There’s something magical about eating an exceptional sandwich. Whether you’re in the mood for ingenious mounds of meat and veggies or a glorious classic that is simply done right… the Queen City has a double-decker for everyone.

If by clubbing you mean eating club sandwiches, then yes… I enjoy clubbing quite a bit. Here are a few of my favorite cold and hot-off-the-press handheld pleasures throughout Charlotte.

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Because they deserve their own category.

230 WT Harris Blvd.

Vibe: Order then sit… and eat a great sandwich. The Pho-tine and Korean Fries (each $5) are also unique and delish.

What to Order: The Korean ($7.50): Marinated beef, jicama, cilantro aioli, and kimchi instead of pickled vegetables.

5100 South Blvd., Ste. C

Vibe: There’s a small register in the front where you order your meal and plenty of tables for sitting. They serve a variety of Banh Mi sandwiches and you can even pair them with authentic Thai Tea.

What to Order: Crispy’s Favorite, Dac Biet ($4.50): All sandwiches come with carrot, cucumber, daikon, cilantro and jalapeno pepper.

Sandwiches in a jiffy

When you order to-go more often than dining in.

1609 Elizabeth Ave.

Vibe: This local-heavy market is the perfect stop for foodie gifts, wine and specialty grocery items. They have a small section of tables to sit and enjoy your meal, however I often order something to-go so I can enjoy it at my office.

What to Order: Turkey Sandwich ($7.49): Shaved turkey, smoked gouda, avocado, sundried tomato aioli and lettuce on wheat bread.

Food Truck – Multiple Locations

Vibe: Expect a small variety of grilled cheese sandwiches with the option of ordering a tomato soup, bag of chips or house dill pickles (get the soup, $4).

What to Order: Pig Mac ($9.5): Heritage pulled pork, mac ‘n cheese, bourbon onions and cheddar that’s grilled to perfection.

Multiple Locations

Vibe: There’s a small section of tables to dine-in, however, those fill up fast. The line to order your sandwich may sometimes look long but I promise it goes by fast. This is based off of my experience at their uptown location.

What to Order: Raw Rhino ($6.49) on sourdough: Carrots, sprouts, tomato, cucumbers, pickles, bibb lettuce, and hummus. I usually order meat in my sandwiches (the Reuben is great here, too) but this veggie beast is hard to beat.

1941 E. 7th St.

Vibe: A traditional walk-up-and-order sammie shop. Bonus: they also have a King of Pops Cooler. They’ve been around for over 25 years so rest assured, they know what they’re doing.

What to Order: Italian (@5.50/$8) on Sourdough: Capicola, pepperoni, salami and cheese. Standard toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, and oregano. They also have additional choices like banana peppers, cucumbers and mushrooms if you fancy more flavors.

Sit-down spots

Because sometimes you want a leisurely meal.

3619 E. Independence Blvd.

Vibe: If you’re looking for an old-school dining experience with awesome subs and sandwiches, check this place out. Decor is simple (NOT fancy by any means) but the food and service are top-notch. Note: this place is very busy during lunch hours.

What to Order: Roast Beef Sub ($7.25) – all subs are served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, olive oil, vinegar and provolone cheese. You also get to choose one side order. (Note: The Hot Turkey Sub is also a GREAT choice.)

100 W. Trade St.

Vibe: Primarily known as a coffee shop, this eclectic java house also serves sandwich specials that change daily. As an extension of Stoke, patrons can expect quality ingredients mingled in a creative way. Take the time to sit down — I just absolutely love their indoor stadium seating and loft.

What to Order: The daily special (duh), which is listed on their Facebook page each week.

1300 South Blvd., Ste. S

Vibe: I just visited this restaurant for the first time and was so impressed I had to squeeze them onto my list. It’s cozy and inviting, and probably serves the best chicken salad sandwich I’ve had in Charlotte. No joke, order it. Oh, and major props for carrying Pure Intensions Coffee.

What to Order: El Wapo Gallo Blanco ($9.75): Poached chicken salad, Sriracha, pickled jalapeno, bacon, cucumber and cilantro served on rustic house-made bread.

435 N. Trade St.

Vibe: Their sandwiches take everything you love about an extravagant cheese board and stuffs it between two slices of bread. YUM.

What to Order: Muffuletta ($13): Creminelli prosciutto cotto ham, mortadella, Milano salami, provolone and olive salad on ciabatta.

Multiple Locations

The Vibe: Clean, modern and all vegetarian. I often visit one of their Charlotte locations when I take my dad out to lunch (he’s a vegan and there are plenty of options for him to choose from). The juices here are also fantastic.

What to Order: Avocado & Basil Sandwich ($8.50/$11.50 with side): Toasted multi-grain bread piled high with fresh slices of avocado, tomato, red onion, sprouts, basil, lemon-parsley sunflower seed hummus and cashew sour cream.

5011 South Blvd.

Vibe: There’s nothin’ fancy about this diner, but the food is authentic and delish. Service is also top notch. Ask for Peyton (he’s the owner’s son) and tell him Jess with C5 sent you.

What to Order: Gyro Pita ($8.95) with rice. Each of their pitas are topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki.

2041 South Blvd.

Vibe: This morning madhouse goes way beyond old-school schemer and offers massive bagel beasts for breakfast AND lunch.

What to Order: Nice Piece of Ash ($7.50): Everything bagel with bacon ranch cream cheese, turkey, bacon, onions, banana peppers, pepper jack cheese, sprouts and tomato.

Honorable Mention:

Ice cream counts as lunch, right?

9009 JM Keynes Dr.

Vibe: It’s a smaller space with wooden tables and a large ice cream counter where you can peek through the glass and pick your flavors. I personally have not tried their cold-cut or hot-pressed sandwiches yet… but their ice cream creations are often throwback flavors from my childhood and put me in the best mood. Everyone needs a dessert from time to time (or every other day… no judgment here).

What to Order: Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches (check store for $$).

Other Places on My To-Visit List:

Who wants to meet me for lunch?

Be’s Noodles & Banh Mi

The Common Market (I ate here YEARS ago, and need to revisit.)

Laurel Market

Le’s Sandwiches & Café

Noda Bodega

I’m sure that I missed SOMEONE’s favorite spot (and I’m ok with that… a girl can only eat out so much), but if you could please let me know your go-to ‘which in the comments section, I can then look forward to checking them out in the near future.

Photos: Jess Bentley