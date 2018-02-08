On a rainy Sunday just two weeks ago, Dani Agnew of Dani Nicole Photography arrived at Bungalow 1325 armed with mimosas and macarons to host a marathon of mini boudoir photo sessions.

“Whether you’re in an amazing relationship or embracing the single life, a boudoir session is something every woman should experience in her lifetime,” Dani told her clients in an email, announcing the series of 30-minute private photo sessions. “These photos could be that unexpected and unique gift you’ve been trying to find for your lover or soon-to-be groom, or they could be the ultimate way to express the love and acceptance you have for your body.”

CharlotteFive sat down with Dani to talk about why why boudoir photos are so much more than just a sexy gift to give your partner, and why a boudoir shoot is something you should definitely add to your bucket list.

On how self-love can turn you into a Victoria’s Secret model

Though boudoir photos are often seen as a traditional groom’s gift, that’s definitely not the only reason there is to strip down in front of the camera. When Dani pitches boudoir sessions to clients, she says she rarely pitches it as something to do for “him” — but rather, as something to do for yourself, whether you’re in a relationship or not.

“It’s something I love to encourage women to do, no matter what age you are and no matter your body type. We are all amazing and strong and beautiful, each in our own way, and it brings me no better joy than to see women loving who they are, right through our self-professed imperfections and doubts,” Dani wrote. “If I can play a small part in helping women continue to love and better the bodies we’ve been given by offering these kind of sessions, then I’m happy.”

For some women, the idea of posing scantily clad in front of a camera might incite anxiety or insecurity.

But, Dani says, “You don’t have to look any particular way, for anybody. This is about you. This is an act of self love. Even if you don’t feel great about yourself, it’s a way to boost your self confidence.

“Who doesn’t want to be a Victoria’s Secret model for a day? Whether or not you think you look like one or you feel like one, why not just dive in and play the part? As long as you love yourself, I promise, you’ll look like a model in these photos.”

Dani emphasized that boudoir sessions aren’t just for young brides-to-be, or any other subset of the population. They’re for anyone who wants to feel sexy and empowered in their own skin.

“You don’t have to look perfect in order to be beautiful, to accept yourself, and to love yourself,” she said. “Age, size, appearance, none of that matters. Self-love is all that matters.”

On working with a photographer who’s also been in front of the camera at a boudoir shoot

When Dani was engaged, she decided to book a boudoir photo session of her own as a groom’s gift for her husband-to-be. She reached out to another local photographer she knew who had a beautiful home and asked if she could use it as the setting for these photos… and surprisingly, she said that she ended up having one of the most amazing experiences of her life.

“Through my nerves, the cold, and the awkwardness, we created images that I still look back on to this day, 10 years later,” she wrote in an email. “Images that captured that moment in my life, what my body looked like… what my husband saw and loved that I sometimes didn’t.”

Dani admitted that even if you’re totally self-confident, the beginning of the photo shoot can feel a little awkward. But she still said she’s glad she did it—not even for her husband, but for herself.

“I think I’ve looked at those photos more than my husband ever has,” she laughed.

When she hosted that marathon of mini boudoir photo sessions two weeks ago, Dani had pre-selected the setting for the shoot: the new Plaza Midwood photo venue Bungalow 1325, which boasts a light and airy bedroom with crisp, cozy, neutral linens. By the time the models arrived, Dani had lit candles, put on an upbeat sexy playlist, and had mimosas and macarons ready for them to enjoy before their session.

She knew from her own experience what would have made her feel comfortable heading into her boudoir photo shoot, so she used that to create an environment that was warm and inviting to help her models loosen up and feel confident before it was time for their close-up.

On what to wear (or not) at your boudoir shoot

When it comes to figuring out what to wear and bring with you for your boudoir shoot, Dani said you’ll first need to decide how you want it to look in the photos.

“I’m not going to put you in a box with everyone else,” she said. “You decide if you want to go completely nude, wear just a sheet, put on some sexy lingerie… There are so many different things you can do. It takes some planning, and really thinking about what you want. A lot of it depends on your personality, but at the end of the day, it’s whatever you feel the most beautiful, sexy and confident in.”

The same goes for your hair and make-up: whatever makes you feel best is what you should do. If feel you confident doing your hair on your own, do it. If you don’t, Dani recommends making a hair appointment.

“If you want the bare-faced, tousled, bed-head look, do that. But if you want the totally done up, I’m-a-model vibe, do that,” Dani said. “It’s whatever makes you feel most comfortable and most beautiful. I give women options to help them brainstorm, but it’s really just however you feel the best and the most confident. You need to show up looking amazing in your own eyes.”

Some Charlotte boudoir photographers offer hair and makeup services as part of their package, while some do not. Some choose the location for the shoot, and some do not. A lot of this comes down to budget. Charlotte boudoir photographers charge anywhere from several hundred dollars to several thousand, depending on the length of the session and the images and artwork purchased afterward. It’s important to clarify these things with your photographer beforehand.

The one recommendation that Dani does make is wearing false eyelashes (not the crazy kind, but the kind that look natural), if you’re comfortable with it. “There are a lot of shots of you sexily looking down at yourself, and those images tend to make more of a statement if you’ve got dark, long eyelashes,” she said.

She also recommends coming with your nails painted if you prefer them that way, since there are often close-up shots of your hands.

“I want people to come into these shoots as comfortable as possible. I want everything to be planned out in their head, and of course I’m available to answer all the questions they have throughout the process,” Dani said. “What I really want is to encourage them, and to help them make their session as successful as they want it to be.”

Photos: Dani Nicole Photography