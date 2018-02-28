Charlotte’s warm weather inspires an afternoon outdoors during the spring and summer seasons. But a day pass at some of the Queen City’s top tourist destinations cost upwards of $50, and sometimes your student loan payment weighs heavy on that 75-and-sunny afternoon.

The good news? Most of Charlotte’s best outdoor activities are free. Here are 10 of the most popular warm-weather adventures that can be experienced at no cost!

Get your sweat on at free fitness classes

Working out is easier with a little motivation from friends. Join like-minded fitness (and beer) lovers at the city’s free workout classes:

Yoga: Find your inner peace at free yoga classes at The Pizza Peel & Tap Room (Mondays, 6 p.m.) – stay after for $3 NC draft beers – and Free Range Brewing (Thursdays, 6 p.m.). The U.S. National Whitewater Center also offers free yoga classes, as long as you bring your own equipment. Full schedule and more details here. Only catch: USNWC parking is $6.

Bootcamps: If high intensity interval classes are more your style, Sugar Creek Brewing (Wednesdays, 6 p.m.) offers a CrossFit bootcamp led by CrossFit Mecklenburg and Red Clay Ciderworks holds a total body bootcamp every other Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Both are complimentary.

My personal favorite is STAX gym’s free bootcamp, offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Run by ex-NFL wide receiver Randy Moss and “fit-fluencer” Emily “Breeze” Ross-Watson, you’ll be sore the following day, but your body will thank you.

Run Clubs: Running is more fun with rewards. Skip the gym and join a brewery run club, instead. Some locations, like Heist Brewery, offer “Frequent Runner Cards,” redeemable for complimentary menu items after participation in so many runs. Here’s a full list of all run club locations.

Picnic at the parks

Warm weather beckons locals to enjoy a bite to eat in the city’s urban parks. Pack a lunch and eat in the midst of skyline views at Romare Bearden Park, or settle down among the literary accents and famed Charlotte art at The Green. If you have little ones, Freedom Park’s accessible location and glimmering fountain and pond welcome families for an afternoon outdoors.

Listen to live music with summer concerts

Unwind after work with Alive After Five at the EpiCentre on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. during the spring and summer. Or, grab a bite and a craft beer while listening to local bands at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s free River Jam on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from May to September. Music can also be heard from the city’s parks – Romare Bearden Park’s “Party in the Park” series (May-August, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.) is a popular destination for families and the post-work crowd.

Explore locally-sourced goods at the Farmers Market

Scents of fresh peppers, sweet peaches and warm baked goods draw me to the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market every Saturday afternoon. Even if grocery shopping isn’t on your to-do list, explore the markets, chat with the local farmers and indulge in delicious farm-to-table goods. You can even pretend you’re on the Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” and hunt for the most unique offerings at each location.

Although the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market is the largest, smaller neighborhood markets open during the warmer seasons, with some of the most popular in Atherton, NoDa and Plaza Midwood. See the full list.

Experience Charlotte’s culture at festivals

One of my favorite parts of Charlotte’s summers is watching the city come together for festivals. Favorites include:

For food: Taste of Charlotte – Sample bites from some of Charlotte’s best restaurants, watch street performances, view cooking demos and listen to live music from June 8-10. Admission is free, and coins (redeemable for food, drinks and activities) are $10 for seven and $20 for 15. Pro tip: Go with the 15.

For art: Festival in the Park – Perhaps the most whimsical, the festival in Freedom Park (September 21–23) features carnival food, trapeze artists and endless stands of locally-produced goods including art, jewelry and clothing. Free admission includes unlimited people-watching.

For culture: Pride Festival – Uptown Charlotte is a blur of color and energy each August. This year’s festival falls on August 18 and 19, with the much-anticipated parade on Sunday morning.

Reach new heights on nearby mountains

A popular destination for families and fitness lovers alike, Crowder’s Mountain State Park (less than 40 minutes from Charlotte) and the nearby Kings Mountain offer a myriad of trails, hikes and native wildlife. There’s limited parking – arrive early on the weekends!

If you’re seeking a more difficult hike or a change in scenery, take a day trip to nearby options, including Grandfather Mountain, Linville Gorge or the Roan High Knob on the Appalachian Trail.

Give back and get some sun

Charlotte’s picturesque wildlife creates some of the most unique volunteer opportunities in the city. Help preserve Charlotte’s landscapes by planting trees with TreesCharlotte, removing waste with the Hands on Charlotte Creek Cleanup, caring for birds of prey at the Carolina Raptor Center or assisting with projects along the Carolina Thread Trail. You’ll feel great and get some sun. Let’s make farmers’ tans a thing.

Admire seasonal plants at the UNCC Botanical Gardens

One of the best kept secrets on the UNC Charlotte campus is the botanical gardens – a collection of outdoor gardens and stunning greenhouses. Palms, perennials and annuals are best viewed in the spring and summer, and the woodland garden and Titan Arums are both picture-worthy sights. Free weekday parking is limited, but all parking is free on the weekend.

Get some fresh air on greenways and trails

The city skyline beckons at Little Sugar Creek Greenway, complete with an array of runners, bikers and artists along 19-plus miles of trails. For South Charlotte residents, the McAlpine Creek Greenway is home to woodland wildlife, and a great spot for taking your pup for a stroll.

When I’m looking for a low-key exercise, I trek along the trails at the U.S. National Whitewater Center and admire the athleticism of the climbers and rafters. Bonus: Sometimes people on the trail let you pet their puppies.

Mountain bikers: Renaissance Park is your best bet, with 6.5 miles of trails. Reward yourself for a ride with fresh fruit from the nearby farmer’s market, or grab a refreshment at the Starbucks just up the street!

Admire the city’s street art

Charlotte’s culture is best expressed through its murals. Popular neighborhoods for spotting these lively artistic displays are NoDa, Plaza Midwood and even Uptown (recent addition to the Carolina Theatre featured below). Here’s our guide to 10 of the most “Instagrammable” murals in Charlotte.

What are your favorite free outdoor activities in Charlotte?

Photos: Jessica Swannie