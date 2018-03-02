Last year we featured some of the best-known, non-human “staff members” at local businesses throughout Charlotte (see the post here!).

I caught up with these stellar employees to see where they are now, and have included some new top dogs (and cats) around town.

Patsy at Paper Skyscraper

7-year-old Labradoodle

Patsy is still around and in the spotlight.

Likes: People are always happy to see her, she’s always happy to greet the shoppers at Paper Skyscraper.

Dislikes: None.

330 East Blvd.

Tangerine at South Point Pet Hospital in Belmont

12-year-old short-haired calico

Since we met Tangerine last year, she’s getting older but still enjoys hanging out at the front desk so all of the clients can see her beauty more than ever.

Likes: Basking in the sun, playing games on the doctors’ computers and being the star of the clinic.

Dislikes: climbing into purses – it’s too much trouble in her old age. And Thursday evenings, when she has to work late and doesn’t get dinner until much later.

3 N. Main St., Belmont

Peppi at Bird House on the Greenway

17-year-old poodle/poodle mix

Peppi passed away last summer at the age of 17. She was giving the delivery guys hell right up to the end. Carol at Bird House said, “We didn’t anticipate how much customers were going to be affected by Peppi’s passing. We got many cards and letters … and donations to the Humane Society on his behalf.”

Peppi is missed greatly.

6416 Rea Rd B-9

Ella at Bird House on the Greenway

Labradoodle Mix

Carol at Bird House didn’t think a new dog would come into the shop so soon, but then they met Ella — a Labradoodle mix who was adopted around Christmas. While they weren’t sure how Ella would respond to being a shop dog, she has taken to it like she was born for it.

Likes: Her stuffed animal bird and delivery guys (unlike her predecessor).

Dislikes: Being left home alone, and loud noises.

6416 Rea Rd B-9

Page at Book Buyers

Tuxedo Cat

Page has retired — she lives at home away from the limelight now.

1306 The Plaza

Deena at Book Buyers

12-year-old stray

Deena has replaced Page at Book Buyers, and will likely end up staying at the shop long-term. She prefers to sit in her director’s chair and observe the crowd from here — people are honored if Deena lets them pet her.

Likes: Her director chair, chit-chat and staying young.

Dislikes: When people try to pet her outside of her favorite chair. And aging.



1306 The Plaza



Dixie, Buster, Roxy and Elvis at Bulldog Beer & Wine

Bulldogs — a family of 4

Bulldog Beer & Wine is known for their base of bulldogs. They make their rounds throughout the store when they are feeling up to it. The face you see on their logo is the OG bulldog — Winston. His legacy lives on through the rest of his family.

Likes: Being a dysfunctional bulldog family, being referred to as “fat bottom bulldog” (Dixie), and being super lazy (all).

Dislikes: Getting fixed (sorry Elvis) and being forced to make Christmas cards.

1434 Winnifred St. and 2447 Park Road B



Payton and Paxton at Mac Tabby

6-month-old(ish) Tuxedo Cats

There is no shortage of cats at Mac Tabby, as one would expect. They do not currently have a “mascot” or permanent cat, since the purpose is to always have 12 cats in the cafe up for adoption.

I did however meet two of the most popular cats of the week — Payton and Paxton.

Likes: Attention, faux furs, and cuddles by multiple strangers while they await their new homes.

Dislikes: Photo shoots, and any time a nap is interrupted (by photo shoots or laser pointers, especially).

516 E 15th St.



Quinn and Mabel at The Sporting Gent

Golden Retrievers, 6 years and 12 weeks

Quinn is a “retired” field dog and full-time shop dog, and Mabel is a few months away from starting her field training. In the interim, they are both committed to welcoming folks into the shop.

Likes: Greeting folks at the shop and lounging around.

Dislikes: Having to move or get up after 4 p.m. When the work day is over, the work day is over.

2848 Selwyn Ave.

Charlie at Free Range Brewing

Rottweiler/Lab mix, 5 years old

Charlie grew up behind the bar at Twenty Two with his dad Ryan, and when his dad moved over to Free Range, Charlie joined. When he’s on the job he can be found in the dog-friendly warehouse.

Likes: Traveling across the country with his dad, road trips, and greeting everyone at Free Range and other breweries throughout Charlotte.

Dislikes: Laziness, and too much alone time.

2320 N Davidson St.



Yola at Park Road Books

7-year old Corgi/Carolina Dog Mix

Yola is a little bit older, but none the wiser since we met up with her last year.

Likes: Kissing folks that pass through the bookstore.

4139 Park Road

Photos: Paper Skyscraper, Jody Mace, Bird House, Book Buyers, Bulldog Beer & Wine, Mac Tabby, The Sporting Gent, Ryan Haines, Park Road Books