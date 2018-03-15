I’m a firm believer that a puppy a day keeps the doctor away, which may explain why my Instagram feed is dominated by furry faces and wagging tails. Among my favorites are the Queen City pups, as they’re often seen modeling along the Rail Trail, finding friends at the parks or exploring the brewery scene.

Whether you’re the proud owner of a canine companion or waiting for the right moment to adopt, we’ve rounded up our favorite doggie Instagram accounts to provide your daily dose of puppy love.

Fair warning — they may make you question your fashion choices, social life and level of exercise:

Jon Snow

@jonsnow_theaussie

3.8K followers

Who he is: Jon Snow is a Mini Australian Shepherd and lover of outdoor playtime. Find him jogging around South End or playing catch with a tennis ball.

Follow him for: Exercise inspiration

What he’s been up to lately: Jon is a heartthrob, stealing hearts of women across Charlotte in his latest YouTube video, where he stars as The Bachelor. Can we have the coveted rose and puppy nose?

Wally

@thewondersofwally

1K followers

Who he is: Wally, a charismatic rescue poodle, loves to relax in blankets almost as furry as him.

Follow him for: Snuggles

What he’s been up to lately: Instead of going on rigorous adventures, Wally trades the outdoors for an evening of Netflix to catch up on his favorite shows. Thoughts on “Stranger Things”, Wally?

Mosby

@mosbythegolden

4K followers

Who he is: Mosby, a smiley Golden Retriever, loves to stay active with his paw-rents and reward himself with a quick snooze.

Follow him for: Your daily dose of smiles

What he’s been up to lately: Mosby is all about adventure. Whether he’s exploring the mountains or enjoying his first snowfall, he’s always keeping active and posing with a smile. Pretty sure Mosby is in better shape than me.

Griffin and Boston

@dobiesisters

24.5K followers

Who they are: The Dobie Sisters are Doberman rescues whose fashion and friendship are way cooler than yours. They enjoy spending time exploring the outdoors and making memories together.

Follow them for: Friendship goals

What they’ve been up to lately: Griffin and Boston recently took a trip to Grandfather Mountain, where they spent time hiking and watching the sunset in each other’s company.

Finn

@thegoodboyfinn

800 followers

Who he is: Finn, a mini Goldendoodle, enjoys striking a fluffy pose for mom’s photos and digging holes in nature.

Follow him for: Puppy fluff

What he’s been up to lately: As the weather changes, Finn is busy exploring (and digging) in local flower patches. He’s always camera ready – even after a scolding for not acting like a “good boy.”

Seamus

@lifeof_seamus

3.1K followers

Who he is: Seamus is a rescued American Staffie Mix, who has a passion for nature. You can find him hiking, swimming or exploring with his local canine friends.

Follow him for: Outdoor adventure inspiration

What he’s been up to lately: Seamus spends most of his time outdoors, making memories in nearby nature preserves. His recent adventures include hiking at Linville Falls, playing fetch at Ramsey Creek Park and swimming at Mountain Island Lake.

Leo

@leo.dogcaprio

1K followers

Who he is: Leo, a stylish Frenchie living in the Queen City, loves to model outfits and frequent Sycamore Brewery.

Follow him for: Outfit inspiration

What he’s been up to lately: Leo shows off his style at local breweries – and occasionally samples the goods. Let us know what to order, Leo!

Gumpy

@gumpythecoonhound

3.4K followers

Who he is: Gumpy, a rescued Redtick/Treeing Walker Coonhound, loves to get fresh air and spend time with his new human baby sister and his canine brother, @doperdog.

Follow him for: Outdoor and family adventures

What he’s been up to lately: Gumpy has been learning how to take care of his baby sister – we think he’s cut out perfectly for the role!

Charlie

@charlie.the.dalmatian

36.1K followers

Who he is: Charlie is a long coat Dalmatian, whose heart-shaped spots and outdoor adventures captured the attention of his Instagram followers.

Follow him for: Your daily dose of puppy eyes

What he’s been up to lately: Charlie spent last weekend partying with his girlfriend, @maddiedoodleboo, in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day.

Dash

@dash_the_corgi

7.8K followers

Who he is: Dash is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a southern gentleman who loves to take naps and explore the Queen City.

What he’s been up to lately: When Dash isn’t finding a place to snuggle, he gets fresh air around Charlotte. Recent adventures include a walk in South End and a day on the lake in Mountain Island.

Follow him for: A healthy dose of corgi booty and corgi ears

Scotch

@thescotchtails

1K followers

Who she is: Scotch is a charcoal lab, whose outdoor adventures are only complete with the perfect seasonal bandana.

Follow her for: Accessory inspiration

What she’s been up to lately: Dad told Scotch she could date when she turned six months old – now she’s busy breaking hearts around Charlotte with her winning smile and stylish bandanas.

Sadie

@sadiedoodleclt

18.5K followers

Who she is: Sadie the Goldendoodle is the It-Girl of the dog world. She’s often seen walking along the Rail Trail and frequenting local breweries.

Follow her for: Charlotte hot spots

What she’s been up to lately: Sadie has recently been spotted at popular breweries, including Sycamore and Sugar Creek, and is known to occasionally lick the glass.

Bonus: Follow @brewerydogsofclt or @dogsincharlotte to keep up with the busy lives of all Charlotte canines! If you prefer puppy kisses to puppy pictures, check out local shelters’ Instagram accounts to find your perfect match. Halfway There Rescue, South Charlotte Dog Rescue, Greater Charlotte SPCA, Humane Society of Charlotte, Carolina PAWS, and the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue all post photos of available pups and happy placements in fur-ever homes.

Feature photo: Mosby’s Instagram