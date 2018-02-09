The Indigo Road Hospitality & Consultation crew behind O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse have announced their soon-to-debut eatery in Uptown called Sukoshi, which means “a little” in Japanese. Fusing authentic sushi with 2018’s predicted fast-casual craze, this grab-and-go concept will open this spring and will specialize in fresh sashimi, nigiri, specialty rolls, small plates, customizable salads and poke-esque bowls along with sake, canned wine and local beers.

“With Sukoshi, we’re eager to expand outside of a traditional restaurant, and start something entirely new – and hopefully thrive into a phenomenon,” said Kimball Brienza, managing partner, in a press release. “We’re ready to build a distinguished brand and serve sushi of its bona fide precision and craft, while making it simply fun and efficient.”

With fast-casual concepts merging fine cuisine with a reasonable price point, Wi-Fi access and an animated on-the-go atmosphere, restaurant owners are offering the ultimate digital-bait to entice those buzzworthy food porn shots that millennials are drooling over on Instagram. I’m a firm believer that Sukoshi will fit in nicely with Charlotte’s “foodie” advocates.

“What we’re doing with this concept is truly having fun,” said Steve Palmer, managing partner. “It’s cheeky, colorful, lively – somewhere to grab lunch, stop in after a workout, go on a date – you name it, without sacrificing quality. Our food is health-minded and authentic, and approachable for truly any time.”

Sukoshi will be located in the heart of Uptown, inside the newly renovated Bank of America Plaza at 101 S. Tryon St. With 1,780 square feet of sushi bliss, Sukoshi will operate from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. each weekday and noon-6 p.m. every weekend.

Photos: Heidi Geldhauser