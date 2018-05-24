The chain of Bulla Gastrobars that launched in downtown Coral Gables in 2013 is extending its authentic Spanish menu to Charlotte in June.

While there is no official opening date just yet, Bulla (pronounced “boo-ya”) is set to open in SouthPark at 4310 Sharon Rd., Suite W01, with a menu filled with Spanish tapas and cocktails, and an interior filled with artistic scenes of Spain and bright decor.

The menu is curated by Regional Executive Chef of Centurion Restaurant Group Diego Solano, plus local chef partner Mathew Turney, and will debut in Charlotte with items like cured meats from Spain, Gambas Al Ajillo with sautéed shrimp, garlic and guindilla, and Huevos ‘Bulla’ with eggs, homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, potato foam and truffle oil. Other dishes range from Croquetas de Jamón, Serrano ham croquettes and fig jelly; to Paella with Valencia-style rice, clams, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito and saffron.