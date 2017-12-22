The now-open Life Time Athletic Charlotte is like a fitness club on hallucinogens. I could hardly process the number of amenities spread across the 320,000-square-foot “destination” and all I did was take a heated yoga flow and a short tour of the facilities.

Clusters of new members were chugging through a spinning class, practicing golf swings, dribbling basketballs, sweating with a personal trainer, swimming laps, whacking tennis balls, conducting business over laptops in the lounge and scanning the menu in the cafe.

“That’s what people want, is that convenience,” said general manager Johnny Groff when I mentioned the ridiculous number of amenities offered in this country-club environment.

Based on my excursion, here are the most luxurious amenities and services at the new Life Time Athletic Charlotte, ranked:

(14) Fitness floor

I have never seen so many ellipticals, treadmills and stationary bikes in one place. The floor holds 400 pieces of cardio and resistance equipment, as well as free weights and functional strength training spaces. Plus ample TVs with Bluetooth capabilities, because what’s a workout without TV?

Take the virtual tour here.

(13) Basketball courts

There are two, shiny courts, as well as Ultimate Hoops — a recreational basketball league featuring leagues, pick-up games and training programs for adults and kids.

(12) Pilates studio

Group classes and private instruction are offered in this space, with equipment including reformers, chairs and barrels.

(11) Studio cycle theater

This resembles a mini-Flywheel. There are three different class formats that emphasize intensive training, workouts with drills and motivational coaching by instructors.

(10) Outdoor yoga terrace

I think it’s really hard to find yoga programs at gyms that have the same kind of serious vibe you find at yoga studios. I’m talking zen ambiance and experienced teachers who offer strong, hands-on assists and deep messaging. I found all three during my trial class here in one of the two indoor studios. (Thanks Rodolfo!)

Then there was that fun, added touch of an outdoor yoga terrace, complete with faux grass and a view of the apartments rising across the street.

(9) Sauna

Pardon me while I park myself in the locker room sauna and kick back on a day bed or take a dip in the whirlpool.

(8) Tennis courts and programs

There’s the outdoor tennis complex with 10 courts. Then there’s the swanky indoor tennis complex with 10 courts, flanked by a lounge area and a line of high-topped tables (complete with floral arrangements) for court-side spectating. A pro-shop is tucked into the indoor space as well. The tennis program offers in-house leagues, clinics, private lessons, club championships and more.

(7) LifeSpa

Multiple women were getting their hair done in the salon when I wandered through the LifeSpa with my yoga mat. This place offers full-service hair, nail and skin care services, retail spa items, and therapeutic massage. The massage area holds a zen lounge, too.

(6) Indoor bar

As in, for drinks (although there are protein bars for sale, too). The liquor license is still pending, but wine, beer and cocktails could be just what you’re looking for post-workout.

(5) LifeCafe

If you make it beyond the indoor bar, there’s the LifeCafe. The fast-casual cafe, complete with a seating area, serves items that are free of trans fats and artificial sweeteners and preservatives. Think Acai Berry Recovery Smoothies, Chicken Couscous Bowls and Spicy Vegetable Salads (I want this).

(4) Outdoor bistro and bar

This restaurant and bar will launch late spring featuring lounge seating and dining areas, plus 125 palm trees, to add that extra je ne sais quoi.

(3) Life Time Kids Academy

I’m told this has been a huge deal for parents on the gym search. This membership program focused on childhood development caters to kids ages 3 months to 11 years and is staffed with certified experts. More than 65 classes will be available each week, from arts, to tumbling, to yoga, to Spanish immersion.

(2) LT Proactive Care Medical

This is where I started to wonder if members will actually leave the gym. Next to the spin studio is an actual, physician-owned medical practice focused on the health pillars of medicine, nutrition and exercise. The staff includes a chiropractor and a physician.

(1) An outdoor ‘aquatic oasis’

If you DO make it out of the gym, you find the aquatic oasis, which makes the pool at the Y look absurdly basic. This 50,000-square-foot oasis is comprised of a leisure pool with waterslides, a lap pool and whirlpools. There are rows of cushioned pool chairs as well as cabanas (or “outdoor living rooms”), with poolside food and drink service.

Yes, it’s winter, but obviously there’s an indoor aquatic center, too.

Did I mention there’s complimentary towel and locker service?

Pricing and location

Memberships are customizable based on the number of people (individuals, couples and families) and the type of programming a new member is looking for. Prices range from about $119 to $340. Most group classes are included in the memberships.

Life Time Athletic Charlotte is located at 11220 Golf Links Dr.

Photos: Katie Toussaint