We are just days away from the Super Bowl and even if you aren’t an Eagles or Patriots fan, there is still a reason to celebrate — the glorious food at Super Bowl parties. One staple of these parties are the wings. Whether you like them covered in sauce or just with a nice dry rub, there needs to be plenty of variety to make sure everyone’s tastes are covered at the party.
Here are seven places you can call and put in an order to make sure your Super Bowl doesn’t fall flat when it comes to the wings.
(1) Seoul Food Meat Co.
1400 S Church S
Flavor options: Spicy, Soy Garlic
Bonus: For the vegetarians attending your party, Seoul Food Meat Co. also offers these same flavors in tofu wings.
Wing Prices: 6 wings – $9, 10 wings – $13, 20 wings – $20, 30 wings – $29
Game day deal: If you call them 24 hours in advance of Super Bowl Sunday, you can receive a 10 percent discount on all catering orders.
Sides worth a buy: Ramen mac & cheese, sriracha cracklins, kimchi mayo or kimchi vinegar slaw.
Phone number for to-go order: (980) 299-5143
(2) Mac’s Speed Shop
Flavor options: VTX Chipotle, Honey BBQ, Western NC BBQ, Teriyaki Rice Rocket, SC Mustard Sauce, Smokin’ Burn Out, Hot Classic Buffalo, Dry Rub
Wing Prices: 8 wings – $8.50, 16 wings – $16.25
Game day deal: 50 people ($575) – 10 lbs. of pulled pork, 10 racks of ribs, 100 wings, 50 slider buns, 5 half pans of sides, 8 bottles of sauce/dry rub. 25 people ($275) – 50 wings, 5 racks of ribs, 5 lbs. of pulled pork, 25 slider buns, 2 half pans of sides, 4 bottles of sauce/dry rub. 10-15 people ($135) – 25 wings, 2 lbs. of pork, 2 racks of ribs, 15 slider buns, a half pan of a side.
Sides worth a buy: Brunswick stew, mac ‘n cheese, green bean casserole, collard greens, cheddar grits.
Phone number for to-go order: Check their website for the location nearest you.
(3) d.d. Peckers’
10403 Park Rd
Flavor options: Mild, Hot, Blazing, Gold, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Honey Hot, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Fajita, Southern, Hawaiian, Caribbean, Italian, Hot, Hot Ranch, Hot Gold, Hot BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Hoisin Honey, Garlic, Hot Garlic, Teriyaki, Hot Teriyaki, Cajun, Ginger, Naked
Wing Prices: 5 wings – $5.50, 10 wings – $10.95, 15 wings – $15.95, 20 wings – $20.95, 25 wings – $25.95, 50 wings – $49.95, 75 wings – $74.95, 100 wings – $95.95
Sides worth a buy: Basket-O-Fries, fried pickle spears, fried mushrooms, chili cheese fries, house-made chips, broccoli cheese balls, sweet corn nuggets
Phone number for to-go order: (704) 541-4113
(4) Sauceman’s
Flavor options: Hot, Mild, BBQ, Lemon Pepper
Wing prices: 6 wings – $7, 12 wings – $12
Sides worth a buy: House cut fries, deep fried corn, fried green tomatoes, hushpuppies, onion rings
Phone number for to-go order: 704-333-7070
(5) Lebowski’s Neighborhood Grill
1524 East Blvd
Flavor options: Buffalo-Style (medium or hot), Gold Rush, Jerkiyaki, Stingers, Blackened, Garlic Parm
Wing prices: 6 wings – $7.95, 10 wings – $11.75
Game day deals: 25 wings for $22
Sides worth a buy: Garlic fries, cinnamon apples, home-made chili, serious chili-mac, pasta salad with feta
Phone number for to-go order: 704-370-1177
(6) Bisonte Pizza Co.
1381 Chestnut Ln, Matthews; 710 W. Trade St.
Flavor options: Mild, Medium, Hot, Inferno
Wing prices: 6 wings – $6.99, 12 wings – $12.99, 18 wings – $18.99, 25 wings – $24.99, 50 wings – $46.99
Game day deals: Family pack ($54.99) – large cheese + one topping pizza, 50 wings. Party pack ($62.99) – sheet cheese + one topping pizza, 50 wings.
Sides worth a buy: Garlic sticks, breadsticks, pizza logs, mozzarella sticks
Phone number for to-go order: Matthews – 704-821-8003. Uptown – 980-242-4395
(7) Prosciutto’s Pizzeria & Pub
20920 Torrence Chapel Rd, Cornelius, NC
Flavor options: Plain, Mild, Hot, Pros House (Hot buffalo, teryaki, BBQ & garlic combo) Nitro, BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Cajun Dry Rub, Hot Garlic, Bee Sting (hot sauce & honey), Barbelo (hot & BBQ), Honey Habanero, Old Bay, Caribbean Jerk.
Wing prices: 10 wings – $9.99, 20 wings – $18.99, 50 wings – $44.99
Game day deals: 100 wings – $99.95
Sides worth a buy: Homemade pocket bread, garlic knots, garlic bread, toasted cheese raviolis
Phone number for to-go order: 704-439-4444
