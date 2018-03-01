CharlotteFive's Monthly Must-Do series is proudly sponsored by Williams Subaru Charlotte Get out there and experience your next “must-do” adventures, Charlotte! Wherever you're planning to go for your next adventure, Williams Subaru Charlotte can help you get there. We're here to help you make the most of your Queen City experience. Stay tuned for upcoming events brought to you by Williams Subaru Charlotte.

It feels like we were just making our New Year’s resolutions, and now here we are preparing ourselves for St. Patrick’s Day. Time flies (and apparently, seasons change without warning) here in the Queen City.

That’s especially true when you’re having fun — and if you add these must-do events to your calendar, you’re bound to have a blast this month.

Find specific dates, locations and details for each of these openings here.

There are tons of new spots opening up in the Queen City in March, including (but by no means limited to):

Let’s Meat , an all-you-can eat Korean BBQ restaurant in South End

, an all-you-can eat Korean BBQ restaurant in South End Bang Bang Bites , the sister concept of Bang Bang Burgers which will serve mouthwatering sliders and burger flights

, the sister concept of Bang Bang Burgers which will serve mouthwatering sliders and burger flights Holler & Dash , a Tennessee-based concept brimming with signature biscuits

, a Tennessee-based concept brimming with signature biscuits Wooden Robot Brewery’s new Kre8 Gastropub , featuring both out-of-this-world pub fare (like bao fried tacos) as well as heartier dishes (like lobster and congac baked gnocchi)

, featuring both out-of-this-world pub fare (like bao fried tacos) as well as heartier dishes (like lobster and congac baked gnocchi) Divine Barrel Brewing, a new NoDa area brewery with a 3,000 sq. ft. taproom and 30 taps lining the back bar wall, with two dedicated to wine (prosecco and a rotating white), and another two for nitro-powered pours (beer, coffee or tea)

Keep an eye on social media and our daily newsletter to stay in-the-know when it comes to details about every new restaurant, brewery, bar and more coming soon to Charlotte.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 trough Saturday, March 3. Find location, cost and additional event details here.

Whether you’re interested in actually buying game tickets for this year’s CIAA tournament or you’re just in it for the parties, this long weekend will be jam-packed with activities for you to choose from. You can catch Cardi B rapping at the World Nightclub on Friday, see Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane perform at Oak Room on Friday (or Rick Ross on Saturday)… or you can just watch some damn basketball, if that’s your thing.

Wednesdays at 6 p.m. from March 7 through Oct. 31. Free. Various breweries.

Starting in March, you can bring your pup(s) out to Waggle For Your Beer every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a free 1.5 mile guided, group dog walk at a different Charlotte brewery each week. This casual, social dog walk will take place at:

Sycamore Brewing on the first Wednesday of each month

Free Range Brewing on the second Wednesday of the month

Legion Brewing on the third Wednesday of the month

Unknown Brewing on the fourth Wednesday of the month

NoDa Brewing anytime there’s a fifth Wednesday in the month (this year that includes May, August and October)

You’ll be able to hang around for a beer or two with the other dog owners after the walk, while your pups get their energy out. Win-win.

Saturday, March 10. 7 – 11 p.m. $105. 8.2.0, 820 Hamilton St.

Speaking of dogs, this elegant fundraiser is a great opportunity to raise money for the Humane Society of Charlotte to support the organization’s adoption, spay/neuter, volunteer and community outreach programs. Beyond supporting the organization itself, the $95 you contribute to attend the elegant Paws For Celebration event will also get you heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, bumpin’ tunes from Bunn DJ company and the chance to win an exciting raffle. More details here.

March 9 through March 18. Tickets start at $15. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St.

The Most Incredible Thing originally premiered at the Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, where it resulted in sell-out seasons. Now, Javier de Frutos and the Pet Shop Boys are bringing this electrifying show to Charlotte to make its American debut. Don’t expect classical music and tutus from this show—the unique costumes and musical score are part of what make this high-energy performance a must-see. Find tickets and more information here

Saturday, March 10. 3 – 9 p.m. $30. Check-in will be from 3 – 4 p.m. at Rí Rá Irish Pub, 208 N. Tryon St.

You know what they say: the crawl chooses the wizard. If you’re the kind of person who already owns Harry Potter paraphernalia including but not limited to a cloak, a wand or a Butterbeer mug, then you’re going to want to get your tickets to this Uptown bar crawl ASAP. $30 gets you a Wizard & Wand crawler cup, a Merlin’s Treat welcome shot, a complimentary drink ticket and more. Get more information (and your tickets) here.

Friday, March 16. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Novel NoDa, E. 36th St.

We’ve been waiting for this moment with bated breath, and it’s finally (almost) here: on March 16, the Blue Line extension will be able to take you from I-485 in south Charlotte all the way to UNC Charlotte. If that’s not worth celebrating, we don’t know what is! There will be ceremonial ribbon cuttings at 9th St., E. 36th St. and at UNCC.

Since one of the new stops will be at E. 36th St. in NoDa, you can join Novel NoDa to celebrate the line’s grand opening from morning ’til night with breakfast, lunch and evening festivities, including local vendors like Smelly Cat Coffeehouse, Reigning Doughnuts and more. Find out more details here.

Saturday, March 17. 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Free to attend (but parking costs $6). USNWC, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

For the ninth consecutive year, the U.S. National Whitewater Center will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Green River Revival festival. The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run, where runners will either avoid or embrace being splattered with green dye as they get their miles in. An all-levels yoga flow will start at 11 a.m., then the river will be dyed a festive and vibrant green promptly at 1 p.m. You can stick around for live music from the River Jam stage, your favorite USNWC activities, food and beer. More details here.

Saturday, March 24. 1 – 10 p.m. Free. Unknown Brewing, 1327 S. Mint St.

We’ve been waiting for Unknown Brewing to finally reveal its new taproom and rooftop bar, and the time has finally come! Come see the big unveiling at Unknown’s four-and-a-half year anniversary celebration, featuring funky live music from Empire Strikes Brass, Bubonik Funk, Georgia Soul Council and The Up And Ups. They’ll also be releasing their anniversary beer, 4.5ish: a sour ale aged in oak with green figs. Find out more here.

Sunday, March 25. 1 – 4 p.m. $25. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

If you’re one of those people who gets excited about Girl Scout cookie season, and you’re also one of those people who loves beer festivals, then mark your calendar for this festival that pairs the two together. Enjoy craft beer samples from 15 local breweries, each paired specifically with a particular Girl Scout cookie for maximum deliciousness. Find more details (and get your tickets) here.

