Three years ago I moved to Plaza Midwood from Matthews. I didn’t want to. I was dragged along kicking and screaming as my roommates made it clear they weren’t going to continue settling for grocery store trips as our sole means of “going out” at night.
For three years, living first with the roommates and then a little down the road with the girlfriend, I made sure everyone knew I was NOT a fan of living where I did.
Last month, however, all of my bellyaching ended when the opportunity to move out of Plaza Midwood finally made sense. After quite a persuasive speech from me, the girlfriend and the cat agreed to pack up and move out to south Charlotte.
We’d be near Cotswold, I told them, and the ritziest mall in the city! The crime would be minimal and we’d actually be able to sleep at night without hearing a symphony of sirens and squealing tires. We could all see it now: A blissfully quiet and happy existence away from the hustle and bustle.
Less than a month after moving to south Charlotte, I can admit it: I was wrong. I take it back. I take it all back.
What nightmare did I conceive in my mind that allowed this to happen? South Charlotte, while certainly a very safe and popular community, is driving me crazy.
To better describe just how much regret I am experiencing, here’s the breakdown of a typical day in the life of a south Charlotte resident (me):
11 a.m.: Working a later-than-normal shift has usually been a perk for me as I miss a lot of rush hour traffic. Not in south Charlotte, however! I painstakingly try to merge onto Providence so I can trek home but a series of 400 minivans and SUVs plow through lights ranging from green to yellow to “HOW DID YOU NOT JUST GET INTO AN ACCIDENT?”
11:15 a.m.: Witness the usual line of 25+ cars wrapped around Chick-fil-A and spilling into the street as every soccer mom in the city has decided this is the only place to provide their children with sustenance every weekday afternoon.
6:30 p.m.: As I prepare to head home, I make a note to myself to stop at the Harris Teeter near work as I am absolutely, positively certain that the Cotswold location is going to have a “Mad Max”-esque battle scene in the parking lot.
6:45 p.m.: Contemplate my existence as I stare ahead at an endless row of vehicles waiting to turn left onto Providence from Fairview, yet again.
7:30 p.m.: Arrive home and am immediately greeted by a gang of 8 year olds on Razor scooters darting in, around and possibly under (?) my car as I try to park. Grit my teeth and wave.
7:45 p.m.: Oops, looks like I forgot to get ground turkey. Dinner is put on hold until I get that pronto. The cat is also muttering about the need for some wet food.
8 p.m.: Arrive at Harris Teeter’s Cotswold location. Strap on battle armor and pepper-spray cartridge before entering.
8:15 p.m.: The checkout line is literally 20 people deep and there’s no sign of any registers opening up elsewhere. I again contemplate my existence and the amount of time waiting in lines to buy turkey. I return the meat and head out empty-handed.
8:45 p.m.: We decide to order from Postmates and embrace laziness. Lo and behold, however, the old $3.99 specials and meal deals readily available to people living in Plaza are not as common here in south Charlotte, where everything is just far enough away to not be considered nearby.
9:15 p.m.: Get in the car and head to Pizza Peel. We had about five options in the area, and they have a bar I plan to get to know very well in the future.
9:30 p.m.: A mixture of children screaming, guitars playing and people murmuring as they wait for a table greets us as soon as we enter. We leave the establishment with more questions than answers.
10 p.m.: We are eating Jack in the Box tacos in the car because there is an odd amount of poorly planned construction making Sharon Amity impenetrable from the parking lot.
10:15 p.m.: I ask if perhaps we should go out for a drink somewhere else but am met with a cold stare and the sobering realization that there’s nowhere else to really go at this point.
11 p.m.: Flip through old Facebook pictures of past nights out in Plaza Midwood: Eating at Three Amigos, having a High Life at Elizabeth Billiards, walking to Legion Brewing. Spent the rest of the night in a state of whimsy and nostalgia while the endless stream of honking and revving engines lulls me to sleep, with the hope that perhaps tomorrow this nightmare will have ended.
Photos: CharlotteFive/Charlotte Observer file
Good lord son, take a breath and relax. You only work a 7 hour day starting at 11am which is obviously not spent thinking of creative or informative blog articles. Your entire day would have been fine had you made a grocery list and not forgotten the crucial ingredient for dinner. No one gives a shit that you hate life because YOU forgot some turkey.
Quit your whining and moaning about self-inflicted, first-world problems. You sound like a rejected blogger from the Agenda. Go jump through some tables and root for the Bills, moron.
Preach! Well said Rocky.
Reading the comments was so gratifying after reading the article. Poor poor Brian.
Hey Honey, I’m thinking a move to [somewhere] might be nice. Let’s go spend some time there to see how we like it.
Your mistake is that Cotswold is NOT south Charlotte. South Charlotte is places like Ballantyne, Steele Creek or Pineville.
Haha, you’re right Deidra, Cotswold is not South Charlotte. But it sounds like this guy would run his car off the road if he had to deal with Ballantyne/Steele Creek or Highway 51 traffic.
Correct. Cotswold is definitely not south Charlotte. Just like South Park isn’t south Charlotte, despite local reports.
Well written… I guess you have to live in the “city” to get it.
Brian, just a few things to cover here. First, the Cotswold Mall area is not “South Charlotte.” How about go down to the Arboretum area…then you can call it South Charlotte. Second, you can spend a little time doing homework when it comes to demographics, zip code crime rates, and even word of mouth. No, you do not move to the Cotswold area in 2017, based on who you are. Not married? Living with friends? You stay within the Uptown area and pay the money. Your backup is the Southpark area.
You have to learn where the Northerners reside. This is from a former Detroiter who has lived here 25 years.
I live in Cotswold and he’s right. It’s a mess. I didn’t expect this level of traffic and congestion when we moved across town.
What is Publix going to do to traffic…
The traffic was a nightmare 8 years ago, it gives me shivers thinking about past and present traffic.
The traffic in Cotswold is a nightmare.
Try Eddie’s Place next time, at the corner of Sharon Amity and Providence. Cotswold is a lovely area to live in, and uber rides to Plaza-Midwood are cheap. You will learn the traffic patterns, and PUBLIX is building to cut down the chaos that is H-T now. Common Market and Hawthorne’s are opening soon on Monroe Road too!
I laughed the entire way through this post. I too am a Providence Road warrior! I love South Charlotte and couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else, but the struggle is REAL.
The biggest issue is with kids, it seems. That’s understandable if you’re single and young, but once you have them, you’ll be looking for places like South Charlotte. There’s a time and place for everything.
Brian,
Welcome to Charlotte, where haters are gonna hate and the “you kids get off of my lawn ” types with too much time on their hands have no concept of humor or satire… At least the winters are nicer down here even if you can’t find a decent beef on weck!!
