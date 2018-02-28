Last year, I wrote about why I should have never moved to south Charlotte. I packed up my girlfriend and my cat and moved out of Plaza Midwood. South Charlotte is safe, and popular — but it started to drive me insane.

That opinion was not received particularly well. Who would have thought a satirical piece about moving to the suburbs would cause hundreds of people to come out to my proverbial door with pitchforks and a demand for an apology or at least a clearer definition of the difference between Cotswold and south Charlotte?

One year later, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect, grow as person, and even decide to re-up my lease for another 12 months. I’m 29 and still working in parks and recreation, consulting on the side, and living with my girlfriend and cat in an apartment.

Through all of this time, though, I’ve just got to say…why the heck am I still here?

South Charlotte is a state of mind rather than an exact geographical location. For me, it generally just expands in a circular 3-mile radius around the intersection of Providence and Sardis roads. It is in this particular area that I have lived the past 13 months and for which I have the pleasure of living for another year moving forward. An area that serves more as a thoroughfare than a destination.

You have to learn to appreciate your situation in life if you want to enjoy it, however, and I’m more than aware that the luxury of living in an affluent area is something that should be valued rather than bashed. Unfortunately, I am also a petty person and I don’t always abide by that philosophy.

One year in: here’s what I’ve really learned about living here:

Providence Road is going to be home to a fight club.

-Did you see the video on Reddit and social media posted in January where a German man at the light on Providence and Sardis was literally punched in the face by another driver who got out of his car in a fit of road rage? That was IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. Try getting through that intersection at 5 p.m. and I bet you’ll one day see soccer moms swinging cinder blocks on chains at each other as soon as they stop for the light.

Who needs a Main Street when you can have a shopping center?

-Matthews, Pineville, and Mint Hill are building their communities around walkable, locally-owned and operated businesses that have created a fun and involved concept of Main Street and have revived their neighborhoods as a result. South Charlotte has the Arboretum, where you can eat Taco Bell and vape in front of Kure with 18 year olds until the next showing of “Three Billboards.”

Groceries are the ultimate status symbol.

-Does a community really need three Fresh Markets, a Whole Foods, 71 (rough estimate) Harris Teeters, boutique Harris Teeters within an abstract concept of a Harris Teeter, and a Trader Joe’s with the world’s smallest parking lot?

Driving is our Waterloo, deal with it.

-Have you tried walking anywhere in south Charlotte lately? What about using public transportation? Countless other communities in Charlotte have attempted to accommodate these options, but not south Charlotte, where the car is king and the bus is ignored. There’s a man in my complex who walks around the parking lot in circles dozens of times each day because he has nowhere else to go and I may be hallucinating, but he’s starting to resemble a hamster in a wheel.

With all of that being said, I realize that there are perks to living here that even I can enjoy when I’m not being a complete “whiner” (thanks commenter Bull123 for your 2017 comment!).

What I can appreciate

South Charlotte may not be the best fit for me, but for those other twenty and thirty somethings looking for a new place to move, there are some things this “entitled” (not inaccurate, commenter Robert), “Millennial” (I’m aware, everyone) could appreciate more, including:

– Legion is coming! It will soon become SouthPark’s first brewery.

– Koishi is the most underrated sushi spot in Charlotte and if you don’t agree, we can meet at Providence and Sardis and fight about it.

– SouthPark Mall around the holidays can put anyone in a festive mood.

– You can escape to the quiet suburbs or the buzzing city in 10-15 minutes either direction.

– South County Regional Library is the best place to escape on a rainy day and get lost in a book.

So maybe south Charlotte isn’t SO bad and maybe my perspective changes over time, as many of you suggested in the comments last February. That very well may be the case as I, along with what I’m sure are thousands of new people each year, have elected to live in this area.

I’m sure I’ll have a lot of time to think about new ways to appreciate that decision in the next twelve months, as I wait to place my order at the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru.

Photo: CharlotteFive