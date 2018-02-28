Last year, I wrote about why I should have never moved to south Charlotte. I packed up my girlfriend and my cat and moved out of Plaza Midwood. South Charlotte is safe, and popular — but it started to drive me insane.
That opinion was not received particularly well. Who would have thought a satirical piece about moving to the suburbs would cause hundreds of people to come out to my proverbial door with pitchforks and a demand for an apology or at least a clearer definition of the difference between Cotswold and south Charlotte?
One year later, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect, grow as person, and even decide to re-up my lease for another 12 months. I’m 29 and still working in parks and recreation, consulting on the side, and living with my girlfriend and cat in an apartment.
Through all of this time, though, I’ve just got to say…why the heck am I still here?
South Charlotte is a state of mind rather than an exact geographical location. For me, it generally just expands in a circular 3-mile radius around the intersection of Providence and Sardis roads. It is in this particular area that I have lived the past 13 months and for which I have the pleasure of living for another year moving forward. An area that serves more as a thoroughfare than a destination.
You have to learn to appreciate your situation in life if you want to enjoy it, however, and I’m more than aware that the luxury of living in an affluent area is something that should be valued rather than bashed. Unfortunately, I am also a petty person and I don’t always abide by that philosophy.
One year in: here’s what I’ve really learned about living here:
Providence Road is going to be home to a fight club.
-Did you see the video on Reddit and social media posted in January where a German man at the light on Providence and Sardis was literally punched in the face by another driver who got out of his car in a fit of road rage? That was IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. Try getting through that intersection at 5 p.m. and I bet you’ll one day see soccer moms swinging cinder blocks on chains at each other as soon as they stop for the light.
Who needs a Main Street when you can have a shopping center?
-Matthews, Pineville, and Mint Hill are building their communities around walkable, locally-owned and operated businesses that have created a fun and involved concept of Main Street and have revived their neighborhoods as a result. South Charlotte has the Arboretum, where you can eat Taco Bell and vape in front of Kure with 18 year olds until the next showing of “Three Billboards.”
Groceries are the ultimate status symbol.
-Does a community really need three Fresh Markets, a Whole Foods, 71 (rough estimate) Harris Teeters, boutique Harris Teeters within an abstract concept of a Harris Teeter, and a Trader Joe’s with the world’s smallest parking lot?
Driving is our Waterloo, deal with it.
-Have you tried walking anywhere in south Charlotte lately? What about using public transportation? Countless other communities in Charlotte have attempted to accommodate these options, but not south Charlotte, where the car is king and the bus is ignored. There’s a man in my complex who walks around the parking lot in circles dozens of times each day because he has nowhere else to go and I may be hallucinating, but he’s starting to resemble a hamster in a wheel.
With all of that being said, I realize that there are perks to living here that even I can enjoy when I’m not being a complete “whiner” (thanks commenter Bull123 for your 2017 comment!).
What I can appreciate
South Charlotte may not be the best fit for me, but for those other twenty and thirty somethings looking for a new place to move, there are some things this “entitled” (not inaccurate, commenter Robert), “Millennial” (I’m aware, everyone) could appreciate more, including:
– Legion is coming! It will soon become SouthPark’s first brewery.
– Koishi is the most underrated sushi spot in Charlotte and if you don’t agree, we can meet at Providence and Sardis and fight about it.
– SouthPark Mall around the holidays can put anyone in a festive mood.
– You can escape to the quiet suburbs or the buzzing city in 10-15 minutes either direction.
– South County Regional Library is the best place to escape on a rainy day and get lost in a book.
So maybe south Charlotte isn’t SO bad and maybe my perspective changes over time, as many of you suggested in the comments last February. That very well may be the case as I, along with what I’m sure are thousands of new people each year, have elected to live in this area.
I’m sure I’ll have a lot of time to think about new ways to appreciate that decision in the next twelve months, as I wait to place my order at the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru.
Brian, I have just enjoyed your most clever article (which has fewer calories than a doughnut), while drinking my morning coffee.
How entertaining! I had just been discussing the south Charlotte traffic congestion, last night.
The soccer moms and hamster references will keep me laughing for all times. Even while I sit waiting for the left turn light!
So funny!
Brian, I loved your initial article but this one had me bursting at the seams with laughter. I’ve lived in South Charlotte and am more than familiar with the scenes you describe. In fact, I’m guessing you wrote this column and uploaded it all while waiting in the Chick-fil-La line. Yes, the people living in South Charlotte are very sensitive about their area. They want everyone to believe theirs is the “BEST” place to live in the city. Those poor misguided souls. One final comment, the guy who got beat up at the intersection of Sardis and Providence should be very thankful it was not a soccer mom! He may not have lived to tell the story or been permanently psychologically damaged. They look so sweet and demure in their Lu Lu Lemon yoga pants but they had a HULK streak and will run you over or beat you down if you piss them off.
Spoke with your landlord and we as a community have decided to part ways with you and your cat. We have set up a location in West Charlotte that should be more appropriate for you, buses are not ignored there. And the local Walmart should suffice. Enjoy!
Great article and I agree with you: SouthPark/Cotswold IS very enticing – you forgot to mention that it’s smart to BUY in this area – not rent. Why? The schools! The school system here is top-rated which maintains your property values. They are higher than in other areas of the city. Don’t renew your lease – instead, INVEST in where you live!
Cotswold is a great place to live. I am just concerned about traffic build up over the next five years. At the moment is bearable but when that new Publix opens it will get worse along with all the houses and buildings coming up. Although I am hoping Publix alleviates the headache of the Cotswold shopping parking lot. That place is a madhouse. The comment about schools is spot on. Even Rama Rd elementary is improving with all of the younger professional couples moving in.
Maybe the author doesn’t realize Cotswold is not one of those cat friendly neighborhoods.
Aha! I get that it’s funny because it’s a cat joke and you said “cat”. Next-level.
The real question is, where are the Dolphin-friendly neighborhoods?
You win on the Internet today. Loved the last article and this one is even better. I don’t have a cat. I don’t eat sushi. But the library, anywhere, is always a great place!