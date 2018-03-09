Once an afterthought, hotel bars and restaurants are increasingly stepping into the limelight when it comes to imaginative craft cocktails, while simultaneously offering exquisite accommodations for locals seeking a staycation and visitors traveling from afar.

Here are 8 hotel bars (and restaurants) that are making a skillfully shaken comeback in Charlotte.

Hotel: Charlotte Marriott City Center

Address: 100 W. Trade St.

Vibe: The bar has an open layout, which allows for large parties to move about and mingle, while intimate couples can curl up at one of the many tables tucked away along the outer rim of the space. Read more about their bar, speakeasy and dinner selections here.

What drink to order: QC Corpse Reviver: Yellow Chartreuse, St. Germain, Lillet Blanc, Fresh Lemon Juice and Sombra Mezcal.

Hotel: The Ivey’s Hotel

Restaurant by hotel: 5Church

Address: 127 N. Tryon St., Ste. #D

Vibe: Vintage with a vibrant European flair, this cocktail retreat is flawlessly picturesque, to say the least.

What drink to order: Come on Sp’in: Reposado Tequila, Strawberry Syrup, Jalapeno, Cucumber and Grapefruit.

Hotel: Kimpton Tryon Park

Restaurant in hotel: Angeline’s

Address: 303 S. Church St.

Vibe: Completely open and airy, Merchant & Trade’s rooftop bar has some breathtaking views. I cannot wait to grab a front-row seat on the terrace to watch this year’s firework shows (hello, baseball season).

What drink to order: Pina De Indes: Social House Vodka, Kumquat, Broiled Pineapple and Lemon.

Hotel: The Westin

Restaurant in hotel: JP Charlotte

Address: 601 S. College St.

Vibe: This classy saloon is perfect for date night, cocktails with clients or simply when you want to impress out-of-town guests. They specialize in mixed cocktails infused with natural ingredients and local flavors.

What drink to order: Blueberry Basil Gimlet: Belvedere Vodka, Blueberry Basil Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice and Club Soda.

Hotel: The Ritz-Carlton

Address: 201 E. Trade St., Level 15

Vibe: “If the EpiCentre is your 20-something Red-Bull-and-vodka-swilling pal, The Punch Room – a glamorous 15th floor bar atop The Ritz-Carlton – is your older sophisticated friend who prefers craft cocktails and hushed tones,” said Sarah Crosland, author of “Food Lovers’ Guide to Charlotte” and “100 Things to Do In Charlotte Before You Die.”

What drink to order: Crafted Punches: These delicious elixirs are served in large pitchers and are designed to share with a group. The Punch Room’s lead mixologist Bob Peters is an expert when it comes to crafting exceptional cocktails and you really can’t go wrong with any of his creations (check out two of his recipes you can make at home here).

Hotel: The Ballantyne Hotel

Address: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Vibe: When you’re looking for rare and distinctive whiskeys, this bar should be your go-to location. With over 200 selections to choose from, Gallery has truly established itself as the whiskey destination in Charlotte.

What drink to order: The daily whiskey flight.

Hotel: Le Meridien

Restaurant in hotel: Evoke

Address: 555 S. McDowell St., North Tower

Vibe: As one of the largest rooftop bars in Charlotte, this lounge features 360-degree views of the city and specializes in summertime cocktails.

What drink to order: Keep it Local: Doc Porter’s Gin, Sage Simple Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Tonic and Bittermilk’s Elderflower & Hops Bitters.

Hotel: The Dunhill

Restaurant in hotel: The Asbury

Address: 237 N. Tryon St.

Vibe: The bar is unique, as it serves both The Asbury and The Dunhill Hotel. It’s cozy and comfortable, with rotating cocktails by season.

What drink to order: La Vida Rua: Rua Single Malt Whiskey, Don Julio Anejo Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur and Blood Orange.

Photos: Jess Bentley/Fooddesign Associates, The Asbury