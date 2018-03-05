Since we’re adult-ing, it’s extremely necessary to budget in your everyday life – but that doesn’t mean you’ll be having less fun.
Here are 10 activities you can do through Groupon for $30 and under right now.
Treehouse Vineyards Tour
Activity: Wine tour, tasting, glasses and a bottle of wine for two
Location: 301 Bay St., Monroe
Original Price: $41
Groupon Price: $23
Inner Peaks
Activity: All day indoor rock-climbing package (harness and lesson) for two
Location: 9535 Monroe Rd.
Original Price: $56
Groupon Price: $30
Barefoot Archery
Activity: One-hour practice session with bow-and-arrow rental for two
Location: 4410 Olde Pineville Rd.
Original Price: $50
Groupon Price: $29
The Salt Pad
Activity: One salt therapy session
Location: 1600 E. Woodlawn Rd.
Original Price: $35
Groupon Price: $19.50
Xplore Scuba
Activity: One introductory scuba class
Location: 1046 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC
Original Price: $50
Groupon Price: $25
Carolina Adventure Guides
Activity: Five-hour rappelling experience for one
Location: 4350 Linwood Rd., Gastonia
Original Price: $70
Groupon Price: $30
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
Activity: Admission for four into The Gantt Center
Location: 551 S. Tryon St.
Original Price: $36
Groupon Price: $18
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
Activity: Admission for two into The Bechtler
Location: 420 S. Tryon St.
Original Price: $16
Groupon Price: $9
Dragon Moonshine Company
Activity: Tour for two with rum tasting and souvenir shot glasses
Location: 516 E. 15th St.
Original Price: $30
Groupon Price: $10
Brewed Clues
Activity: One beer investigation tour for one
Location: Plaza Midwood (more detailed instructions will be sent after booking)
Original Price: $25
Groupon Price: $19
Photos: Groupon