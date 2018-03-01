CharlotteFive here! Your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Charlotte’s elite. OK, so not scandalous. But definitely elite.

As a growing city that’s getting bigger by the second, it’s no surprise that Charlotte is home to some very important people in sports, politics, energy, food and so much more. Even the most powerful, influential people in our city have to eat, right? In the name of democracy and hunger, I interviewed some of the most influential people in the city about one of my favorite topics: lunch.

Am I a little bit embarrassed that I quoted “Gossip Girl” in the same article that includes a quote from Mayor Vi Lyles? Maybe. So without further adieu (or teen drama references), here is everything you wanted to know about what the most influential people in the city do on their lunch breaks:

Frank Scibelli

CEO of FS Food Group and the restaurateur behind some of Charlotte’s top restaurants, including Paco’s Tacos, Mama Ricotta’s, Midwood Smokehouse and Yafo Kitchen

“My lunch changes a lot depending on what is happening with the business. Sometimes I enjoy a turkey sandwich from Laurel Market or the BBT from Mama Ricotta’s while working at my desk. Other days I check on our teams at the restaurants or attend meetings.”

Donna Julian



Senior Vice President of Arena and Event Operations/General Manager at Spectrum Center.

“When you manage an NBA arena with over 150 events a year, at some point in the afternoon, it is nice to stroll the quiet, empty building to clear your head from the crazy hours and meetings during the day. Earpods in, I can decompress with good music or a podcast… until reality hits and I see something that needs to be addressed. Precious downtime indeed!”

Marcus Smith



CEO at Speedway Motorsports, Inc

“Most of my lunches are either business meetings in The Speedway Club or connecting with teammates here on our staff. When I’m on the run, I’ll grab a protein bar and a Coke Zero to keep me energized in the afternoon. There aren’t many ‘leisurely lunches’ around here. We’re moving about as fast as the cars on the track most of the time!”

Philip Dubois



Chancellor at the UNC Charlotte

“I should relax, reflect, work out, or get some fresh air. But, unless I have a lunch meeting (and many of those are in my office), I typically grab a sandwich or yogurt and an apple and tend to my emails or paperwork. Yes, I am boring.”

(Yet productive.)

Vi Lyles



Mayor of Charlotte

“As there are never enough hours in the day for a busy mayor, my lunch plans typically involve a quick bite to eat during a midday meeting or following a speaking appearance. And on the days when I am able to sit down at my desk for 15-20 minutes, my meal time always serves as a dual purpose of prep time for upcoming meetings and media appearances.”

Michael Marsicano



President and CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas

“Just like there is no free lunch, there is no lunch break. On average only two per 20 workdays a month are free on my calendar. All the others are working lunches with a variety of partners or colleagues moving civic initiatives forward. With the two remaining, I walk downtown and catch my breath.”

Lynn Good



CEO of Duke Energy

“I normally use my lunchtime to catch up on emails or prepare for my afternoon schedule. I prefer an acai bowl or an egg white wrap for lunch at my desk. On occasion, I’ll attend a luncheon – and if I’m speaking, that means I don’t get to eat much at all. I’m not the perfect model on how to spend lunchtime, but if you have a chance to get some fresh air, take it!”

Toussaint Romain



Public Defender at the City of Charlotte

“During lunchtime instead of eating, I’m feeding my passion. Some call their lunches a ‘power-lunch’ but I call mine a ‘passion-lunch.’ For example, I have lunch with other leaders and talk about ways to collaborate. I sit at my desk and research and read about skills that I need or about trends that are happening. I reflect, I organize, I work out, I find hope in order to further my passion. … I work on both my vocation and passion during work and lunch breaks, respectively, during the day. This way I don’t take any work home, so that I can be present for my family.”

So there you have it: the habits and tastes of some of the most interesting and powerful people in the city. As you can see, mindfulness, preparation and the occasional mental break are crucial to the success of these Queen City powerhouses. Is your lunch break similar to one of Charlotte’s greats? Let us know in the comments!

Photos: FS Food Group, NBA.com, Charlotte Observer files, Speedway Motorsports, Inc, UNCC, Foundation for the Carolinas, Duke Energy.