Longtime residents Todd and Erin Huber had sensed for a while that Plaza Midwood was missing something, and it was only a matter of time before they decided to do something about it.

Enter Undercurrent Coffee, a new coffee shop opening this spring on Commonwealth Avenue across from Common Market and next door to Moxie Mercantile.

According to its website, Undercurrent will be “a celebration of our neighborhood, our journey, and the many passions that come together under our roof,” dedicated to “meticulously sourced ingredients and sustainable practices.” The Hubers’ promise not only a solid cuppa joe, but a highly-anticipated opportunity to create an unmatched coffee culture in Charlotte.

At the helm of Undercurrent’s coffee operation is Diana Mnatsakanyan, a woman whose dedication to properly brewing beans is well-documented. Mnatsakanyan, formerly of The Daily Press, is a Specialty Coffee Association of America Barista Guild Certified barista and, as Huber tells it, has been feverishly parlaying her passion into a whimsical and unparalleled coffee and espresso menu — a menu whose details are being kept secret for now.

In addition to fueling your mornings with caffeine, Undercurrent will also be satiating your appetites. The Hubers have tapped Aaron Tran to create the shop’s food program. Tran, formerly of 300 East and Atherton Market, promises customers a unique take on the typical coffee shop grub.

Currently undergoing an extensive renovation, Undercurrent is slated to open late this spring. Stay tuned for a more in-depth look at the new shop, the beverage and food menus, and a proper introduction to the Hubers and their motivation to bring Undercurrent to Plaza Midwood.

Undercurrent Coffee: 2012 Commonwealth Ave. Keep up with Undercurrent at Facebook and Instagram.

Photos: Courtesy of Undercurrent Coffee