Since we’re adult-ing, it’s extremely necessary to budget in your everyday life – but that doesn’t mean you’ll be having less fun.

Here are 10 activities you can do through Groupon for $30 and under right now.

Treehouse Vineyards Tour

via Treehouse Vineyards

Activity: Wine tour, tasting, glasses and a bottle of wine for two
Location: 301 Bay St., Monroe
Original Price: $41
Groupon Price: $23

Inner Peaks

via Inner Peaks

Activity: All day indoor rock-climbing package (harness and lesson) for two
Location: 9535 Monroe Rd.
Original Price: $56
Groupon Price: $30

Barefoot Archery

via Barefoot Archery

Activity: One-hour practice session with bow-and-arrow rental for two
Location: 4410 Olde Pineville Rd.
Original Price: $50
Groupon Price: $29

The Salt Pad

via The Salt Pad

Activity: One salt therapy session
Location: 1600 E. Woodlawn Rd.
Original Price: $35
Groupon Price: $19.50

Xplore Scuba

via Xplore Scuba

Activity: One introductory scuba class
Location: 1046 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC
Original Price: $50
Groupon Price: $25

Carolina Adventure Guides

via Carolina Adventure Guides

Activity: Five-hour rappelling experience for one
Location: 4350 Linwood Rd., Gastonia
Original Price: $70
Groupon Price: $30

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

via The Harvey B. Gantt Center

Activity: Admission for four into The Gantt Center
Location: 551 S. Tryon St.
Original Price: $36
Groupon Price: $18

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

via The Bechtler

Activity: Admission for two into The Bechtler
Location: 420 S. Tryon St.
Original Price: $16
Groupon Price: $9

Dragon Moonshine Company

via Dragon Moonshine Company

Activity: Tour for two with rum tasting and souvenir shot glasses
Location: 516 E. 15th St.
Original Price: $30
Groupon Price: $10

Brewed Clues

via Brewed Clues

Activity: One beer investigation tour for one
Location: Plaza Midwood (more detailed instructions will be sent after booking)
Original Price: $25
Groupon Price: $19

