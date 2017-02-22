It’s CIAA Tournament week, which means Uptown Charlotte will be party central from today until Sunday. Want to know where to go and what to do? We have some suggestions.

But let’s not forget: Basketball is the reason this is all happening. Before you head out to the after parties, consider getting tickets to some of the CIAA Tournament games this week. It’s good basketball, and it’s one of the few big sporting events in Charlotte that hasn’t been scared off by House Bill 2. Take advantage of it.

Alright, now about those parties. We picked the 10 we’re most excited about, organized by day.

Thursday

DJ Kool’s Old School Skate Party

You have to head a little out of town for this one, but how often do you get to go roller skating to old-school hip-hop and R&B from DJ Kool as an adult? Hosted by Old School 105.3. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Kate’s Skate, 14500 Independence Blvd.

The Official I Love N.Y. Concert

Method Man, Redman and Keith Murray all under one roof. And this will be one of your last chances to see a show at Amos’ Southend before it closes in March. $60. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 1423 S. Tryon St.

Friday

Rock the Rooftop — Official CIAA Day Party

Start the party with the tournament’s official day party at Spectrum Center. It’s hosted by Wild’N Out comedian Darren Brand with music by DJ Phalse ID and a performance by Chubb Rock. 2-7 p.m. Tickets $15.

If that’s not your scene, just wander around uptown for a while and you’re sure to find the perfect day party — there are a ton happening.

Then Friday night it’s all about the concerts. Here are two you can check out:

Migos Bad & Boujee Kick Off

The hip-hop trio that brought us the Dab and just released a new album, “Culture,” in January comes to Oasis Uptown (501 N. College St.). $80 ($120 for VIP access). Doors open at 9 p.m.

2 Chainz

This is 92.7 The Block’s Official Friday Night Party, featuring 2 Chainz at V Charlotte. Starts at $40. 10 p.m., 500 W. 5th St.

Pandemonium

The official CIAA Tournament celebrity concert and after party features music from DJ Loui Vee, and performances by BJ the Chicago Kid and more. Doors open at 9 p.m. $25. Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom, 501 S. College St.

Also performing Friday: Gucci Mane at Label, Yo Gotti at Rooftop 210 and more.

Saturday

The Best Damn Day Party Period

How can you argue with that name? Doors open at noon and ladies get in free before 1 p.m. with an RSVP or flyer. Music from DJ SNS and “surprise guests.” Prices vary. Whisky River, 210 E. Trade St.

Jeezy at V Charlotte

Sat Feb 25th let’s get it! ⛄⛄⛄ pic.twitter.com/u2d5EuCa9F — Young Jeezy (@Jeezy) January 12, 2017

Rapper Jeezy will be headlining this Saturday night party at V Charlotte. General admission is $60 and a VIP ticket is $80.

DJ Jazzy Jeff

The one-and-only DJ Jazzy Jeff is back for the tournament this year and is taking over the DJ booth at Bubble. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $45. Bubble Charlotte, 210 E. Trade St.

Sunday

The 3rd Annual Farewell Day Party

Celebrate the end of the 2017 CIAA Tournament at this party at Suite, featuring music from DJ Self, DJ Tayrok, DJ Skillz and DJ Biggs. Sonya Curry — yes, that Sonya Curry — is featured in the video from last year’s party, so you know it has to be good. Free until 4 p.m. with an RSVP. $10.

Photo: T. Ortega Gaines/Charlotte Observer