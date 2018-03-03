The website and social accounts of soon-to-be-open Deli’sh in Plaza Midwood all promise one thing: Something “Deli’shious” is about to happen.

Deli’sh, a new bakery, coffee and bottle shop concept, is set to open by the end of March, at 2801 Central Ave. The shop will overtake the space formerly occupied by El Tenampa.

Julie Gregory, Project Manager at Simplicity Agency, wrote in an email, “Deli’sh wants to be the ‘hangout’ where clients can make a quick stop to pick up a meal or sit down and enjoy it, have a casual work environment, or have an spontaneous meet up for a cup of coffee, an after-work beer or glass of wine.”

The menu will feature subs, sandwiches, salads, bakery goods, coffee, smoothies, beer and wine.

While meat options will be available, there will also be a heavy emphasis on vegetarian and vegan options.

“Deli’sh came to mind because one of the owners is vegetarian and she wants to offer a transitional space to individuals who are looking to become vegetarian or vegan, but find it difficult to do all suddenly,” Gregory said.

Items will be made from scratch — like the bread for the subs. All ingredients will be fresh.

The owners landed in the hip Plaza Midwood neighborhood because of its diversity of eateries, breweries and coffee shops. The area inspired their innovative approach.

Ultimately, Deli’sh hopes to offer healthy and quick meal options for young professionals and neighborhood residents who are on the go.

Photo: Katie Toussaint