Ah, February. The shortest month of the year seems so much longer when it’s flanked by hearts, chocolate, flowers and all the trappings of traditional Valentine’s Day mushiness. Whether you’re stoked for V-Day or swearing off the holiday altogether, there are a variety of events (both themed and totally unrelated) to keep you busy during this month of love here in the Queen City.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 – 4 p.m. or 6 – 9 p.m. $45. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St.

A post shared by QCBrewFest (@qcbrewfest) on Jan 17, 2018 at 6:23am PST

The 2018 Queen City Brewers Festival (QCBF), powered by Cloosiv, returns to The Fillmore for the third year on Saturday, February 3. The festival is ACEing Autism-Charlotte’s annual winter fundraiser in support of families in Charlotte affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Guests will enjoy beer sampling from 36 exclusively Charlotte breweries and complimentary food sampling from more than a dozen hand-picked restaurant exhibitors with admission. Tickets are almost sold out, so get yours here. More information here.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2 – 7 p.m. Free. Lenny Boy Brewing Co., 3000 S. Tryon St.

Still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day) gift? Just want to treat yourself? Whether you’re shopping for jewelry, candles, bath products, paintings or any other handmade items, you can find it all from local artists and artisans at the Starving Artist Market. Grab a glass of kombucha and some grub from The Hunter’s Wife food truck while you shop. More details here.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Legion Brewing, 1906 Commonwealth Ave.

A post shared by Legion Brewing Company (@legionbrewing) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:03am PST

Two weeks ago, we announced that “Why So Cereal?” would be the name of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch blonde ale Legion Brewing collaborated with us to brew. This unique beer will make its debut at Queen City Brewers Festival 2018 this Saturday, Feb. 3 — but if you can’t make it to the festival (or if you love it so much you want more the next day), it will be released in the Legion taproom the following day. You can enjoy it along with some fun new Cinnamon Toast Crunch brunch items. Learn more here.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 – 10 p.m. $20. Registration opens at 2 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 933 Louise Ave., Ste. 105.

Get ready for a Plaza Midwood pajama party with hundreds of onesie-clad crawlers. Registration opens at Catawba Brewing Co. at 2 p.m., then the crawl will head to The Thirsty Beaver, Moo & Brew, Jackalope Jack’s, The Peculiar Rabbit, The Hop Shop, Whiskey Warehouse, and more. Tickets are $20 and include a Onesie Bar Crawl t-shirt, koozie and map, as well as drink specials and Snapchat filters at each bar or brewery along the way. Don’t worry, there will be a professional photographer to capture every cozy moment. Details here, or get your tickets here.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shopping is free; class ticket prices vary. Sugar Creek Brewing, 215 Southside Dr.

A post shared by Girl Tribe Co.✌️ (@girltribeco) on Dec 26, 2017 at 5:03am PST

Get all of your girlfriends to Sugar Creek Brewing for this Galentine’s Day-themed Sunday Funday. Kick things off with an 11 a.m. “Drop it LOW” dance class with THE JAM: CLT, followed by a slow cool down yoga flow with NC Yoga Bar. You’ll be able to shop from local female vendors from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. while sipping beer and enjoying snacks and live music. You can also take part in the first-ever Girl Tribe Creatives Workshop, a watercolor calligraphy class with artist Bree Stallings, at 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. More details here, or get your tickets here.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 7 – 10 p.m. $15 – 20. Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St.

For the seventh consecutive year, Charlotte’s Epicentre will be transformed into the French Quarter in New Orleans in celebration of Mardi Gras. There will be decorations and street performers, as well as the infamous Mardi Gras Parade. You’ll be able to walk through the Epicentre with a full hurricane cup from one establishment to the next, as though you’re on Bourbon Street. Tickets include a Mardi Gras t-shirt, hurricane cup, beads, and admission to Suite, Bubble, Whisky River, Rooftop 210, Blackfinn, Strike City, Vida Vida, Tin Roof, Wild Wing Cafe, Mortimer’s, and Lucky’s. Find out more here.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 12 – 4 p.m. $40. Whisky River, 210 E. Trade St., Ste 300A.

A post shared by Cupid’s Undie Run (@cupidsundierun) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Run in this “brief” (pun intended) race for a good cause: finding a cure for Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 children born. Running in your underoos is encouraged, but if that’s not for you, just pick one of your favorite costumes to wear for the duration of this one-mile, un-timed fun run. Find tickets and more details here.

Wednesday, Feb. 14. Start times range from 6 – 7 p.m. $75 per person. U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

You could do the standard wine-and-dine for V-Day… OR you could opt for the much more unique zipline and dine instead. This one-of-a-kind date night will take you across the USNWC’s longest zipline (spanning 1,625 feet) before continuing onto the high ropes course. After you’re back on the ground, you’ll take a short hike to River’s Edge, where you and your date will enjoy a three-course meal. You’ll be able to choose between two salad options, two entrees (steak or salmon) and two desserts, and craft beer and wine are available for purchase. More information here, or register now here.

Saturday, Feb. 24. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Give or raise at least $100 to participate. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.

A post shared by CharlotteFive (@cltfive) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:18am PST

Help the Charlotte Hornets Foundation by pedaling with a purpose at Ride at the Hive. You can participate in one of three cycling classes with CYCLEBAR… then head to the Hornets’ mimosa bar! You’ll also be able to enjoy a brunch buffet, shop local vendors, bid on items at a silent auction, and snap an amazing Instagram in this unique venue. All you have to do is raise (or donate) $100 to participate — plus, top fundraisers could win floor seats for any 2018-19 game, a suite night for 20 with food and drinks for a 2018-19 regular season game, a meet and greet with Hornets players, a signed jersey or basketball, and more. More information here.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Free. NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St.

When it comes to Disney movie knowledge, you may think that you know best — but do you? Come to this themed trivia night to find out! Drink your favorite NoDa Brewing beers and grab some tacos (or whatever else) from the TIN Kitchen food truck to fuel your brain power. Bring your smartest friends and create a team of up to eight people to play three rounds of Disney Movie Trivia. Plus, for every person on your team who dresses according to the Disney theme, you could earn 10 extra points toward your total. More details here.

Featured Image: Girl Tribe Co.