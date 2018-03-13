It wouldn’t be ideal to just be known for your better half’s accomplishments. What if Michelle Obama was always referred to as “Barack Obama’s wife,” rather than as a lawyer, writer and the first African-American First Lady of the United States?

As we’ve touched on before, celebrities have better halves who are doing big things, too.

Here’s an updated look at some Charlotte-based cases:

Meet Aaron Rodgers

After a few months of gossip media speculation, it’s now confirmed that NASCAR star Danica Patrick is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Since 2008, Rodgers has played for the Packers and is one of the most acclaimed quarterbacks in the NFL, with a 2010 Super Bowl win and two MVP awards under his belt. He is currently negotiating his second contract with the Packers, and is already the 13th highest paid player in NFL history, at $137.5 million. Not too shabby, Danica, not too shabby!

Meet Ayesha Curry

Charlotte-raised NBA MVP Stephen Curry is married to Toronto/Charlotte native Ayesha Curry. If you have a Twitter account, there’s no way you haven’t heard of her. Ayesha has 932,000 followers (and 5.4 million on Instagram) thanks to a slew of accomplishments, from releasing New York Times bestselling cookbook “The Seasoned Life,” to launching a family-meal-kit delivery service called Homemade, to being in the middle of the second season of her Food Network series “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen”. In late 2017, she opened International Smoke in San Francisco, a globally inspired barbecue restaurant, and is already in talks to open a San Diego location in 2019.

Meet Chandra Johnson

If you’re part of Charlotte’s arts scene, you’ve likely heard of Chandra Johnson, wife of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. She’s the founder of Southern Comfort Gallery (SOCO), which functions as a contemporary art space and bookshop in Myers Park that features local, national and international artists. Chandra is also a former model.

Meet Samantha Busch

During his racing career, Kyle Busch has been busy winning 38 races in NASCAR’s top series, but his wife, fashion/lifestyle blogger Samantha Busch, keeps plenty busy with her own business. Last year, she launched an online clothing “e-tailer” called Murph Boutique, featuring regular and plus size pieces.

When the boutique launched, Samantha was working out of an office in the Kyle Busch Motorsports headquarters in Mooresville, but let’s face it, better halves can make for solid teammates.

Meet Jordan Fish

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has consistently succeeded over the course of his 11-season career, including winning the Daytona 500 in 2016. His girlfriend (and mother to his two daughters) Jordan Fish is no slouch, either.

Fish is a former Charlotte Bobcats dancer and currently co-owns an accessory line called Kustom Klutch with local artisan Stan Fraser. The line of high-quality, locally produced clutches isn’t just great fashion – 10 percent of each sale goes to different foundations of their choosing. To date, Kustom Klutch has donated over $10,000.

Meet Jake Fehling

You know Page Fehling as the hilarious, effervescent host of Fox 46’s Good Day Charlotte. She would be a Queen City star all on her own, but with her husband Jake Fehling at her side, the duo are truly comedy gold.

Jake is the Vice President of Marketing for Movement Mortgage, and together he and Page host the popular Charlotte podcast “Date Night with Jake and Page”. Each month, Date Night features (you guessed it) a double date with a different well-known Charlotte couple. In addition, Jake hosts “The Front Office Exchange” podcast, which examines the careers of executives and rising stars in the sports industry. Jake and Page teach Skillpop classes in public speaking, and both curate deeply enjoyable Twitter and Instagram pages.

Meet Andy Roddick

Matthews native Brooklyn Decker rose to fame in 2010 when she was photographed for the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. She now devotes her time to acting in the hit comedy “Grace and Frankie” and building her clothing startup, Finery. And, really, this better-half relationship could go either way.

Her husband, Andy Roddick, actually found fame long before that in 2003, when he won the U.S. Open and became the top men’s tennis player in the world. He retired from the game in 2012, before becoming a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Lately, his focus is on the Andy Roddick Foundation, which benefits children in after-school or out-of-school programs in Austin, Texas.

Meet Amy Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes from maybe the most storied family in NASCAR, and remains one of the sport’s most beloved athletes after his retirement in 2017. Even so, Earnhardt found himself nervous around one of the interior designers working to renovate his new Mooresville home in 2008. That designer was Amy Reimann, who became Amy Earnhardt in 2016. Today, Amy is still working as an interior designer, and is debuting a home renovation series in 2018 in the DIY Network that will follow the couple as they renovate a historic home in Key West, Florida.

Meet Kara Olsen

If it’s football season in Charlotte, you can’t step outside without seeing an “88” jersey. Greg Olsen, tight end for the Carolina Panthers, is a cornerstone of the team and a deeply popular Charlottean. His wife, Kara, is equally important to the Olsen name here.

In 2012, their son TJ was born with a heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and had to undergo multiple heart surgeries. It was then that Kara and Greg founded The Heartest Yard, a foundation to help provide in-home care for children struggling with a similar medical condition.

Since then, The HEARTest Yard has raised over $2 million for Levine Children’s Hospital. Kara and Greg recently announced an extension of The Heartest Yard program through Levine, launching the program with a $750,000 donation of their own. It’s no wonder that both halves of the Olsens are among the most admired people in Charlotte.

