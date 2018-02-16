While most know Charlotte as Buzz City, where we Keep Pounding, there are a variety of teams and sports that fly under the radar. The Panthers, Hornets, Knights and Checkers are known commodities, but that doesn’t mean they are the only sports teams in town.

Here is a look at a few other high-level, lesser known teams in Charlotte, plus information on how you can get out and show your support.

Sport: Lacrosse

When they play: April-July

Where they play: Memorial Stadium

Season tickets: $48-$90

Individual game tickets: $10-$20

How to watch/listen: WMYT-TV, WFNZ Radio, Hounds YouTube page, MLL YouTube page

Last season’s record: 6-8

Player to watch: Attackman Matt Rambo, who led Maryland to the 2017 national championship and won the Tewaaraton Award, given to the nation’s best collegiate player.

Fun fact: The Hounds made the Major League Lacrosse Championship in 2013, but lost to the Chesapeake Bayhawks, 10-9.

Sport: Soccer

When they play: March-October

Where they play: Sportsplex at Matthews

Season tickets: Adult ($162-$810), Youth Under 12 ($90-$180)

Individual game tickets: $15-$60. General public tickets go on sale on February 19.

How to watch: USL YouTube Page

Last season’s record (W-L-T): 13-10-9

Player to watch: Midfielder Enzo Martinez, who is a back-to-back USL MVP finalist. The Uruguayan has played 29 games and scored 9 goals for the Independence. He has started this season in training camp with the Colorado Rapids, Charlotte’s MLS affiliate.

Fun fact: The Independence name comes from a story dating back to 1775 when a group of citizens met in the night to sign the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, the first ever document to call for independence from England.

Sport: Soccer

When they play: May-July

Where they play: Charlotte Christian School

Tickets: Under $15

How to watch: PDL YouTube page

Last season’s record (W-L-T): 9-3-2 (PDL Champions)

Fun fact: The Eagles have made it to either a championship game or semifinals in four out of the last five years. One of those coming in the USL Pro League and the three others while in the PDL.

Lady Eagles: Their league, the W League, folded in 2015 and no future league status has been announced. They do still train and played some games in 2017, while their website says a 2018 schedule will be announced soon.

Sport: Roller derby

Teams: Charlotte Roller Girls All-Stars (veteran skaters), Charlotte Roller Girls B-Dazzlers (new skaters)

When they player: February-October

Where they play: Grady Cole Center

Season tickets: Adult ($55.94), Children ($32.63)

Individual game tickets: $12 adult/$7 child in advance, $16 adult/$9 child day of.

How to watch: WFTDA.tv, Charlotte Roller Girls Facebook page, Charlotte Roller Girls YouTube page

Favorite roller derby names on the team: Thor Loser, Beern’stein Bear, Assaulty Cracker, Princess Slaya

Fun fact: The Charlotte Roller Girls league is part of WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association), which currently has 420 full member leagues all over the world.

Sport: Basketball

When they play: May-August

Where they play: Charlotte Latin School

Tickets: Free-$10

How to watch: Charlotte Invasion Facebook page

Last season’s record: 10-4

Player to watch: Team captain Kendria Holmes led the team to a regional championship last season.

Fun fact: The Invasion have been regional champions for the last three years and won a national championship in 2015. Tryouts for this year’s team take place on February 24.

Sport: Football

When they play: April-May

Where they play: Location for home games in 2018 has yet to be determined

Tickets: $10

How to watch: Charlotte Cobras website

Last season’s record: 3-1

Player to watch: Wide receiver Daryl Green, who is known for his speed and flashy kickoff returns.

Fun fact: The Cobras are made up of area law enforcement officers, firefighters and other local public safety officers. They play against teams with similar makeups in the National Public Safety Football League. They won the national championship in 2015.

Sport: Arena football

When do they play: March-June

Where do they play: Bojangles Coliseum

Season Tickets: $85-$110

Individual game tickets: $12-$27

How to watch/listen: Carolina Energy YouTube page, Sports Radio America, American Arena League

Last season’s record: This will be their inaugural season

Fun fact: If you think you can make it on the gridiron, the Energy are holding tryouts for this year’s team at Ridge Road Middle School on February 17.

Photos: Charlotte Hounds, Charlotte Independence, Charlotte Eagles, Charlotte Roller Girls, Charlotte Invasion, Charlotte Cobras, Charlotte Energy, Charlotte Observer file