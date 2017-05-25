Wasabi. Soy sauce. Rice and seafood and veggies. Some days, what more do you need? Good thing Charlotte has us covered for our sushi cravings.

Here are the C5 team’s 10 favorite sushi spots in Charlotte (in no particular order).

225 E. 6th St. (Inside 7th Street Public Market)

Why: Bonsai may have started as strictly sushi, but its latest additions of sushi burritos (order the OG) and poke bowls make this order-at-the-counter spot a must for any raw fish aficionado. Pro tip: Its location inside 7th Street Market means you should order first and then pull up a stool at Tank’s Tap for a craft beer to sip with your sushi.

Must order: The OG aka Hulk Burrito.

2440 Park Road

Why: Our social media manager has probably spoken about Ru San’s 10,000 times during her one year in Charlotte. She thinks it’s that good. From the unlimited sushi lunch buffet to the servers’ “Why Soy Serious” T-shirts, it’s easy to find this understated place endearing.

Must order: The Caterpillar roll, The Gladiator roll and The Westwood roll are good places to start.

2000 South Blvd., Suite 510

Why: This is a lovely place to take a date or take your friends. If there’s a wait, you don’t worry about it. Peruse the drink list at the bar and survey the open dining room, or walk around Atherton Mill and browse the shops.

Must order: The Lobster Tamaki roll is ideal when paired with the Lychee Martini, no matter who you’re with.

4310 Sharon Road

Why: Meet the Burgushi, a fusion of burgers and sushi. Think a roll with filet or pulled pork. Feeling less adventurous? The menu splits off with a burger list and sushi list to simplify the situation. If you encounter a long wait, belly up to the bar and gaze at the aquarium over a drink.

Must order: The Spicy Tuna Roll. A classic.

Sushi and sunshine. #humpdayhelp A post shared by sarahcrosland (@sarahcrosland) on May 10, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

1717 N. Sardis Road, Suite 6A

Why: It isn’t trendy and it isn’t in a “hip” part of town, but this hole-in-the-wall sushi spot in a southeast Charlotte strip mall offers one of the best bangs for your buck in town. Get a boat of sushi to share and wash it down with a big Sapporo. The best part — the specialty rolls come in at less than $10 each, so you won’t break the bank.

And the secret’s out on this tiny spot, so expect to wait on the weekend. It’s worth it.

Must order: The H.O.T. Roll (Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño, lightly battered

tempura.)

#sushi at #newzealandcafe is what #life is about…my goodness A post shared by Scott Schultz (@1scottschultz) on May 17, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

4515 Sharon Road

Why: The patio here is an elegant oasis to lounge in with a few sushi rolls (especially during Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week) curated for the seafood- and veggie-lover alike. You also have permission to stray a little off course with Robata skewers and kimchi.

Must order: Baku Signature Nigiri and the Niwa Roll.

1500 Central Ave.

Why: The sashimi eel is a great go-to. Beyond the sashimi, the classic and original rolls are worth ordering. Try a featured vegan roll if you please, and get a side of the seaweed salad for a lighter taste of the sea. You won’t be disappointed.

Must order: Eel Sashimi, the Crunch Roll and Seaweed Salad.

It’s #TapasTuesday y’all! And yes, sushi counts ❤️ : @carla.holladay A post shared by Soul Gastrolounge (@soulgastro) on May 9, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

6902 Phillips Place

Why: Step inside this higher end space for fresh catch and fresh dayboat seafood, sashimi and specialty rolls. There are ample appetizers, rolls and side dishes for both the fish and non-fish eater. As for ambiance, the restaurant was named one of “15 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants” by Dream Vacation Magazine.

Must order: Veggie Roll. (Sounds lame, we know, but it’s delicious.)

Just a few of the delicious bar bite options available in @upstreamclt bar area! Come and see us tonight for your Friday fun. A post shared by Upstream (@upstreamclt) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

112 S Tryon St.

Why: If you’re feeling sushi for lunch, head on over to Room 112. They have super cheap specialty rolls, a modern dining atmosphere and very friendly staff. Pro tip: Wear sweatpants because this place is going to fill you up, quick.

Must order: The Super Crunchy and Cherry Blossom rolls.

1100 E Metropolitan Ave., Suite 120

Why: The inventive but accessible rolls and classic nigiris are always reliable and the sushi and sashimi combo options add some extra pizzazz to your choices. Bonus: There are all-you-can-eat lunch specials. And the cocktails are great, day or night.

Must order: All you can eat lunch, duh.

Honorable mention: Koishi

We ran out of room in our top 10, but intern Maya Elliott wanted to make her case for her favorite spot, Koishi. 1100 E Metropolitan Ave., Suite 120.

Why: This low-key spot is perfect for some mid-day sushi or a casual dinner with friends. Just about everything on the menu is as delicious as it is affordable. And in the case that sushi isn’t your thing, Koishi also offers some killer Chinese food (yeah, Chinese food at a sushi place is kinda weird, but trust us). And you’ll still have some money left over afterwards to splurge on dessert.

Must order: Try the Super Crunch Roll and the Rainbow Roll.

Did we leave of your favorite place to get sushi? Tell us about your go-to spot in the comments.

Photo: Michael C. Hernandez, Theoden Janes, CharlotteFive Staff