I’m not quite sure how smashed fruit on a piece of toasted bread won over the masses, but I can guarantee that this basic (yet captivating) mealtime favorite is more than just a fad. Since early 2014, Americans have been utterly obsessed with avocado toast, and that fascination is only growing. Some addicts have taken things to the next level by opening the very first Avocado-based restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Originating from Australia, this scrumptious menu item is taking over the world one piece of toast at a time.

Here are nine restaurants in the Charlotte area where you can get your avocado toast fix.

If I missed your favorite eatery, please let me know in the comments section below. This way I can go check them out during my next avocado quest.

Multiple Locations

Menu Description: Sliced avocados and seasonal garnishments on toast, olive oil, flaky sea salt, pepper, chili flakes.

Price: $6

Note: Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that’ll make you swoon.

1300 South Blvd.

Menu Description: Lemon, extra virgin olive oil, baby arugula, shaved onion

Price: $7.75

Note: According to their Instagram, they sway from this recipe from time-to-time and I’m ok with that.

Multiple Locations

Menu Description: Egg, cheddar and avocado sandwich on a cheddar biscuit

Price: $6.95

Note: Even though it’s not advertised as Avocado Toast on their menu, I’m going to call this elaborate “avocado toast” with all the fixin’s.

1820 South Blvd.

Menu Description: Farmer’s cheese, Aleppo pepper, red chili honey drizzle, rustic bread.

Price: $10

Note: The rustic bread is a nice touch in addition to the Aleppo pepper, which is one of my favorite dried spices to use at home.

4201 Congress St #190

Menu Description: Multi-grain bread, fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro, roasted grape tomatoes, goat cheese, poached eggs, baby arugula

Price: $11.75

Note: I’m drooling just reading the description here. Goat cheese and avocado are a match made in the culinary heavens.

101 W Franklin St., Monroe

Menu Description: Smashed avocado, lemon juice, parsley pesto, thin cucumbers

Price: $5.50

Note: Worth the drive.

10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Menu Description: Seared tuna, ciabatta bread, avocado puree, pickled ginger, radish, wasabi aïoli, herb salad.

Price: $13

Note: When I’m looking for a relaxing spa day that’s accompanied by an amazing brunch, this is my go-to spot.

2000 South Blvd #300 and 4521 Sharon Road, Suite 175

Menu Description: The Living Bagel is a savory bagel made with almonds, flax, zucchini and rosemary – topped with cashew sour cream, tomato, onion, micro cilantro, avocado and sprouts. Spice it up with jalapeños (optional).

Price: $10

Note: Here’s another avocado-focused menu item that fits the bill for elaborate avocado toast.

1608 East Blvd.

Menu Description: Smashed avocado, poached egg.

Price: $9.50

Note: Adding a poached egg is always a good call.

Photos: Not Just Coffee, Lincoln’s Haberdashery, Sunflour Baking Company, Tupelo Honey Cafe, Village Tavern, Stone Table, Gallery Restaurant, Charlotte Observer file