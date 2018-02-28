You know what they say — nothing tastes as good as free food. Here’s where to find some free snacks (and even free drinks) at hotspots in the Charlotte area.

Free peanuts

Where to find them: Birdsong Brewing Co.

As one Yelp reviewer commented, “Free peanuts are offered that of course, gets you that thirsty, I want another beer feeling.” Kick back on the patio and pair your peanuts with a year-round beer like Higher Ground IPA, or Jalapeno Pale Ale for a spicy kick.

1016 N. Davidson St.

Free punch

Where to find it: Backstage Lounge

Every time you sit down at Backstage Lounge, the new speakeasy in South End, you are served a small glass of complimentary house punch. It changes frequently. Sip while you scan the menu for your main cocktail.

2433 South Blvd.

More free punch

Where to find it: The Punch Room

First, you have to order a cocktail or one of the signature punches. Then, you get poured a complimentary sample of the Punch du Jour. (For your next cocktail, tell Bob Peters your taste preferences — let him concoct a surprise for you.)

201 E. Trade St.

[Related video: Worth a Taste: We tried $9, $14, and $21 cocktails to see which was the best value]

Free milk bread

Where to find it: Kindred

Nothing pairs better with a glass of wine (and that first pang of hunger) than the fluffy milk bread served at Kindred. Four puffs of dough billow over the edge of the blue ramekin, studded with crystals of salt. Perfect for sharing.

131 N Main St., Davidson.

Free “brunch bread”

Where to find it: Napa on Providence

For Saturday and Sunday brunch, Napa serves variations on their “brunch bread.” It could be honey-glaze coffee cake, beignets or cinnamon rolls — whatever the chef is in the mood to make fresh. Best paired with $16 bottomless mimosas.

110 Perrin Place

Free pretzel sticks

Where to find them: The Thirsty Beaver Saloon

Just when you start to get a little buzzed off of your cheap beer or cider, there it is to stick your hand into — a trusty bowl of salted pretzel sticks. (Even if you’re kind of playing roulette with flu season.)

1225 Central Ave.

Free Dum Dums

Where to find them: Joe & Nosh

Nothing is as nostalgic and cheerful as a lollipop. You can literally stick your hand in the candy jar and grab one while you wait in line to order coffee, breakfast or lunch at the counter.

500 E. Morehead St., #150-B

Free laffah

Where to find it: YAFO Kitchen

So soft, so warm. This Middle Eastern flatbread comes wrapped in foil with every bowl or salad order. (Building your own bowl is the most fun.)

720 Gov. Morrison St.

Free popcorn

Where to find it: Growlers Pourhouse

Something salty and light to snack on with your wine or beer is the trick. Especially if you’re hanging out at Growlers before your dinner reservation at Haberdish or Crepe Cellar.

3120 N. Davidson St.

The CharlotteFive team contributed to this piece.

Featured photo: Katie Toussaint