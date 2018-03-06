Crane Coffee Company is taking over the former space of The Coffee Priest on the first floor of the NASCAR Plaza building. The coffee shop is expected to open March 12 at 550 S. Caldwell St. from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Owner Kris Zouzoulas said, “We do signature drinks you can’t find anywhere else in Charlotte.”

The company offers Charlotte-inspired handcrafted pour over coffee, loose leaf teas and specialty iced beverages.

Homemade pastries and items from Zouzoulas’ mom include a fruit and yogurt parfait ($5), cinnamon roll ($3.25), ham and cheese croissant ($3.25), assorted muffins ($3) and Mom’s breads ($2.75).

So what exactly does the name Crane Coffee mean? According to their website, the owners feel a deep kinship with the serenity of the Southeastern wetlands, which provide a habitat for crane species.

The coffee shop is ‘committed to local sustainability’ throughout their entire process.

Crane Coffee Company uses environmentally-friendly ingredients including compostable cups and lids – with linings and lids made from plant material. Their roaster sources beans from fair trade micro-lots, their dairy is provided by a family-owned and operated creamery and all of their ingredients are handpicked for quality.

This will be the company’s second store, with the original located in SouthPark at 4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy.