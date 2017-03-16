To get to the Charlotte City Club, you have to walk into the building at 121 West Trade St. and ride an elevator with gold doors 31 floors up to the LC level. That stands for “Lower Club.”

The doors part and you move through the entryway to a reception desk and glossy, hardwood floors holding a lounge area. Coffee tables, sophisticated chairs and a large rug fill the room, not to mention a glimmering grand piano. The windows open to a sweeping view of the skyline, Romare Bearden Park included.

So who can get in? Fast facts about this swanky space:

(1) The only people allowed inside are members and guests of members.

Founded in 1947 as a space for meeting and discussing business, the Charlotte City Club is a private club owned by its approximately 1,000 primary members. Members of reciprocal clubs and their guests can also make use of the space.

(2) You have to be invited to be part of the club.

All prospective new members need a sponsor in order to be considered for membership. They also need to fill out an application, which will be reviewed by a membership committee and accepted through final approval by a board of governors. Membership selection happens monthly.

“We look to make sure the club would be a good fit for them and they will be able to take advantage of all the club has to offer,” said Karen Litton, Membership Director.

Last year, about 150 new members were approved.

(3) Membership initiation fees range from $500-$4,500.

Initiation is as much as $4,500 for an executive membership and as low as $500 for members who don’t reside or have a primary place of business in Mecklenburg or adjacent counties.

Resident members (35 and older) pay a $4,000 initiation fee, plus monthly dues of $162 and a food and beverage quarterly minimum of $75.

(4) There’s a Young Professionals Club.

The plus side for these members, age 21-34, is that their initiation fees are determined by a sliding scale based on age, and ranging from $1,000-$2,750. (Hint: The older you are, the higher the price.)

Monthly dues for young professionals are $108 and the food and beverage quarterly minimum is $75.

“It’s the fastest-growing demographic in the club right now,” Litton said, adding that there are about 110 YP members.

(5) A primary reason for joining the club is lifestyle.

Members get access to dining, networking opportunities, meeting spaces, club-sponsored events like cocktail hours and themed parties, and reciprocal privileges at more than 300 private clubs. Their spouses enjoy full club privileges as well.

For a long time, the club was comprised largely of people associated with the banking industry and law firms. Now the membership represents a wider array of industries, including entrepreneurs. Professionals can entertain clients and colleagues in the club rooms, and they can make new business acquaintances through members.

It’s also just a way to meet people, especially by joining internal affinity clubs like the Vintners Club and the Barley & Hops Society.

(6) There’s a dress code.

While business-casual attire is generally expected, the dress code changed last summer to allow denim on the upper level to add a level of comfort.

“We want this to be an extension of their home … an extension of their office,” Litton said. Especially since members sometimes bring their laptops and tap into the WiFi to get work done.

(7) There are two levels to the Charlotte City Club.

Back to that moment you step out of the elevator with gold doors: You will find a lower club level and an upper club level, linked by a winding staircase. The lower club level, with a more traditional vibe, holds a dining area and event spaces for weddings, luncheons and more.

The upper club level, with a more urban vibe, contains a smoking lounge, meeting rooms and a dining area. It also features the Hornets Nest, a modernized space that underwent a makeover two years ago. This lounge-y area features a bar for coffee in the mornings, and wine and beer in the afternoons.





(8) The club could move soon.

While the Charlotte City Club has held space in the building on West Trade Street since 1990, the lease is up in 2020. A search committee is on the job.

Want in? Learn more about the membership application process here.

Photos: Katie Toussaint