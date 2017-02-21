It may not look like it, but the new Common Market OakWold store will be opening soon. Real soon. Like end of March, early April soon.

Graham Worth, who is opening the location along with partners Blake Barnes and Chuck Barger, showed CharlotteFive around the new space on Monroe Road Monday. Here are five things you can expect from the newest Common Market.

(1) The patio

The new location didn’t have any outdoor space before Common Market moved in, so the owners created one by basically moving the storefront back by about 15 feet. The space between the old brick storefront and the newly-built exterior wall will become the 1,300 square foot patio.

“We had to have some outdoor area,” Worth said.

Twelve old wrought-iron gates that can fold open like shutters will fill the windows of the brick storefront. A garage door in the new exterior wall connects the inside bar area to the patio, and there will also be a stage in the corner of the patio for live music.

(2) The bar

Yes, this Common Market will actually have a legit bar. No tiny three-seater here. The U-shaped bar will be near the garage door, on the left when you walk in the front door. The beer fridges will be along the wall beside the bar, so you have plenty of access to alcohol.

There will also be an indoor seating area, near the front windows. And expect a similar “where-the-heck-did-that-come-from?” interior design aesthetic.

(3) The food

For the first time in the history of Common Market, there will be a separate area for ordering and picking up food, Worth said. No more awkward “Have you ordered yet?” interactions at the ordering window.

Also, this location will have a much larger kitchen than previous locations, meaning some of the Common Market staples — say, chicken salad and bakery items — can be made here and sent to other locations.

Speaking of other locations: Expect the new South End store to open in the summer, after the OakWold location.

(4) The to-go options

Worth said the OakWold location will have similar offerings as other locations, but will have a heavier focus on to-go and prepared-food options for people looking to grab something for dinner on the way home from work. Worth even mentioned partnering with a local business to provide steak and other frozen meats, since there aren’t a ton of grocery options in the area.

There will also be a full bike rack at the store, so you can grab dinner to-go on your bike.

(5) The neighborhood (and that name)

Why OakWold?

If you’re talking about the location, Worth said it was a natural next progression from the Plaza Midwood location. The Monroe Road corridor has several other developments in the works, and a lot of people seem to be moving to the area and want a place to gather, grab a beer or meet for coffee.

“I think that there’s a lot going on here in terms of people moving to the area,” Worth said. “The genesis of it was Blake had the Plaza Midwood store and a lot of people who grew up coming to that store were getting priced out of the neighborhood and they moved down the street, and this was kind of the natural next neighborhood. …

“People are so genuinely excited and appreciative,” Worth added, talking about the town hall and other meetings Common Market has had with area residents. “They’re saying, ‘We’re just trying to get a cup of coffee and there’s not a ton of places (around). Or just a place to sit down and kind of meet with people.’ So i think that’s where Blake and Chuck really felt like it would fit that role.”

If you’re wondering about the OakWold name, well, Worth said that’s part of the point — to get people talking. But really, the store hugs the border of Oakhurst and Cotswold, and the owners wanted people in both areas to feel like it was their Common Market.

“We wanted to be inclusive,” Worth said. “Common Market’s the last place that really excludes anyone.”

Photos: Sallie Funderburk