When I first met with Ben Dolphens at the eventual site of Divine Barrel Brewing, there wasn’t much to see. The space at 3701 N. Davidson St. had been recently vacated by the Charlotte Roller Girls; a giant painted-purple track on the floor was the only thing of note.

Since then, Divine Barrel has been quite busy. The once-empty 8,400 square foot space, formerly just bare brick walls, vaulted wooden ceiling, and that purple-painted concrete floor, is now replete with a 10-barrel brewhouse, fermenters, and a welcoming 3,000 square foot taproom.

After many years of dreaming, and many more months planning, building and brewing, it’s time for Divine Barrel Brewing to announce their grand opening date: March 10.

For Dolphens, wife Mary Catherine, friends Jessica and Scott Davis, plus general manager Gavin Toth, this has been a long time coming.

Opening-day visitors can expect eight or so offerings on tap, covering a wide spectrum of styles. Per Dolphens, visitors can soon try a “west coast IPA, hoppy grisette, grätzer, petite saison, west coast DIPA, peated porter, foeder-aged saison, gose and hopefully a few other surprises throughout the day.”

If the lineup seems a bit foreign or exotic, no worries: taproom staff will carry their Certified Beer Server designations, level one in the Cicerone certification series.

Says Dolphens, “I wanted to create a place that people could come in, grab a beer and feel comfortable.”

A mix of high- and low-top tables, lounge area, expansive bar, and largely TV-free atmosphere is the result. Considering the goal was to fit into a “neighborhood brewing model,” they’ve pleasantly succeeded.

Thirty faucets line the back bar wall, with two dedicated to wine (prosecco and a rotating white), and another two allowing nitro-powered pours (beer, coffee or tea). Handwritten menu boards inform patrons as to what’s on tap. A now-obligatory crowler machine will facilitate any to-go beer requests. Concrete accents from Core Designs show in the drink rails, bar top, and sinks.

A large glass wall to the right of the bar allows a clean view of the production area. There, four 20-barrel fermenters stand diligently beside the 10-barrel brewhouse. In selecting names for the stainless-steel foursome, Dolphens drew inspiration from the band Phish, resulting in a lineup of Leo, Henrietta, Cactus and Ernest.

In addition to the larger production system, there’s also a two-barrel pilot system for small-batch releases.

Another glass portion to the bar’s left gives patrons an up-close look at a pair of foeders (say: FOO-der) from Foeder Crafters of America. Once inoculated with a house blend of yeasts and bacteria, these 30-barrel wooden tanks will allow for a number of mixed-culture and otherwise-funky offerings.

Divine Barrel should have no issue living up to its namesake, with the room capable of housing upwards of 100 bourbon, wine, or “other” barrels. The first round of cooperage from Heaven Hill Distillery has already been put to use; the imperial stout inside was the inaugural brew on the production system.

Once Divine Barrel Brewing opens their doors, they’ll be the seventh brewery in a 2.2 mile stretch of North Davidson Street, with Birdsong Brewing the southerly bookend. Dolphens isn’t too concerned about the proximity, though.

“Everybody’s got their own style and identity,” he says. “Our goal is to make great beer and be unique in our own way.”

Photos: Jonathan Wells