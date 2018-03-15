The long anticipated light rail extension running from 7th Street Station to UNC Charlotte will finally be open to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. What better way to celebrate than by enjoying a brew or two at any of these bars or breweries along the way? Don’t worry, we’ve included some wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic options as well.

9th Street Station – 237 E 9th St.

Subsecreto

Address: 325 E 9th St.

Walking distance: 350 ft (2 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Non-alcoholic drinks include the Subsecreto Espresso, Basic Witch Tea, Darkside Espresso, Crucible and more

The Asbury

Address: 235 N Tryon St.

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Wine flights, The Potion (84) cocktail, Unknown Brewing’s Ginger Wheat, Highland Brewing Co.’s Pilsner, Mother Earth Brewing’s Endless River Kolsch and more

Alexander Michael’s

Address: 401 W 9th St.

Walking distance: 0.5 miles (12 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: On tap – NoDa Brewing Co.’s Hop Drop ‘n Roll, Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Lazy Bird Brown Ale, Triple C’s Baby Maker Double IPA, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Copper Düsseldorf-Style Lagered Ale and more

Parkwood Station – 327 Parkwood Ave.

Abari Game Bar

Address: 1721 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.2 miles (6 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Pabst APA, Jason Takes Manhattan, The Multiball, craft beers, bottled beers, cocktails and more

Birdsong Brewing Company

Address: 1016 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.5 miles (12 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Higher Ground IPA, Lazy Bird Brown Ale, Jalapeño Pale Ale, Paradise City Session IPA and more

25th Street Station – 2399-2241 N Brevard St.

Amelie’s French Bakery

Address: 2424 N Davidson St. #102

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Créme Brûlée French Soda, Salted Caramel Brownie Café Mocha, Café Crème, NoDa Brewing Co.’s CAVU Blonde Ale, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and more

Free Range Brewing

Address: 2320 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.5 miles (11 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Who Do Ya Knead?! Wild Ale, All The Things Imperial Carolina IPA, Pass The Corn Bred Farmhouse Ale, A Big F.H. Imperial Carolina Brown Ale and more

36th Street Station – 434 E 36th St.

The Blind Pig

Address: 453 E 36th St.

Walking distance: 500 ft (2 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Catawba Brewing Co.’s White Zombie Ale, Higher Ground, NoDa Brewing Co.’s Jam Session Pale Ale, cocktails and more

The Dog Bar

Address: 3307 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 700 ft (3 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Beer, wine, Bloody Mary’s and more

Smelly Cat Coffee

Address: 514 E 36th St.

Walking distance: 700 ft (4 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Non-alcoholic drinks include Ethiopian Medium Roast, Black Cat Organic Mexican Medium-Dark Roast, Chai Latte, Cortado, Caramel Apple Cider and more

Jack Beagle’s

Address: 3213 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 800 ft (4 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Copper, NoDa Brewing Co.’s Hop, Drop ‘n Roll IPA, NoDa Brewing Co.’s Hop Cakes, Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Higher Ground, margaritas and more

Crepe Cellar

Address: 3116 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: The Agrodolce, Blushing Bubbles, Rose Sangria, beer, cocktails and more

Growlers Pourhouse

Address: 3120 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Cottontown Lager Cask, Growler’s House Pale Ale Cask, Fat Boy Baltic Porter Cask, James Bean Belgian Tripel, Ginger Sour Ale and more

Haberdish

Address: 3106 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: The Barrel Aged Black Manhattan, punch bowls, Blonde Bloody Mary, The Mint Julep and more

NoDa Company Store

Address: 3221 Yadkin Ave.

Walking distance: 0.2 miles (5 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Prosecco, sparkling rose, red and specialty sangrias, mimosas with fresh made juice, Legion Brewing’s Juicy Jay and more

Heist Brewery

Address: 2909 N Davidson St, #200

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Mo-J IPA, Azacca Flocka Haze IPA, The Horny Toad, Olde Fashioned Robbery, Asian Pear and more

Salud Beer Shop/Salud Cerveceria/Trade & Lore

Address: 3306 N Davidson St. and 3306-C N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 600 ft (3 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Trophy Brewing’s Trophy Wife, Fonta Flora Brewery x Half Acre Beer Co.’s Wolf Spit Baltic Porter with Hickory bark, Cerveza Nueva IPA, IPA Safety Nap: El Dorado, lattes, espresso, teas and more

Bonus:

Walk to a show at The Evening Muse – 3227 N Davidson St. (600 ft, 3 minutes) or Neighborhood Theatre – 511 E 36th St. (800 ft, 4 minutes).

Sugar Creek Station – 644 E. Sugar Creek Rd

Divine Barrel Brewing

Address: 3701 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.3 miles (6 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Wow, Much Juice IPA, The Big Lubelski, Finger Guns DIPA, Situation Delicate Grisette, The Repeater Porter and more

Deejai NoDa

Address: 3629-103 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Cranberry Sangria, Ginger Limeade, Thai Mule, French Martini, draft beers and more

Bold Missy Brewery

Address: 610 Anderson St.

Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Git Yer Gun Golden Ale, Conquer the Route Chocolate Stout, Von Trapp Vienna Lager, Hug Machine Coffee Brown, Solo Flight American Brown Ale and more

Crown Station Coffee House & Pub

Address: 3629 N Davidson St.

Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Bold Rock’s Hard Cider, Sierra Nevada’s Otra Vez, Sugar Creek’s Pale Ale, Blue Blaze’s Black Stout, mocha, cappucino and more

Old Concord Road Station – 5442 N Tryon St.

Tryon House Restaurant

Address: 215 E Exmore St.

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Beer and wine

Lempira Restaurant

Address: 140 Eastway Dr.

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Margaritas, Piña coladas and more

Tom Hunter Station – 6505 N Tryon St.

El Taco Veloz

Address: 6101 N Tryon St., Suite A

Walking distance: 350 ft (2 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Margaritas, draft beers and more

University City Blvd Station – 7205 N Tryon St.

Topgolf

Address: TBD. Check out more about the approved second location. Plans for this future ‘entertainment district’ could also include a movie theater with a full bar, restaurant and brewery.

Walking distance: TBD

Drinks to choose from: Spring Sangria, Don Julio Pineapple Mint Margarita, Southern Tier Brewing’s Nu Skool IPA, Sycamore Brewery’s Countryside IPA, New Belgium’s Dayblazer and more

McCullough Station – 8312 N Tryon St.

Crackin’ Crawfish

Address: 8312 N Tryon St.

Walking distance: 0.3 miles (7 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Domestic beers and import beers

Picasso’s Sports Cafe

Address: 230 E W.T. Harris Blvd.

Walking distance: 0.5 miles (10 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Beer, wine and liquor

Thai House

Address: 230 East W T Harris Blvd., B9

Walking distance: 0.5 miles (10 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Domestic beers, import beers, wine, sake and more

JW Clay Blvd Station – 9048 N Tryon St.

Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar and Ribs

Address: 8438, 9005 J M Keynes Dr.

Walking distance: 0.3 miles (8 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Red Oak Brewery’s Red Oak Lager, Wooden Robot Brewery’s Not Sure Red Ale, Cigar City Brewing’s Maduro Brown Ale, cocktails and more

Famous Toastery

Address: 8933 J M Keynes Dr., #2

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and more

Zapatas Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Address: 8927 J M Keynes Dr.

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (9 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Flavored margaritas, mojitos, domestic beer, imported beer, wine and more

Bar Louie

Address: 8760 J M Keynes Dr.

Walking distance: 0.4 miles (10 minutes)

Drinks to choose from: Diva Martini, The Clover Martini, Angry Sailor, The New Old Fashioned, Louie’s Sangria, Watermelon Margarita and more

UNC Charlotte Station – 9025 Cameron Blvd.

Go back to class, kids!

Here’s a list of other places to drink from New Bern Station to Seventh Street Station. Cheers!

RELATED:

Cover Image: Instagram – @finickylady