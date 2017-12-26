First, Charlotte saw the Fidelli Kitchen meatball cone, which, in my humble opinion, would be one of the worst foods to eat on a first date.

Next, come January, the Charlotte area is about to see Coffee in a Cone, courtesy of the #CoffeeInACone e-store. The product has already debuted in other parts of the world, like South Africa.

The details for the launch in the U.S. are still vague, but the website shows a Mint Hill address and the Facebook page promises that the goods will launch in January 2018 in American “coffee shops, restaurants and more.”

Coffee shop, restaurant and bakery owners can now order a free sample pack of the item.

Coffee in a Cone is basically an espresso or cappuccino poured into a chocolate-coated, “leak-proof” ice cream cone, according to the brochure. It’s recommended that the coffee be consumed within 10 minutes, to precede the melting of the chocolate. Then you eat the cone.

I don’t really get the point. I approach coffee as something to sip, rather than guzzle under a deadline, while reading a book, working, or sinking deep into a conversation.

I see coffee the way Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply in Matthews sees it: As an impetus for slowing down, finding a sense of community and cultivating meaningful discussions.

I still want to try the Coffee in a Cone next month, wherever it pops up. It could be a cute afternoon snack, akin to Subsecreto’s recent introduction of an espresso served in an edible cup Uptown, by Craft Cakes CLT.

Coffee in a Cone is touted as “the world’s most Instagrammable coffee,” but will it become Charlotte’s most Instagrammable coffee?

We shall see.

Photo: Courtesy of Coffee in a Cone e-store