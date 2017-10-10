National Taco Day has come and gone, but I still gravitate towards those tortilla-wrapped dishes on a daily basis. Charlotteans know a thing or two when it comes to authentic Mexican fare, from scratch-made tortillas to barbacoa so juicy it’s worth staining your T-shirt for.

I’ve happily taste-tested a truckload of tacos from a variety of restaurants around the Queen City. Today we’re focusing on dishes with rather unique ingredients that guide your taste buds to a whole new level of awesomeness. If I’ve missed your favorite unexpected taco, please let me know in the comments so I can add them to my list!

From one taco lover to another, happy Taco Tuesday. Try these:

6401 Morrison Blvd. #8a

Turkey Club Carnitas Tacos: Served on a house-made wheat tortilla with slow-cooked, shredded turkey, avocado, shredded iceberg lettuce, jalapeno bacon, tomato and avocado ranch. Two for $11 or three for $13.

Chicken Fried Steak Tacos: Buttermilk fried steak with shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese gravy. Two for $11 or three for $13.

A Turkey Club or Chicken Fried Steak is usually found on sandwich menus, but this place stuffs them into a taco form with their house-made tortillas.

101 S. Tryon St., Suite 14.

Short Rib Tacos: Juicy short rib is topped with tomatillo salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro and queso fresco. $11 for three small street tacos.

Korean BBQ Shrimp Tacos: Tangy Korean BBQ shrimp topped with gonzo sauce, tomatillo salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro and queso fresco. $11 for three small street tacos.

Two words: Avocado mousse.

1511 East Blvd. Charlotte NC 28203

Pollo Tacos: Joyce Farms Tinga Chicken with smoked corn pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cumin crema. $3.25 each or three of the same for $9.

De Pato Tacos: Duck confit with avocado mousse, yellow onions, cotija cheese, lime vinaigrette and cilantro. $3.75 each or three of the same for $9.

I think this is the only eatery where I’ve seen cumin crema on the menu, and it’s super delish! And duck confit is great on its own, but it’s even better in a taco.

333 W. Trade St., Suite 101

Grilled Steak Street Tacos: Hanger steak is nestled alongside a crispy cheese layer, topped with onion, cilantro and salsa roja. $11.95 for the meal that includes beans and rice.

Coca Cola Carnitas Street Tacos: Pulled pork that’s been cooked in Coca Cola with pickled onion, cilantro and a side of salsa habanero. $10.95 for the meal that includes beans and rice.

This newer joint shakes things up by giving the grilled steak street taco a delicious layer of fried cheese in the middle and the pulled pork taco a soak in soda.

Various locations throughout Charlotte

Stockyard Tacos: Texas-style chopped beef brisket with shredded cabbage, sliced avocado, spicy red salsa and cilantro. Two for $11.

El Fuego Tacos: Slow-smoked shredded chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and (game changer) a bacon-wrapped jalapeno. Two for $11.

The Stockyard Tacos are a perfectly blended form of BBQ meets Mexican fare and the El Fuego Tacos step things up with a delicious bacon-wrapped jalapeno. Mind blown.

Photos: Jessica Bentley