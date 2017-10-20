You ever get tired of the same old triangle eyes and jagged tooth smile on your Halloween pumpkin?

No need to keep it boring when you can easily do something like this!

You do not have to be a professional artist to have the best-looking pumpkin on the block. n8 Creative Studios’ Nate Mitchell takes you step-by-step through a quick, simple carving design that will truly make your pumpkin stand out.

Mitchell is a consistent competitor in Charlotte’s GUTS pumpkin carving competition. Two out of the last three years, he has placed top three in the individual portion of the event.

If you would like to give it a try on your own pumpkin, click the link below to download the exact design used in the video.

C5_PumpkinTemplate

Pumpkin Patches

If you are still look for that perfect pumpkin, here are some local spots that can make the search a full day event.

10713 Providence Rd W. Free. Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

3900 Rocky River Rd. Free. Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

13624 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC. $9 children, $10 adults (includes hay ride to milk barn, petting barn, and pumpkin patch). Monday to Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.. Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

Watch the Experts

CRAFTED is hosting the 9th annual GUTS pumpkin carving competition at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be found on their website. The event offers you the opportunity to watch some of the best pumpkin carving experts in the area create some astonishing pieces before they submit them to the judges. The primary goal of the event is to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish charity.

Photos: Nate Mitchell, Hall Family Farm, Hodges Family Farm, Hunter Farm, GUTS Charlotte