Heroes Aren’t Hard to Find, the popular Elizabeth comic book store, will nearly double in size when it closes its current location and moves into a new space in NoDa this year.

The store teased the move on Twitter Friday afternoon and owner Shelton Drum said he hopes to open in the new location by this spring.

The new location will be in the NoDa Street Market, near the intersection of Craighead Road and North Davidson Street. Deejai Thai and Divine Barrel Brewing are also expected to open in the market.

Heroes, which opened in Plaza Midwood in 1980, has been at its current location at the corner of 7th and Pecan since 2002. Drum said he had been thinking about moving into a larger space, but making the move right now wasn’t by choice.

Drum said the owner of the building didn’t renew Heroes’ lease because “we weren’t as upscale as they want us to be.” The building was bought by Asana Partners last year, and Crisp, which was located two doors down, closed in November.

Across the street, Jackalope Jacks closed Super Bowl Sunday to make way for a new apartment complex.

“It’s not that I wanted to make this move,” Drum said. “You can’t fight progress. You gotta progress parallel to it.”

But the move will give Heroes a ton more space to house its comic books, graphic novels and more. The new NoDa location will be 4,500 square feet, compared to just 2,800 square feet at the current location. For the past 15 years the shop has also been using a 2,000 square-foot warehouse to house what won’t fit in the store. The new, larger space, means everything can fit in the store.

“I’m really excited about that,” Drum said. “It’s a cool building we’re moving into. … There are certainly a lot of pluses.”

Drum, 62, said he’s not sure exactly when the new location will open, but that it will be before this year’s Heroes Convention June 16-18 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Drum founded the convention in 1982 and still organizes it.

But don’t worry, comic book fans: The current location will stay open until the NoDa space is ready.

“We might be ugly at one place for a bit, but the masses have to have their comic books,” Drum said.

Photo: Pat Loika/Flickr