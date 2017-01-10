If you’ve been hungry for a fast-food version of South End’s Living Kitchen, Grabbagreen in the EpiCentre might be it. The Arizona-based restaurant opens its first Charlotte location next to BlackFinn Ameripub at 210 East Trade St., Suite B-124, Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Grabbagreen’s menu is advertised as being naturally gluten-free, preservative-free, GMO free, 70 percent organic and as featuring only hormone-free and antibiotic-free proteins. Proteins include chicken, salmon, steak, black beans, edamame and shrimp.

Also on the menu: An abundance of Grabba Grain bowls (like the French Quarter with avocado, brown rice, cayenne, parsley, red onion, red pepper, shrimp, spinach and creamy avocado sauce), Grabba Green bowls (like the Amalfi Coast with chia seeds, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onion, red pepper, spinach, tomato, feta and Mediterranean pomegranate sauce), juices, smoothies, acai cups and elixirs (think the Anti-Inflammatory shot full of celery, cucumber, ginger, kale, spinach, spirulina, turmeric, green apple and green tea). Signature items are prepared fresh and made-to-order.

The menu is loaded with vegetarian options, and any signature item can be made vegetarian through the Grab Your Own option.

All-day breakfast items include hash bowls and collard wraps, snacks include a Peanut Putter Protein Bar and a Pumpkin Blondie, and kids’ options include the Mighty Mack & Cheese and Great Greens bowls.

In terms of pricing, bowls are $10 each, a 12 oz. fresh-pressed juice is $6 and a 16 oz. juice is $8, bottled juice is $8 and elixirs are $5.



To the juice cleansers out there, you’re in luck. You can order a Grabbadetox cleanse package for one day of detox ($50), two days ($100) or three days ($150).

The EpiCentre’s Grabbagreen location is open regular hours Jan. 11, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Need a little guidance for your first trip in? The most popular vegetarian item is the Veggie Collard Wrap or the South Beach bowl, while the most popular meat-based item is the Southwest bowl. See the full menu (and caloric information) here.

If you’re not taking your food to go, there are 12 seats inside and 12 outside.

This Grabbagreen location is expected to be the first of five locations Charlotte-based franchisees Jeff and Nancy Adams of JNZR Investments, LLC., will open in the Charlotte area, with another opening date set for March 2017 in the Ballantyne area at 2439 Toringdon Way.

Grabbagreen details

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Phone: 704.208.3600

Location: 210 East Trade St., Suite B-124

Photos: Courtesy of Grabbagreen; Katie Toussaint