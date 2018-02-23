Uptown is constantly changing before our eyes — whether it be new apartment buildings, hotels or restaurants. Here are 16 things you should look forward to in the coming year, along with a few others in 2019.

The 2,500-sq.-ft. Uptown Japanese steak and sushi restaurant will offer prime cuts of steak, signature rolls, nigiri, sashimi, cocktails and more for lunch, dinner and room service delivery at the Embassy Suites.

Expected opening date: End of February

Address: 401 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.

Located across from Romare Bearden Park, Asheville chef/owner William Dissen will be bringing locally-inspired and seasonal food to Charlotte. Menu items include beef tartare, NC shrimp a la plancha, roasted sheepshead, grilled NY strip and more.

Expected opening date: March 5

Address: 225 S. Poplar St., in Ascent Uptown

The authentic Neapolitan pizza franchise offers pizzas, salads, dessert pies, soda beer and more. The restaurant will also serve lunch and dinner.

Expected opening date: March

Address: EpiCentre

The highly anticipated rooftop bar catty-corner from BB&T Ballpark and within view of Bank of America Stadium is aiming to be the local neighborhood bar Uptown. With three total bars, the space will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with brunch on the weekends.

Expected opening date: End of March

Address: 400 S. Graham St.

2017 James Beard semifinalist, Chef Paul Verica, closed Heritage Food & Drink in Waxhaw to open his new restaurant, The Stanley, in Charlotte.

Expected opening date: End of March

Address: 1961 E. 7th St.

The two-level breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant in the Charlotte Chamber building will have a grab-and-go menu on its upper level, and a sit-down area with a bar in its bottom level. The location will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Expected opening date: March or April

Address: 330 S. Tryon St.

The fine foods retailer will offer both dine-in and to-go options for breakfast and lunch, a wine shop, catering and gift baskets. It will be similar to the Myers Park location, but will not have a wine bar.

Expected opening date: Spring

Address: 121 West Trade St., replacing The Sandwich Club

The Indigo Road Hospitality & Consultation crew behind O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse is bringing this grab-and-go concept offering small plates, sashimi, poke-esque bowls and more to the heart of Uptown. Sukoshi will operate from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. each weekday and noon-6 p.m. every weekend.

Expected opening date: Spring

Address: Bank of America Plaza, 101 S. Tryon St.

This new hotel will total 300 rooms and will include a rooftop bar, retail space that’s available for lease, a ‘super suite’ to rent and meeting space.

Expected opening date: Spring

Address: 220 E. Trade St., Suite 500, atop the EpiCentre

The restaurant located on the 22nd floor of the AC Hotel/Residence Inn will serve ‘upscale comfort food’ including Carolina bison tartare, a seafood tower with North Carolina shrimp, oysters and king crab, smoked pork belly macaroni and cheese and more.

Expected opening date: Spring

Address: On the 22nd floor of the AC Hotel/Residence Inn by Marriott at the EpiCentre

Pasta & Provisions, which first opened on Providence Road 25 years ago, will open a third location by Red Sea grocery store. The Italian market sells homemade pastas, sauces, pre-made entrees, plus deli meats, cheeses and wine.

Expected opening date: Spring

Address: 1600 S. Mint St., near Uptown

Uptown’s next coffee shop, Queen City Grounds, will offer a market-like vibe with food, coffee, merchandise and local art with Jeff McElwee of popular eatery FūD at Salud in NoDa spearheading the food menu. Expect mochas, espressos and pour overs along with made-to-order sandwiches and other items.

Expected opening date: April

Address: 644 N. Church St., on SkyHouse Uptown’s ground floor

This upscale seafood restaurant will have craft cocktails, live jazz music nightly and a 300-wine list of wines along with a 1,000-sq.-ft. outdoor patio. Devon & Blakely, a fast-casual restaurant serving breakfast, coffee, sandwiches and more, has recently opened next door to Eddie V’s.

Expected opening date: May 3

Address: Bank of America Plaza, 101 S. Tryon St.

The mixed-use complex known as Novel Stonewall Station will transform the Charlotte skyline in 2018. With 338 mid-rise and 121 high-rise luxury residences, a Whole Foods Market at the ground level and an Even Hotel by IHG and a Home2Suites by Hilton, the building will serve as one of Uptown’s most innovative projects.

Expected opening date: The first residents moved in to the apartments the second week of February. The rest of the apartments should be open and completed by June.

Address: 400 E. Stonewall St.

Speaking of — Whole Foods, branded as ‘America’s Healthiest Grocery Store’, is opening its first grocery store uptown in mid-2018. There will be an extensive prepared food selection, along with indoor and outdoor seating for diners. This is huge for the Uptown neighborhood, which, now, is primarily served by one Harris Teeter for groceries. It deserves its own blurb.

Expected opening date: June

Address: 300 E. Stonewall St.

The local Mexican chain focusing on styles from several Latin American countries already has eight locations in the Charlotte area. The uptown location will have a larger kitchen that will be used for catering and the second floor will be used for their corporate offices.

Expected opening date: Mid 2018

Address: 300 N. College St., replaces Tavolo

Here’s what else is coming to uptown in 2019:

The 250-room hotel is planned to total 20 stories. Atop the five-story theater, that would bring the project’s total height to 25 stories.

Status: Renovations are planned to start in May.

Address: 224-232 N. Tryon St., atop the Carolina Theatre

The luxury hotel developed by Kessler Collection will be 16 stories and have 254 rooms along with a spa and fitness center, 18,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a ground-level restaurant and rooftop bar, among other amenities.

Status: Expected to break ground in February.

Address: West Trade and Church St., next to the Carillon building

This will be one of the biggest sporting events to ever come to Charlotte, expected to bring in an estimated $100 million in economic impact.

Status: The event will take place Feb. 15-17, 2019

Address: Spectrum Center

The 640-ft.-tall, 33-story office tower will likely have a pedestrian plaza and a bridge over Church Street. Future phases of the plan could include condominiums, another office tower, restaurants and more.

Address: 600 S. Tryon St.

Cover image: Provided by Crescent Communities