Last Thursday, about 150 people filled the Levine Center of the Arts and unrolled their yoga mats.

CharlotteFive’s first Art of Yoga event featured an hour-long yoga class taught by C5 co-editor Katie Toussaint, followed by drinks, food and free entrance into The Bechtler, Mint and Gantt Center. And it was a huge hit.

Charlotte sure seems to love its outdoor and brewery fitness. Just head over to The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Yoga on Tap or NoDa Brewing’s Run Club and see the flood of people that show up each week to work out and grab a drink.

Why is this such a thing in Charlotte? And is it a uniquely Charlotte thing? That’s what we wanted to try to figure out on this week’s CharlotteFive Podcast, recorded on location at the Art of Yoga event.

Who: Alicia Thomas from Work For Your Beer, which provides a comprehensive listing of all of the brewery and alcohol-related fitness events in Charlotte; and Ali Washburn from NC Yoga Bar, which hosts pop-up yoga classes all over the city.

What: We try to get to the bottom of why brewery/pop-up fitness is such a big thing in Charlotte.

Anything else? Since we recorded this on International Museum Day, Richard Brooke and I decided to spend the first half of the episode touring the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art — which neither of us had been to. Inside we met Bechtler Digital Communications Specialist Andy Goh, who showed us around and told us about all of the incredible things happening at the museum. (Pro tip: There are some great date night ideas in this one.)

The CharlotteFive Podcast — presented by The Charlotte Observer and powered by OrthoCarolina — is a weekly podcast that aims to get you Charlotte Smart, Fast with fun, interesting and useful news about the city. It’s hosted by Corey Inscoe and Sarah Crosland, and produced by Richard Brooke and 2Waves Media.

You can find The CharlotteFive Podcast on Soundcloud, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and TuneIn. You can follow us on Twitter @Charlotte_Five, on Instagram @cltfive, and on Facebook, and you can shoot us an email to charlottefive@charlottefive.com.

Photos: Sallie Funderburk