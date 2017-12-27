The highly anticipated Reigning Doughnuts will officially open its pick-up window on Thursday, Dec. 28. Starting hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day, though it will be closed on Mondays. The store will accept payments by card only – no cash.

“This is a really unique concept for Charlotte, because Reigning Doughnuts is located right on the street in one of the fastest growing communities in our city,” said Jeff Tonidandel, owner of Reigning Doughnuts as well as Crepe Cellar, Growler’s Pourhouse, and Haberdish.

Customers will be able to choose between the following options:

Plain doughnuts

Vanilla icing

Chocolate icing

Honey glaze

Cinnamon sugar

Powdered sugar

There will also be a rotating doughnut of the day, including flavors like:

Peanut butter icing with banana chips

Maple icing with bacon

Lemon icing with poppyseeds

Hot sauce icing with crunchy chicken skins

Matcha icing with toasted coconut

“Our goal is simple: we’re going to serve up hot doughnuts – in just a handful of flavors – couples with organic, direct-trade coffee,” said Jeff. They will be serving Counter Culture coffee, as well as hot chocolate and milk.

Customers will order from the walk-up window only; there is no seating area. You can stop by to see it for yourself at 3120 N. Davidson St., right behind Growler’s Pourhouse in NoDa.

“We’re excited to see what tomorrow will hold when our shutters open at 7 a.m.,” Jeff said. “This was just a storage closet a few months back, and while we have no idea what to expect, it’s been a lot of fun to put together. Doughnuts make people happy.”

Follow @reigningdoughnuts on Instagram or check out its website to learn more.