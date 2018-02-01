Tennessee-based Holler & Dash, a concept developed by the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, is planning on opening its first Charlotte location March 13 at 2725 South Blvd. The restaurant will join Sea Level’s “kid cousin” restaurant, The Waterman, in the Sedgefield shopping center.

Holler & Dash’s Charlotte menu will differ somewhat from their other six locations. Many of their popular, signature biscuits including the Kickback Chicken biscuit (fried chicken, goat cheese, green onion and sweet pepper jelly), Garden Goat biscuit (fried goat cheese, kale, lemon dijon vinaigrette and tomato jam) and the Pork Rambler biscuit (fried pork tenderloin with blackberry butter and fried onion straws) will stay on the menu.

Along with their classic biscuits (chicken biscuit, sausage biscuit, egg biscuit, etc.), Culinary Director and Chef Brandon Frohne, said they’ll also have an array of super healthy and delicious options. These items include the Hey Eddy! Omelette (goat cheese, shaved asparagus, blistered tomatoes and basil) plus the Avocado Smash toast (watermelon radish and lemon), The Blueberry toast (whipped ricotta and mint) and the Brown Sugar toast (cinnamon peanut butter with chia seeds and banana).

Signature Biscuits range from $5-$9, classic biscuits will be around $3.50 – $5 while other favorites (house salad, grit bowl, tot bowl, etc.) will be $1.50-$10. Beverages including craft sodas (think strawberry lemongrass and key lime marshmallow) along with regular sodas will be $2.50-$3.

“We’ve been hard at work whipping up some tasty new dishes for Charlotte that will include an array of sandwiches, sides and bowls, so stay tuned,” said Frohne. “But overall our menus emphasize the bold flavors of the modern South, sustainable ingredients like cage-free eggs, organic and hormone-free proteins, and fair trade, single origin coffees.”

The Queen City is the first North Carolina location for Holler & Dash. So why was it the right move for the team?

“Charlotte has deep Southern roots and a contemporary, metropolitan feel. It’s a city that appeals to the modern South and to anyone with a millennial mindset, and that’s exactly what Holler & Dash is about,” said Mike Chissler, Chief Operating Officer of Holler & Dash.

“Charlotte is growing and has a great food scene, so we believe the folks here will really enjoy what we have to offer: great food, great hospitality, and a cool space to relax, hang out and enjoy,” said Chissler. “There are so many things to see and do, and we can’t wait to truly integrate ourselves into the local community.”

We can’t wait either.

Photos: Holler & Dash