After the most recent school shooting, this time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a 19-year old gunman was charged with killing 17 people, debate flows freely, yet again, on how to best prevent these tragedies from ever happening. Anyone with a heart can surely agree this is the overall goal. The morning after the shooting, NC State Representative Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus County) stated that he wants to work with police to train and allow teachers to carry guns in attempt to limit the death and destruction caused during a school shooting.
“We have to get over this useless hysteria about guns and allow school personnel to have a chance to defend their lives and those of their students,” Pittman said during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Emergency Management Oversight Committee, as reported by the News & Observer.
Defending children is a must, but putting a firearm in the hands of even the most trained teacher isn’t the answer. Anyone suggesting this solution has clearly never experienced a situation like the one seen in Parkland because it oversimplifies the complexity of an active shooter situation, especially in close-quarters. It is not as easy as a “good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun.”
I ask that you take a few minutes to understand my perspective and why I feel strongly about this matter. Before recently moving to Charlotte, I served for three and half years as an Army infantryman, stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, and I deployed to Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2011. By the time my tour was over, I left a place that claimed two members from my company, cost six others at least one limb, wounded over 25 percent of our total force, and left me with shrapnel in my face and a bullet hole in my left thigh. When I saw the news flash of another school shooting I couldn’t help but think of the firefights I had been involved in and how these students and teachers just encountered their own version of Afghanistan.
Make no mistake, the fear and chaos they faced is no different than what my fellow soldiers and I faced in Afghanistan—a fear and chaos that I still remember like it happened yesterday.
“Martin! MARTIN!” is still audible in my mind six and half years later. I turned and saw three members of my platoon pinned down in the field behind me. Their screams still clear as day, as they called for help. A routine patrol in the Panjwa’i District had turned into an ambush, with us taking fire from three enemy positions, some as close as 20 yards (the distance of a pitcher’s mound to home plate). I, along with some of my fellow soldiers, began to return suppressive fire. Just as the first man safely reached us, the feeling of Arnold Schwarzenegger swinging a sledgehammer into my leg rushed over my body. That’s what being shot by a high-powered assault rifle felt like to me.
Assisted by an extremely calm and poised Sergeant, I was able to move to cover in a canal, as bullets cracked and whizzed by my head and exploded in the dirt around me. The sound a bullet makes as it passes mere inches away is another sound that will forever stay with me.
Luckily, or so I thought at the time, a medic was already there to start administering aid. There was only one problem. The medic froze.
The medic, who had spent at least the last year of his life training for this exact moment, could not move. When this news made its way down the line to the other medics, they came to my location and ensured I received proper medical attention.
The bullet traveled through my left thigh, shredded my left hip flexor, moved through my left butt cheek before ultimately stopping halfway in the right one (there’s a Forest Gump joke in there somewhere). Big picture, the bullet missed my colon and spine by a half-inch and traveled over a foot inside my body.
Now, I share this story not to draw attention to my actions during this firefight or as a condemnation of the medic. I simply want to illustrate how even the best trained members of the military react differently when bullets start flying. Someone shooting at you, specifically trying to kill you, is probably the most terrifying life event a person could ever experience.
Regardless of training, you don’t know how people will respond in life and death situations until the moment comes. You don’t know how people will react when they hear gunshots. You don’t know how people will react when the person next to them is shot. You don’t know how a person will respond when their task is shooting someone they know or taught. You just don’t know.
And now we are expecting teachers, even with training, to perfectly handle this situation. I say perfectly because anything less could mean even more tragedy and death. This isn’t a movie where bullets always miss the hero. These teachers aren’t action stars. These are average people, who more likely than not, have never come close to experiencing anything like this.
Few people actually run towards gunfire. Most search for cover. Some can’t function. Fight or flight. Adrenaline floods your body. Time doesn’t exist. Your heart beats outside of your chest. Fine motor skills stop working. People urinate and defecate themselves. Good luck holding steady aim at a moving target. Even the simplest of tasks, such as reloading can become difficult. Your hands shake for hours afterward. It’s chaotic on a level that is beyond comprehension until you experience it.
This what I want you to consider when the discussion moves toward Rep. Pittman’s assumption that allowing teachers to arm themselves is the proper action to take.
“There is barely enough time in the school year to train teachers on basic lesson planning and data use,” a friend who currently works for CMS told me. “So adding weaponry is just so absurd.”
Members of the military and police spend hours, days and weeks at a time training with their weapons. They train on close quarter tactics with partners, teams, squads and platoons. Safety and awareness is ingrained in you from day one. Dry runs are the norm. You practice and train methodically, going door by door, hallway to hallway, communicating and marking cleared rooms as you pass.
You do this over, and over and over. Why? Because no two professions better understand the devastation of a gun when things go wrong. No two professions better understand the actual stress of being shot at and the absolute need to remember and implement the months and years of training for these exact types of situations. The margin for error in close quarters combat, such as a school environment, is razor thin. There is a reason it’s already part of a profession that involves life and death decision making and not placed in the skillset of a high school math teacher.
The only responsibility a teacher should have during a school shooting is ensuring the safety of the students in their classroom. Period. They should be barricading doors to ensure the shooter can’t enter and leading the students by example as they implement active shooter lockdown procedures.
Further, Rep. Pittman totally disregards that a person or teacher with a gun, even with the best intentions, can create a tragedy on their own. There are what ifs on top of what ifs. What if during the chaos of an active shooter situation a teacher shoots an innocent student? Are we willing to accept this as a society? What if the teacher is shot (a very likely scenario)? What if the shooter knows exactly who the armed teachers on campus are? What if on a regular day a teacher goes to break up a fight in the hallway and the firearm is accidentally discharged?
According to an FBI study about active shooter situations, police officers who engaged the shooter were wounded or killed in 46.7 percent of the incidents. We’re talking about individuals who are specifically trained to respond to these situations and not teachers trained over the the weekend or during summer break.
The potential collateral damage is not worth it. There are just too many possible negative outcomes and risks that so severely outweigh the small chance that they stop an active shooter threat, where most of the death and destruction is carried out in the first few minutes. If you don’t believe me, watch here to see what can happen in this exact situation.
This piece is not meant as a knock against teachers, nor am I by any means questioning their bravery in these situations. God knows our country has seen example after example of teachers and students shielding others from gunfire. Heroic doesn’t begin to fully explain the bravery of the person behind those actions. I’m completely certain there are teachers willing to volunteer for this role and almost positive that some have already secretly brought a firearm into school. I don’t question a teacher’s commitment toward protecting their students.
My goal here is to bring the reality of the situation to the forefront. Politicians who are blasé about the complexity and rigorous training required for these types of engagements and who underestimate the physical, physiological and psychological toll a combat environment brings to those involved, should be forced to place themselves in these types of simulations.
Ultimately, I’m saddened by the fact that we’ve reached a point where people in this country want teachers to arm themselves as moonlight deputies. I don’t have all the answers, but I’m confident that arming teachers isn’t the answer—now or ever.
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli – AP
Sgt. Matt Martin, thank you for your for your service. You are a brave soldier and you make Americans proud. We understand war is hell and each person will respond to the horrors differently. However, not knowing how our soldiers will respond does not deter us from training, preparing and deploying. I for one would rather have a fighting chance (whether I took it or not) than not have any chance at all. Gun free zones are target rich environments. School shooters and terrorists are COWARDS in my book; targeting the unarmed. Schools, movie theaters, military compounds (military compounds!) are target rich environments for the cowards who want to commit mass murder. Put a gun somewhere in a school, in the hand of a teacher, a law enforcement officer, etc, and you will do much to DETER the coward. If the COWARD enters the building with bad intent, he/she will exit the building in a body bag.
Thanks! Well written and your point is extremely well made! My son and his wife – both are teachers in Pennsylvania – share your thoughts 100% … As do I.
As much as I think I could and would protect my family, friends or nearby students, I’m not so sure that I could pull a trigger and take someone’s life. That split second of indecicion would not bode well for me or the people I’d like to protect. Nor do I think I’d want my son to be placed in a similar situation.
I totally agree with your position.
Thank you Mat for your passionate, well reasoned and well written response. I, too, am a veteran (Vietnam). My experiences were not nearly as harrowing as yours (I was on a ship!) but I know this: you are correct in everything you say. Thank you again.
Very well written!! You story gives me chills. Never in a million years would I imagine comparing the safety of our children in schools to a war zone. Very compelling.
Matt makes some very good points, However, there are other non-lethal methods that the school authorities can be equipped with that would serve as a deterrent, a stun gun, tear gas, Blinding Strobe Lighting, etc. It is a mistake for schools to be “GUN FREE ZONES”, that’s the same as putting a sign on the door stating “good place for a terror attack”. Other measures would include only one entrance to facility with metal detector, and requiring ID, locked during class, many one way exits. The “ban the gun zealots” haven’t learned the lesson from the history of “ban the alcohol” “war on Drugs” I personally believe that most Laws are no longer followed in America because the punishment is not a deterrent, so “legalize and attempt to control” or “Ban and LOSE all control”
I appreciate your insight and agree that arming teachers is not the answer. As a veteran, I’d be curious to hear your thoughts of putting veterans or those transitioning out of the military in schools as armed security guards? I don’t know where schools would get the budget for this (probably the same place they’d get the budget to arm teachers… nowhere) but I think having trained shooters in schools to deter and address any attacks could be a good solution.
For me, the idea that arming teachers could be considered a satisfactory response is just asinine. That’s not to say that there aren’t some teachers who might respond effectively. I’m sure there are. But if that plan is the best we can do, we might as well just admit that we’re okay with school shootings, if the potentially-effective responses involve even the slightest sacrifice.
Most anything worthwhile involves sacrifice. What is truly asinine is to allow schools to remain gun free zones. Sgt. Martin and others have no right to judge the potential future actions of others. Stick to predicting lottery numbers; you will have more luck.
It is better than doing nothing. The majority of the gun problems in this country are due to law enforcement not doing its’ job. Typical government. union member, civil service employees. Useless.
Then why don’t YOU become a police officer and show us all how it SHOULD be done? Put up or shut up.
The FBI was aware of the shooter’s threat to be a school shooter and did nothing, the police were aware of the shooter’s problems and did nothing. the school allegedly told their security to never let Cruz in the school if he had a backpack, his rifle was in a bag, not a backpack, but larger.
Bottom line is it was their job to do something and they FAILED and people died that probably (I’m a fatalist) should not have. The author, being ex military and combat experienced, should understand that better than most civilians.
Sgt: Thank you for your service, but your argument is disengenuous. It’s akin to saying that your platoon should not have had weapons because the medic froze and that might have endangered others.
Moreover, you were ambushed. You did not know the terrain or layout. I suspect you had not cleared the dwellings – or, at the very least, know the layout as well as a teacher would know the layout of his school.
Waiting for law enforcement in these situations is nothing more than allowing a greater body count. Indeed, the shooter in this recent shootin gwas over and done and walked out right past the cops rushing in.
As for shootings in critical incidents, the armed teacher takes on a bigger risk than the cops, or students, as he/she is more likely to be mistakenly shot by a first responder – but, speaking as one who has run towards danger – I’d rather go that way after dropping the bad guy than dying by cowering in a corner waiting to be slaughtered.
And I would stack up the shooting skills of a “gun enthusiast” over most cops’ marksmanship every damn day of the week – even with the adrenal rush.
In closing, there were 3,000 students at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School. My high school had 1,500 kids in my freshman year and the halls during dismissal and/or between classes were a sea of people. Properly rushed, a gunman would have no chance of continuing his carnage.
Would some kids get killed? Injured? Yep. But kids were already getting killed and injured while few rushed him and many ran and hid.
In closing, let me share one discussion of a really good friend of mine from the high school I graduated from. That school had all of 450 kids – – and we know if someone came on campus with such intent, we sure as hell would have gone after him.
Arming teachers?
And you are an expert in the marksmanship of police officers in what verified capacity? I’m waiting…..
I suspect Bob has a valid point. I hope a CMPD patrolman will inform us what recurring firearms training they must successfully accomplish on a annual basis. I would also like to know if CMPD allows their armed officers to use their duty weapons in sanctioned International Defensive Pistol or United States Practical Shooting Association matches on non-duty time. Frequent firearms practice is paramount.
Matt, Thanks for serving, and for the pain you endured for all Americans. As a fellow Vet, I concur with your article, with one exception. A Vet such as yourself has the maturity and experience to carry and defend your students.
Although the potential to freeze is a great reason not to arm teachers who haven’t had your training, we already know how to reduce, if not eliminate these shootings. We do not put up “gun free zone” signs and walk away from Congress, courthouses, banks, airports, and govt offices and expect the signs to be the credible deterrent. No, we harden those facilities, by limiting entrances/exits, install metal detectors, and have more than one armed person ready to respond…we not only have visible armed guards at those entrances, but we have an alert force of armed respondents. That is exactly what the Israelis did and have no problem with their schools.
Yet for our schools and precious kids, we pass a law, tell criminals and nut cases that “no guns are here” and maybe we put one or two police officers who have other duties and may be elsewhere when events go down. After all, the people who commit these crimes generally know where the security is, and whether it is going to be able to respond in time. As you probably know as well, Matt, that officer is probably also not the very best one they have on the force. In Florida, it was one armed person, who may or may not even have been on campus, depending upon which report you read.
It is teachers themselves who often keep more effective measures from being implemented, not wanting to work “in armed camps” and stating so very adamantly. In fact, as that one teacher said, he thought only the mentally slow or dimwits went into the military…something you and I could easily refute, but he doubled down when challenged. Suspect he feels the same way about cops…except when he needs one.
There is a huge danger here to want to pass more laws to “do something.” As horrible as this tragedy was, another law is exactly the wrong thing right now.
A civilian businessman does not just throw money at a problem if he wants to be successful. He figures out what needs to be done, tests it, makes sure the solution works and is both affordable and able to be done. Only then does he implement it fully. We call that the scientific method.
In government, we pass a law, throw money at it and declare the problem solved. Until it isn’t. Then add more laws, more money, ad infinitum. There is no measure of effectiveness and no feedback whether something works, even though the public may rapidly know something is all fouled up.
That is how we end up with 10,000 dead due to DUI’s (gee, it IS illegal to drink to excess and drive, right?), 17 dead due to opiods A DAY (gee, it is illegal to use drugs in a non-prescribed manner, isn’t it? This is 364x as bad as the shooting.), 35,000+ (probably more due to distracted/texting drivers) on the roadways (gee, is there a Constitutional right to drive?)…and so on and so on. No hue and cry to ban cars, ban all pain killers, ban ANYTHING that impairs our basic lifestyles. Yet, the first words after one of these tragedies is “BAN xxxx GUNS.”
We need to figure out what measures of school security work, what we can afford, and test those measures, adjusting as necessary. Banning AR-15’s, just shifts the next murders to (fill in the gun here) and then the desire to ban that platform further eroding basic Constitutional rights.
I suspect that if the folks who are in the “ban guns” crowd were to stop and insert that same logic, they could see how rapidly you can intrude on other Constitutional rights…free speech is so provoking…causes campus riots in Berkeley, so let’s ban freedom of assembly. Let’s license people who wish to lawfully assemble, and allow them in groups of no more than 10. Let’s break down the doors of those thought to be hoarding guns…don’t bother to get a warrant.
The founding fathers were sensitive to how quickly a free society could be taken over by tyranny. That is why the Constitution and amendments.
What they couldn’t foresee was latchkey kids or kids raising themselves with a diet of violent video first person shooter video games, movies and TV shows glorifying death and destruction, drugs readily available, legal and illegal, and the break down of society sold as “individual rights.”
Somewhere in South Florida there are hundreds or even dozens of kids who might wonder if they had also said something about the U tube, Instagram and Facebook posts, if maybe the FBI or other law enforcement MIGHT have done more, rather than just the two who did (and were somewhat ignored). Yet those same kids probably participate in the “we need gun control” rallies, because it is a “field trip with a message” heading to Tallahassee.
Thank you for your service. I understand your concerns and appreciate the clarity with which you express them. But the current alternative — other than providing professional armed security — is to leave both teachers and students as defenseless human targets for mad men and lunatics. And it must be said: These individual school shooters, at least historically, have been as inexperienced at shooting as many of the teachers themselves would be. Many teachers are also military or law enforcement veterans. And we a speaking of a different real-time scenario than that of a military battlefield where there are multiple enemies — shooters with fully automatic AKs — who are frequently behind barriers of various kinds. Some possibility of resistance and self defense is preferable for our schools even if less than perfect. Further, you mention police who are supposedly highly trained and still have a high incidence of being shot. That example seems to be valid at first glance, but that analogy should be probed. Many police academies only require forty hours of firearms training with the actual police departments only requiring semi-annual or annual firearms qualification. Better would be the DEA which provides 122 hours of training. Or the FBI firearm and tactical training. No one I have heard speaking of the option of arming teachers has suggested only a few hours of “Intro to Shooting 101.” Also I would assume it would be voluntary on the part of the teachers themselves to participate and that adequate training would be provided. Money spent paying teachers for 122 hours of firearm and tactical training in the Summer by the DEA or FBI would be money amazingly well spent. I would suggest they get extra pay if they carry during the academic year. I was from the Vietnam War era. The firearms training for military draftees then does not even come close to what is available today. I say, let’s make it available to teachers in our schools who wish to participate. That would be infinitely better than the status quo.
Anyone who still thinks teachers should be armed, I ask you additional question: how do you think schools would pay for it? The guns themselves, the ammo, the training, the insurance, etc. Do you realize how astronomical the cost would be? Do you realize how many schools there are, and how many teachers work at each school? What about substitute teachers?
Ok fine, that turned into a bunch of questions. But none that anyone can answer legitimately. And it’s too easy to poke holes in the other ideas suggested here (and elsewhere), but I’ll save that for another day. More guns in schools does not equal more safety. It’s a laughably terrible idea… not that anyone should be faulted for considering alternative solutions. Sometimes you throw shit at the wall and hope it sticks. God help us if this one sticks.
It is not a matter of ‘more guns in schools’. It is about TRAINED ARMED RESPONDERS in schools. Your lack of basic logic is what is terribly laughable. P.S. Since when do liberals care about the cost of ANYTHING?
Thank you for your for your service. The courage you display performing your duty to our country is something we should all aspire too.
Having said that, an active shooter situation is not the same as a firefight in a war zone. While they are both stressful situations and the human physiological and psychological reactions will have similarities, your experience in one does not transfer to expertise in the other.
You make the point that, “Few people actually run towards gunfire.” this is true but irrelevant. First, we know that some teachers do run toward gunfire. Accounts from Sandy Hook, Parkland, and numerous other school shootings tell of teachers moving to the shooter. Principal Dawn Hochsprung and Mary Sherlach were the first to fall at Sandy Hook as they confronted the shooter, unarmed. Scott Beigel and Aaron Feis both died at Parkland because they put themselves between the shooter and their students, again unarmed. Would teachers, who demonstrated a willingness to run towards gunfire to defend their students, not have been better served by having a firearm to defend themselves and their students?
You also ignore the school shooting that have been stopped by armed students and teachers. An audit of mass shootings (http://dailyanarchist.com/2012/07/31/auditing-shooting-rampage-statistics/) found the averge number of people killed in shootings stopped by police to be 14.29 compared to the average number of people kiled when the shooting was stopped by a civilian 2.33. Waiting for the police means more people dead.
One of your arguments is that, “What if during the chaos of an active shooter situation a teacher shoots an innocent student?” This is a straw argument. Guns are used defensively thousands of times a year and in the vast majority of cases it is the perpetrator who is shoot. I cannot remember a single case of an innocent being shoot despite having read hundreds of cases of defensive gun use.
In the vast majority cases, school shooters surrender or kill themselves when confronted with armed resistance. The other factor is that almost all mass shootings take place in gun free zones, such as schools. Mass shooters are cowards and they want easy victims. If they know that schools will present armed resistance they will not even try.
Do you know that there are already armed teachers in the country? Colorado, Utah, and Ohio are among the states that now allow armed teachers. The FASTER program started in Ohio trains teacher in Emergency Response. So far no problems and no shootings.
There is another country that had a school shooting problem worse than ours. Israel had to deal, not with disaffected youths, but determined terrorists. Their solution, arm the teachers. The results, a dramatic drop in school shootings, and hundreds a saved lives.
So, Mr Martin, while I honor your service, your experience does not illuminate this situation. The empirical data shows arming teachers to be an effective deterrent and a way to reduce casualties, despite your feelign to the contrary.
I appreciate your service and insight. I feel however you’ve written about a big theroetic box. The solution is out of the box thinking. Not every teacher would be trained. Only professionals with gun experience/interest would step up to volunteer. Guns would not be holstered and walked around the school. A limited number of trained teachers would have access to locked guns if/when a school shooting arose. Any other time they would be safely hidden and locked (unknown to students). Reaction is uncontrollable. But many civilizations have reacted appropriately and bravely in the face of danger. By your own static, more than half are possitive outcomes. There is danger and risk. But in a dangerous situation, stopping the situation is a risk many teachers would be willing to face. I know-how I’m a teacher