The long anticipated light rail extension running from 7th Street Station to UNC Charlotte will finally be open to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. What better way to celebrate than by enjoying a brew or two at any of these bars or breweries along the way? Don’t worry, we’ve included some wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic options as well.
9th Street Station – 237 E 9th St.
Subsecreto
Address: 325 E 9th St.
Walking distance: 350 ft (2 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Non-alcoholic drinks include the Subsecreto Espresso, Basic Witch Tea, Darkside Espresso, Crucible and more
The Asbury
Address: 235 N Tryon St.
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Wine flights, The Potion (84) cocktail, Unknown Brewing’s Ginger Wheat, Highland Brewing Co.’s Pilsner, Mother Earth Brewing’s Endless River Kolsch and more
Alexander Michael’s
Address: 401 W 9th St.
Walking distance: 0.5 miles (12 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: On tap – NoDa Brewing Co.’s Hop Drop ‘n Roll, Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Lazy Bird Brown Ale, Triple C’s Baby Maker Double IPA, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Copper Düsseldorf-Style Lagered Ale and more
Parkwood Station – 327 Parkwood Ave.
Abari Game Bar
Address: 1721 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.2 miles (6 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Pabst APA, Jason Takes Manhattan, The Multiball, craft beers, bottled beers, cocktails and more
Birdsong Brewing Company
Address: 1016 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.5 miles (12 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Higher Ground IPA, Lazy Bird Brown Ale, Jalapeño Pale Ale, Paradise City Session IPA and more
25th Street Station – 2399-2241 N Brevard St.
Amelie’s French Bakery
Address: 2424 N Davidson St. #102
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Créme Brûlée French Soda, Salted Caramel Brownie Café Mocha, Café Crème, NoDa Brewing Co.’s CAVU Blonde Ale, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and more
Free Range Brewing
Address: 2320 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.5 miles (11 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Who Do Ya Knead?! Wild Ale, All The Things Imperial Carolina IPA, Pass The Corn Bred Farmhouse Ale, A Big F.H. Imperial Carolina Brown Ale and more
36th Street Station – 434 E 36th St.
The Blind Pig
Address: 453 E 36th St.
Walking distance: 500 ft (2 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Catawba Brewing Co.’s White Zombie Ale, Higher Ground, NoDa Brewing Co.’s Jam Session Pale Ale, cocktails and more
The Dog Bar
Address: 3307 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 700 ft (3 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Beer, wine, Bloody Mary’s and more
Smelly Cat Coffee
Address: 514 E 36th St.
Walking distance: 700 ft (4 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Non-alcoholic drinks include Ethiopian Medium Roast, Black Cat Organic Mexican Medium-Dark Roast, Chai Latte, Cortado, Caramel Apple Cider and more
Jack Beagle’s
Address: 3213 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 800 ft (4 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Copper, NoDa Brewing Co.’s Hop, Drop ‘n Roll IPA, NoDa Brewing Co.’s Hop Cakes, Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Higher Ground, margaritas and more
Crepe Cellar
Address: 3116 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: The Agrodolce, Blushing Bubbles, Rose Sangria, beer, cocktails and more
Growlers Pourhouse
Address: 3120 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Cottontown Lager Cask, Growler’s House Pale Ale Cask, Fat Boy Baltic Porter Cask, James Bean Belgian Tripel, Ginger Sour Ale and more
Haberdish
Address: 3106 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: The Barrel Aged Black Manhattan, punch bowls, Blonde Bloody Mary, The Mint Julep and more
NoDa Company Store
Address: 3221 Yadkin Ave.
Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Prosecco, sparkling rose, red and specialty sangrias, mimosas with fresh made juice, Legion Brewing’s Juicy Jay and more
Heist Brewery
Address: 2909 N Davidson St, #200
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Mo-J IPA, Azacca Flocka Haze IPA, The Horny Toad, Olde Fashioned Robbery, Asian Pear and more
Salud Beer Shop/Salud Cerveceria/Trade & Lore
Address: 3306 N Davidson St. and 3306-C N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 600 ft (3 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Trophy Brewing’s Trophy Wife, Fonta Flora Brewery x Half Acre Beer Co.’s Wolf Spit Baltic Porter with Hickory bark, Cerveza Nueva IPA, IPA Safety Nap: El Dorado, lattes, espresso, teas and more
Bonus:
Walk to a show at The Evening Muse – 3227 N Davidson St. (600 ft, 3 minutes) or Neighborhood Theatre – 511 E 36th St. (800 ft, 4 minutes).
Sugar Creek Station – 644 E. Sugar Creek Rd
Divine Barrel Brewing
Address: 3701 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.3 miles (6 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Wow, Much Juice IPA, The Big Lubelski, Finger Guns DIPA, Situation Delicate Grisette, The Repeater Porter and more
Deejai NoDa
Address: 3629-103 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Cranberry Sangria, Ginger Limeade, Thai Mule, French Martini, draft beers and more
Bold Missy Brewery
Address: 610 Anderson St.
Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Git Yer Gun Golden Ale, Conquer the Route Chocolate Stout, Von Trapp Vienna Lager, Hug Machine Coffee Brown, Solo Flight American Brown Ale and more
Crown Station Coffee House & Pub
Address: 3629 N Davidson St.
Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Bold Rock’s Hard Cider, Sierra Nevada’s Otra Vez, Sugar Creek’s Pale Ale, Blue Blaze’s Black Stout, mocha, cappucino and more
Old Concord Road Station – 5442 N Tryon St.
Tryon House Restaurant
Address: 215 E Exmore St.
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Beer and wine
Lempira Restaurant
Address: 140 Eastway Dr.
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Margaritas, Piña coladas and more
Tom Hunter Station – 6505 N Tryon St.
El Taco Veloz
Address: 6101 N Tryon St., Suite A
Walking distance: 350 ft (2 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Margaritas, draft beers and more
University City Blvd Station – 7205 N Tryon St.
Topgolf
Address: TBD. Check out more about the approved second location. Plans for this future ‘entertainment district’ could also include a movie theater with a full bar, restaurant and brewery.
Walking distance: TBD
Drinks to choose from: Spring Sangria, Don Julio Pineapple Mint Margarita, Southern Tier Brewing’s Nu Skool IPA, Sycamore Brewery’s Countryside IPA, New Belgium’s Dayblazer and more
McCullough Station – 8312 N Tryon St.
Crackin’ Crawfish
Address: 8312 N Tryon St.
Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Domestic beers and import beers
Picasso’s Sports Cafe
Address: 230 E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Walking distance: 0.5 miles (10 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Beer, wine and liquor
Thai House
Address: 230 East W T Harris Blvd., B9
Walking distance: 0.5 miles (10 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Domestic beers, import beers, wine, sake and more
JW Clay Blvd Station – 9048 N Tryon St.
Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar and Ribs
Address: 8438, 9005 J M Keynes Dr.
Walking distance: 0.3 miles (8 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Red Oak Brewery’s Red Oak Lager, Wooden Robot Brewery’s Not Sure Red Ale, Cigar City Brewing’s Maduro Brown Ale, cocktails and more
Famous Toastery
Address: 8933 J M Keynes Dr., #2
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and more
Zapatas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Address: 8927 J M Keynes Dr.
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Flavored margaritas, mojitos, domestic beer, imported beer, wine and more
Bar Louie
Address: 8760 J M Keynes Dr.
Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)
Drinks to choose from: Diva Martini, The Clover Martini, Angry Sailor, The New Old Fashioned, Louie’s Sangria, Watermelon Margarita and more
UNC Charlotte Station – 9025 Cameron Blvd.
Go back to class, kids!
Here’s a list of other places to drink from New Bern Station to Seventh Street Station. Cheers!
