People living in the uptown/South End bubble are about to have one more reason to break out and journey to south Charlotte. Jon Dressler, who is behind the two Dressler’s Restaurant locations and one Dogwood Southern Table & Bar location in Charlotte, is opening The Porter’s House within the Waverly mixed-use development at the end of February.

“The tagline is ‘a modern chophouse for the new South,’” said Dressler, who is opening the space at 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. with the backing of his wife Kim, Tim Demmitt of Overcash Demmitt Architects and Dogwood teammates bar manager Brian Lorusso, general manager Tim Buchanan and chef Scott Hollingsworth.

Dressler said we can expect a steakhouse feel, sans steakhouse look, at the new establishment, which has been in the conceptual phase since before the opening of Dogwood about two and a half years earlier.

It won’t be clubby or dark. Rather, it will boast a color palette of oranges, whitewashed brick, blues, reclaimed wood, a white quartz bar top and tile. Not to mention The Whiskey Room. As an addition to the main dining room, three private rooms, bar area and a patio with a fire pit, the 6,200-square-foot restaurant will contain the enclosed Whiskey Room featuring a distressed wood table, eight plush chairs, and barrels as part of the decor. Sitting there, you will be able to order from the main menu, as well as order house infusions.

“There’s a lot of activity going on, a lot of options in there,” Dressler said of the new concept.

Dressler added that since his group has a restaurant in the north part of town, one in midtown and one in SouthPark, the natural progression was to move a bit farther south. South Charlotte, he pointed out, is seeing growth and is a well-developed area with mixed-use developments.

“It certainly fits where we would want to be,” he said.

But the menu will likely be what draws his patrons to The Porter’s House. There will be a wide variety of about 18 appetizers, a signature 36 oz. Porterhouse steak, pastas, fish, chicken, multiple vegetarian options, a whiskey selection, of course, and a 300-bottle wine list.

Also worth noting, Dressler said, “In our world, everything is shareable… it reflects my dining style.”

The Porter’s House name is a double entendre, referencing the Porterhouse steak, which Dressler calls “the grandaddy of all steaks,” as well as the old-school idea of a porter tending to a patron’s wants and needs.

“When people come into our house they feel that warmth and comfort and familiarity,” he said.

The projected opening of The Porter’s House is Feb. 22.

Two weeks of interviews for positions at the restaurant will take place at Dogwood Monday-Thursday Jan. 9-12 and Jan. 16-19 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Resumes and references are preferred on arrival. 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite D.

Renderings courtesy of Overcash Demmitt Architects