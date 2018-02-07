If all goes well, Let’s Meat, the next-door neighbor to Seoul Food Meat Company, is expected to open at the end of the month at 1400 S. Church St.

The all-you-can eat Korean BBQ spot will have 28 tables with a stovetop conveniently located in the middle. With your all-inclusive meal, you’ll be offered a checklist of meats with the appropriate marinades to order for the table. Patrons are able to cook the preferred meat themselves or a server can assist and cook if need-be.

Partner David Choi said that Let’s Meat is still in the process of finalizing the food menu, but some of the meats you will definitely see are kalbi (BBQ short ribs) and samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly).

The meats will be sliced thinly and the stovetop burners will be set to a lower temperature, so the meats can cook the fastest.

Since the concept is new to Charlotte and there is the possibility of getting burned using the grill, the team is also debating whether to hand out waivers to customers before eating. In other cities, like Atlanta or New York, you tend to not sign a waiver, according to Choi.

And don’t worry, non-meat eaters, they’re expecting to have some vegetarian-friendly options on the menu as well.

Some of the accommodations to the meats are expected to be a bowl of rice and green leaf lettuce.

Within the next few days, Choi and his crew are looking to narrow down what alcohol and Korean beers they’ll be offering.

“Because it is all you can eat … we probably won’t do a lot of fun drinks because we want people to eat and go next door (to Seoul Food Meat Company) to drink,” Choi said.

Pricing is also still up in the air because it depends on which vendors they’ll use to order their meats and vegetables.

Choi mentioned that Seoul Food is meant to introduce people to Korean-style flavors, while Let’s Meat is introducing the execution of Korean food.

Customers will be able to access Seoul’s back deck through a little walkway in the back of the new restaurant, which could additionally act as a waiting area.

Choi is already hoping to expand Let’s Meat and Seoul Food Meat Company in another neighborhood down the line.

“These are brother and sister components here,” Choi said. “Wherever Seoul Food goes, Let’s Meat goes.”

Photos: Sallie Funderburk