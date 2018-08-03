You can now grab coffee and gelato in Romare Bearden Park. Here’s the scoop

Coffee Up Cafe has landed the perfect spot in its first brick and mortar kiosk in Romare Bearden Park. The Christian-based company started serving coffee, specialty juices and gelato just over eight weeks ago.

“We already had a great working relationship with the Mecklenburg Parks and Rec Department via our Cafe Carts operating within the parks and Matthews Sportsplex,” said Mike Robinson, CCO & General Partner. “When the opportunity to bid for the concession services at Romare Bearden came up, my partner, and brother, Charles ‘Chuck’ Robinson, and I saw the bid as a great way to expand our new brand. We’ve only been in business since February, but getting an Uptown brick and mortar base may be a real catalyst to get the word out about our little company.” The company also has a fleet of mobile, beverage cafes that offer services such as street-side retail, on-site retail, corporate events and more. On the menu, you can find both coffee and gelato. The team partnered with Enderly Roasters to prepare a series of proprietary roasted bean blends for their house blend, light and dark roasts. Coffee Up Cafe also offers cold brew, nitro coffee and mochas (made with cold brew, fresh dairy or non-dairy, Ghirardelli chocolate). Pair your coffee with a biscotti, or a freshly-baked cookie if you’re feeling wild. Coffees range from $2.49 for a 12-oz. hot coffee to $4.99 for a 16-oz. cold nitro coffee.

Their speciality drinks start with a base (lemonade, tea or ginger ale), and then your choice of their 95 percent pure fruit purees. You can create everything from a peach raspberry tea to a strawberry lemonade to a mango mint fuzz. The specialty drinks range between $2.99 and $4.49.

On the gelato side of things, you can choose from 10 different flavors. Their best sellers include mint chocolate chip, pink lady (strawberry tangerine), brownie, mango, passionfruit and coffee. They’ll throw in some surprise gelato flavors every week or so. Their gelato ranges from a $2.99 kids scoop to a $4.99 triple scoop (with which can you mix and match flavors).