It all started with the avocado toast trend. Yep, this simple meal has basically broken millennials’ banks. While avocado toast has become a staple in our lives, some other interesting items have popped up over the last year.

National chains like Starbucks invented a Unicorn Frappuccino (which tasted like Cheratussin, by the way), Taco Bell launched nacho fries (10/10 would try) and most recently, Olive Garden debuted Italian nachos (why?).

Specifically in Charlotte, we’ve found other food creations that millennials clearly have strong opinions about. More noticeably, they want to capture it for Instagram. So, for you Queen City foodies, which of these will stay, and which will go away as just another fad?

Let’s break down seven items only millennials would eat — and where to find them in Charlotte.

The food-coma dessert

What: One-pound donut

Where: Stoke

Price: $18

Stay or Go Away? Stay

Thoughts: This one-pound donut is pretty life-changing — but make sure you eat it on a night you don’t want to do anything afterward. You’ll need your sweatpants and a nap within 30 minutes of consuming it.

Yes, please pour my coffee in fruit (and yep, avocado is a fruit)

What: Avolatte (Avocado Latte)

Where: Dilworth Tasting Room

Price: $8

Stay or Go Away? Go away

Thoughts: Although I see the two-in-one concept, I don’t want my lips caressing the outside of an avocado while sipping on a cup of Joe. It’s like we’re going way too far to consume a simple drink in the morning. Can we just keep the avocado toast and coffee separate moving forward?

Actually, let’s try an ice cream cone

What: Coffee in a Cone

Where: Sunflour Baking Company

Price: $4.95

Stay or Go Away? Stay

Thoughts: Again, another weird concept. Next thing you know, we’ll be pouring coffee inside a biscuit…your purse…or maybe even a dirty sock. But to be honest, it looks like melted ice cream, so it’s not an entirely bad way to start your morning, right?

Sure, another cone will do!

What: Meatball Breadcone or Mac & Cheese Cone

Where: Fidelli Kitchen

Price: $9

Stay or Go Away? Go away

Thoughts: Wait, why can’t we just use silverware again? I feel like this was more of a move to get people to Instagram it rather than just eat it. But seriously, how do you eat this concoction without looking like a barbarian?

Roll it up

What: Rolled ice cream

Where: Jolly Rolls Ice Cream

Price: Small signature flavor: $4.50, Large signature flavor: $5.75

Stay or Go Away? Stay

Thoughts: This seems like a lot of extra work to serve ice cream but after watching a few videos, the presentation is quite therapeutic. Although I've never tried it, I could eat ice cream just about any way it's handed to me.

Let me see you sushi roll What: Sushi burrito

Where: Bonsai Fusion

Price: $10

Stay or Go Away? Go away

Thoughts: Everyone will probably hate me for even saying that the sushi burrito shouldn’t stay, but why can’t we just keep it to the bite-size sushi rolls? Also, do you get all the ingredients in one bite or is it heavy on tuna one bite and heavy on avocado the next bite? So many questions, so little time.

That’s ‘doughpe’ What: Cookie dough-anything

Where: Cookie Dough Bliss

Price: $10

Stay or Go Away? Stay

Thoughts: Our cookie dough dreams have finally come true! Remember in baking class in school, the teacher would always warn everyone to not eat raw cookie dough because it would give you salmonella? (That was bogus.) So yeah, I did actually get salmonella…but from a chicken sandwich. Anyways, I’m 100 percent pro-edible cookie dough.