We asked for festive holiday photos featuring your pets, mostly because we have some cool prizes to give away, but partially because we really like looking through cute pet photos.

You responded. CharlotteFive readers tagged us in holiday pet pictures all week on Instagram (check out the hashtag #CLT5JinglePets) and submitted photos via email as well. We formed a list of our favorites based on both cuteness level (too much to handle) and caption creativity (minimally edited for clarity), for this year’s CharlotteFive Jingle Pets photo contest and holiday prizes.

We share our top 15 favorites below (we’re still fawning over them), plus our No. 1 pick:

(15) “Jake’s Christmas wish is that the Panthers finally go all the way this year. After all, he was named after Panthers legend Jake Delhomme.”

Submitted by: Emily Shields

(14) “Fenway trying out his ‘Santa claws!’”

Submitted by: Lydia Efird

(13) “Oh ‘deer’ me… Mom is in the holiday spirit and taking it out on me.”

Submitted by: Jacquie Horne

(12) “Unamused about dressing up in a tutu for a Christmas photo shoot. #bahhumbug #thegrinchindogform”

Submitted by: Chelsea Portwood

(11) “Maybe Santa will let me run with the reindeer. I’m pretty sure I’m better than Rudolph.”

Submitted by: Alessandra Igleheart

(10) “Santa Paws”

Submitted by: Jesse Loury

(9) “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal.”

Submitted by: Blaire Hammond

(8) Resume to Santa – Professional cookie eater

Submitted by: Kendra Beltman

(7) “Delivering the tiniest Santa of all. All are welcome.”

Submitted by: @fourbernedoodle

(6) “Jackson pawsitively can’t wait for Santa to come!”

Submitted by: Alexa Johnson

(5) “May your days be hairy and bright”

Submitted by: Katelyn Barringer

(4) “Dashing through the NO”

Submitted by: @adelethefrenchie

(3) “Did you know reindeer like to gather in groups? … yeah, I herd.”

Submitted by: @trackers.golden.life

(2) “Brought out my ‘Nice’ jacket for the holidays.”

Submitted by: @queenbailey07

And our No. 1 pick is…

(1) “BARK! The Herald angels sing.”

Submitted by: coop_and_capo — who will receive a $25 gift card to Three Dog Bakery Lake Norman and a personalized pet collar from The Sporting Gent.

Happy holidays to you and your fur babies!