NoDa Brewing Company announced yesterday that they’ll be offering a fun new feature at Charlotte Douglas International Airport: a stand-alone NoDa Brewing Company taproom by mid-2018.

Mind you, NoDa craft beer has been served by various airport retailers since 2013. The taproom in the airport’s Concourse A Expansion will just finally offer a brewhouse-style environment for sipping needs.

This is part of the airport’s Destination CLT expansion program.

The NoDa Brewing space will hold 12 taps with a variety of options, and there will be seats for nearly four dozen people. This space will serve as a full-service restaurant as well, with “elevated casual food” curated by Chef Michael Suppa, breakfast included. Some dishes will even incorporate NoDa beers, and single cans and four packs will be available to-go.

As for vibe, that will be shaped by artists Carla Garrison-Mattos (who will paint the process of beer-making on one side of the space) and Matt Moore and Matt Hooker (a replica of their pint glass mural that already shines in NoDa’s existing taproom will be placed on the other side of the space).

Global restaurateur HMSHost also announced that there will be even more craft beer coming to the Charlotte Airport, as an Olde Mecklenburg Brewery kiosk location will open in Concourse E this year as well.

Other amenities coming to the Charlotte Airport include:

– Two additional Starbucks store locations once the Concourse A Expansion opens.

– A Stella Artois-inspired Chalice Bar in Concourse C.

– Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich shop in the Atrium, by mid-2018.

