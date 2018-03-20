With April comes our favorite season — patio season — not to mention these 10 openings we’ve been looking forward to.

1961 E. 7th St.

Get ready for this new restaurant from Paul Verica, known for his culinary hit, Heritage Food & Drink. The name is a nod to a longtime Charlotte tradition of calling the small business district around the intersection of 7th, Caswell and Pecan “Stanleyville.” When that small business district formed in 1952, Stanley Drugs was one of the original businesses.

6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC

This will be the place to celebrate North Carolina Beer Month. Starting April 7 guests at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden can order from a selection of local brews in the new Beer Garden. The bar service will be beneath a shelter at the end of a 150-foot-long, vine-covered pergola. This opening is celebrated in conjunction with the Spring Plant Sale and Garden admission applies.

You can find the Beer Garden adjacent to the Orchid Conservatory and overlooking the formal gardens, featuring patio space for tables, benches and bar tops. There is also ample grassy space for picnics and cornhole games — not to mention food trucks.

2801 Central Ave.

Deli’sh, a new bakery, coffee and bottle shop concept, updated their online countdown to opening in Plaza Midwood. The counter now shows an opening date the second week of April. Plan to stop here when you’re craving subs, sandwiches, salads, bakery goods, coffee, smoothies, beer and/or wine. While meat options will be available, there will also be a heavy emphasis on vegetarian and vegan options. Items will be made from scratch — like the bread for the subs. All ingredients will be fresh.

644 N. Church St.

This hip new Mahoney-family-inspired Uptown coffee shop (with partner Matt Mahoney) will feature a market-like vibe (along with food, coffee, merchandise and local art). The space is projected to host a grand opening party in early April. Jeff McElwee of former popular eatery FūD at Salud in NoDa is the mastermind behind the food menu and will be running the kitchen. Musician Paul Waggoner, who roasts ethically sourced coffee with Nightflyer Roastworks (formerly Parliament Coffee Roasters), will be roasting beans in-house to bring a new experience to Uptowners, with a bar surrounding the roasting area so people can sit, drink coffee and witness the process. Upstairs seating in a mezzanine area will look down on the roaster as well.

1508 S. Mint St.

Tony Yum and Rosena Tong are moving their popular Japanese-influenced cafe from Matthews into the Gold District. Expect a lot of dishes from the original menu, along with more Japanese entrees, sushi, yakitori-style skewers and house-made desserts.

1508 Unit B, South Mint St.

It’s possible we’ll get lucky and Bardo will open by the end of March, but either way we’re looking forward to the eclectic menu that will feature chef-inspired, seasonal dishes prepared on small plates. Bardo will have an extensive bar menu, with hand-crafted cocktails, wine and craft beer.

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts

This “social seafood house” plans to serve fish and shellfish that are delivered daily, and that are sustainably caught or raised. Expect charming wines and smart cocktails, plus a menu featuring seasonal ingredients from local farms.

4435 Park Road

As Charlotte Magazine reported, updates to expect include a name change (from Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse), a craft burger line, loaded nachos with tofu, hand-battered chicken tenders and a build-your-own salad with 38 different toppings. Other changes include a new bar top, booths and small tables. Duckworth’s could actually reveal this new space to the public as soon as next week, C5 was told.

1327 South Mint St.

The team at Unknown has been renovating the taproom and adding a rooftop bar with four beer taps and a view of the skyline, plus glass roll-up doors. The taproom downstairs will hold 24 taps with beer, wine, Prosecco and cider. While April will be the first full month during which to enjoy the new space, the official reveal will be Saturday, March 24. (Be there.)

4101 Park Road

Rumor has it, Shake Shack is expected to open by the end of the month or early April at Park Road Shopping Center. Expect the ever-popular menu of burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine and beyond.