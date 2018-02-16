While most know Charlotte as Buzz City, where we Keep Pounding, there are a variety of teams and sports that fly under the radar. The Panthers, Hornets, Knights and Checkers are known commodities, but that doesn’t mean they are the only sports teams in town.
Here is a look at a few other high-level, lesser known teams in Charlotte, plus information on how you can get out and show your support.
Charlotte Hounds
Sport: Lacrosse
When they play: April-July
Where they play: Memorial Stadium
Season tickets: $48-$90
Individual game tickets: $10-$20
How to watch/listen: WMYT-TV, WFNZ Radio, Hounds YouTube page, MLL YouTube page
Last season’s record: 6-8
Player to watch: Attackman Matt Rambo, who led Maryland to the 2017 national championship and won the Tewaaraton Award, given to the nation’s best collegiate player.
Fun fact: The Hounds made the Major League Lacrosse Championship in 2013, but lost to the Chesapeake Bayhawks, 10-9.
Charlotte Independence
Sport: Soccer
When they play: March-October
Where they play: Sportsplex at Matthews
Season tickets: Adult ($162-$810), Youth Under 12 ($90-$180)
Individual game tickets: $15-$60. General public tickets go on sale on February 19.
How to watch: USL YouTube Page
Last season’s record (W-L-T): 13-10-9
Player to watch: Midfielder Enzo Martinez, who is a back-to-back USL MVP finalist. The Uruguayan has played 29 games and scored 9 goals for the Independence. He has started this season in training camp with the Colorado Rapids, Charlotte’s MLS affiliate.
Fun fact: The Independence name comes from a story dating back to 1775 when a group of citizens met in the night to sign the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, the first ever document to call for independence from England.
Charlotte Eagles and Lady Eagles
Sport: Soccer
When they play: May-July
Where they play: Charlotte Christian School
Tickets: Under $15
How to watch: PDL YouTube page
Last season’s record (W-L-T): 9-3-2 (PDL Champions)
Fun fact: The Eagles have made it to either a championship game or semifinals in four out of the last five years. One of those coming in the USL Pro League and the three others while in the PDL.
Lady Eagles: Their league, the W League, folded in 2015 and no future league status has been announced. They do still train and played some games in 2017, while their website says a 2018 schedule will be announced soon.
Charlotte Roller Girls
Sport: Roller derby
Teams: Charlotte Roller Girls All-Stars (veteran skaters), Charlotte Roller Girls B-Dazzlers (new skaters)
When they player: February-October
Where they play: Grady Cole Center
Season tickets: Adult ($55.94), Children ($32.63)
Individual game tickets: $12 adult/$7 child in advance, $16 adult/$9 child day of.
How to watch: WFTDA.tv, Charlotte Roller Girls Facebook page, Charlotte Roller Girls YouTube page
Favorite roller derby names on the team: Thor Loser, Beern’stein Bear, Assaulty Cracker, Princess Slaya
Fun fact: The Charlotte Roller Girls league is part of WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association), which currently has 420 full member leagues all over the world.
Charlotte Invasion
Sport: Basketball
When they play: May-August
Where they play: Charlotte Latin School
Tickets: Free-$10
How to watch: Charlotte Invasion Facebook page
Last season’s record: 10-4
Player to watch: Team captain Kendria Holmes led the team to a regional championship last season.
Fun fact: The Invasion have been regional champions for the last three years and won a national championship in 2015. Tryouts for this year’s team take place on February 24.
Charlotte Cobras
Sport: Football
When they play: April-May
Where they play: Location for home games in 2018 has yet to be determined
Tickets: $10
How to watch: Charlotte Cobras website
Last season’s record: 3-1
Player to watch: Wide receiver Daryl Green, who is known for his speed and flashy kickoff returns.
Fun fact: The Cobras are made up of area law enforcement officers, firefighters and other local public safety officers. They play against teams with similar makeups in the National Public Safety Football League. They won the national championship in 2015.
Carolina Energy
Sport: Arena football
When do they play: March-June
Where do they play: Bojangles Coliseum
Season Tickets: $85-$110
Individual game tickets: $12-$27
How to watch/listen: Carolina Energy YouTube page, Sports Radio America, American Arena League
Last season’s record: This will be their inaugural season
Fun fact: If you think you can make it on the gridiron, the Energy are holding tryouts for this year’s team at Ridge Road Middle School on February 17.
Did I miss a team? Please comment with the team’s details below!
Photos: Charlotte Hounds, Charlotte Independence, Charlotte Eagles, Charlotte Roller Girls, Charlotte Invasion, Charlotte Cobras, Charlotte Energy, Charlotte Observer file