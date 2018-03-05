Since we’re adult-ing, it’s extremely necessary to budget in your everyday life – but that doesn’t mean you’ll be having less fun.

Here are 10 activities you can do through Groupon for $30 and under right now.

Activity: Wine tour, tasting, glasses and a bottle of wine for two

Location: 301 Bay St., Monroe

Original Price: $41

Groupon Price: $23

Activity: All day indoor rock-climbing package (harness and lesson) for two

Location: 9535 Monroe Rd.

Original Price: $56

Groupon Price: $30

Activity: One-hour practice session with bow-and-arrow rental for two

Location: 4410 Olde Pineville Rd.

Original Price: $50

Groupon Price: $29

Activity: One salt therapy session

Location: 1600 E. Woodlawn Rd.

Original Price: $35

Groupon Price: $19.50

Activity: One introductory scuba class

Location: 1046 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC

Original Price: $50

Groupon Price: $25

Activity: Five-hour rappelling experience for one

Location: 4350 Linwood Rd., Gastonia

Original Price: $70

Groupon Price: $30

Activity: Admission for four into The Gantt Center

Location: 551 S. Tryon St.

Original Price: $36

Groupon Price: $18

Activity: Admission for two into The Bechtler

Location: 420 S. Tryon St.

Original Price: $16

Groupon Price: $9

Activity: Tour for two with rum tasting and souvenir shot glasses

Location: 516 E. 15th St.

Original Price: $30

Groupon Price: $10

Activity: One beer investigation tour for one

Location: Plaza Midwood (more detailed instructions will be sent after booking)

Original Price: $25

Groupon Price: $19

Photos: Groupon