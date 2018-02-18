A healthy food restaurant chain called Flower Child signed a lease to take over the former Phat Burrito space (1537 Camden Road) in South End, Asana Partners confirmed.

Flower Child will open their 3,700-square-foot Charlotte location in 2019, with a business model that emphasizes local sourcing, humane treatment of animals and naturally raised proteins, and “healthy food for a happy world.”

As a bonus, Asana Partners shared in an email, “They will repurpose the parking adjacent as a patio space activating the light rail and rail trail.”

Asana Partners bought the 0.77-acre site of funky Tex-Mex eatery Phat Burrito, including several buildings, for $2.7 million along the Blue Line light rail in 2017.

A look at the Flower Child menu

Flower Child, which already has locations in states including California, Arizona and Texas, has a menu that boasts vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, as well as meat-based meals. The plates are beautiful and bright, as depicted on their Instagram account, which has a whopping 41.6K followers.

– On the Dallas menu, salads range from Chopped Vegetable (with organic greens, avocado, heirloom carrot, edamame, radish, baby tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame seed, ginger miso vinaigrette) to Brussels & Squash (arugula, roasted brussels, butternut squash, organic apple, ancient grains, cranberry, goat cheese, sprouted almond, chia seed vinaigrette), and the option to add a protein — All-Natural Chicken ($5), Sustainable Salmon ($7), Grass-Fed Steak ($6), or Organic Non-Gmo Tofu ($4).

– Plates feature mix ‘n’ match options with one item ($4), two items ($7) or three items ($9), ranging from Indian Spiced Cauliflower, to Spicy Japanese Eggplant, to Red Chili Glazed Sweet Potato. Proteins can be added for additional cost.

– Bowls range from Madras Curry (organic potato, heirloom carrot, green bean, sweet onion, cilantro, garam masala, coconut, $9) to Vegan Poke (marinated beet, avocado, pickled mushroom, cucumber, radish, wasabi pea, smoked dulse, brown rice, spicy ponzu, $9). Proteins can be added for additional cost.

– Whole Grain Wraps consist of house-made whole wheat, flax and chia seed wraps, or a gluten-free pita for an additional $1.50. Signature wraps include Thai Dye (spicy tofu, thai basil, avocado, carrot, daikon radish, cilantro, snap pea, $10) and The Rebel (grass-fed steak, charred onion, port salut cheese, arugula, horseradish yogurt, $13).

– Miscellaneous items include Daily Soup ($6), Crushed Avocado Toast ($7) and Simple Hummus ($6).

– The Healthy Kids menu for kids age 12 and under has dishes with a protein and two sides for $6.50. Proteins include All-Natural Chicken, Grass-Fed Steak and Organic Tofu; and sides include Sweet Corn & Quinoa and Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese.

Flower Child is just one of many tenants coming to properties owned by Asana Partners in South End. In November 2016, Asana bought the Design Center in South End for $42.7 million and is still negotiating leases with future tenants.

Photo: Diedra Laird/Charlotte Observer