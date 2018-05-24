The chain of Bulla Gastrobars that launched in downtown Coral Gables in 2013 is extending its authentic Spanish menu to Charlotte in June.
While there is no official opening date just yet, Bulla (pronounced “boo-ya”) is set to open in SouthPark at 4310 Sharon Rd., Suite W01, with a menu filled with Spanish tapas and cocktails, and an interior filled with artistic scenes of Spain and bright decor.
The menu is curated by Regional Executive Chef of Centurion Restaurant Group Diego Solano, plus local chef partner Mathew Turney, and will debut in Charlotte with items like cured meats from Spain, Gambas Al Ajillo with sautéed shrimp, garlic and guindilla, and Huevos ‘Bulla’ with eggs, homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, potato foam and truffle oil. Other dishes range from Croquetas de Jamón, Serrano ham croquettes and fig jelly; to Paella with Valencia-style rice, clams, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito and saffron.
“Bulla Gastrobar is a true communal experience that showcases the many cultural influences of Spanish dining,” said Carlos Centurion, President and Founder of Centurion Restaurant Group, in a press release.
Seasonal spring dishes will include the Chuleta de Cerdo, pork chop, fennel slaw and “migas;” and Roasted Oysters with lemon garlic butter.
What we’re doubly excited about: spring cocktails! Preferably enjoyed on the Bulla patio.
Centurion Restaurant Group’s Head Mixologist Joel Mesa is crafting the cocktail program with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and simple syrups made in-house. Guests can sip on signature drinks like the Bullfighter with Bulleit bourbon, Aperol, Dow’s Port, lemon juice and cranberry; the Lemongrass Collins with St. Germain, Martin Miller’s gin, lemongrass syrup and cucumber; as well as three mixtures of Sangria.
Wines and beers will be offered as well.
Come June, we can all stop in for lunch Monday through Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday, and dinner each night.
For now, you can keep track of Bulla Charlotte (and those incoming cocktails) on Facebook.
Can’t wait for Bulla to open. We like Malabar, but it takes going downtown to eat there. We have missed Las Ramblas on Park Road since it closed. It will be nice to enjoy Spanish food at an in-town without the hassle of going downtown. Can’t wait!