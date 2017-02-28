Charlotte’s about to get a new hip-hop theme song.

Just to clarify: This will not become an officially-sanctioned theme song for the city, according to Mayor Jennifer Roberts. Charlotte already has one of those. It was written by composer Mike Stoller in 2012 at the request of former Mayor Anthony Foxx.

But Monday at The Underground, Roberts announced a competition — Sounds of the Queen City — to choose Charlotte’s yet-unwritten, unofficial hip-hop theme song. The competition is open March 1-April 3 for Charlotteans ages 18 and up. Find the official competition rules and submission guidelines here.

Roberts and the creative committee behind the competition want this challenge to engage people from diverse backgrounds in our city’s civic life, celebrating what is great about Charlotte. Roberts added that she is a fan of the arts — but she doesn’t sing.

Five finalists will be chosen, with four determined by a panel of judges and one selected by a popular vote. “So this is an inclusive competition,” Roberts said.

The finalists will perform at a live event April 25 at The Underground. The ultimate winner will be chosen by the judges then. That winner will perform Charlotte’s new hip-hop song at the 2017 National League of Cities conference in November.

“Anyone can write things about Charlotte, and we hope they do,” Roberts said. “We hope this spurs on some more songs later. We may make this an annual event. Who knows?”

There will actually be a youth version of the competition, too, in the fall.

“A lot of young people don’t learn in traditional ways,” Roberts said. “A lot of them learn through the arts. … Music is one of the arts that helps connect us and helps keep kids interested, focused in school, on grade level.”

“Hip-hop gives everybody a chance to have a voice,” said Kia Moore, founder of Hip Hop Orchestrated, who will serve as a committee member and judge for Sounds of the Queen City. “So you might not have the in-depth skill with hip-hop but you can still participate. If you can find the rhythm, if you can put together some words, you can participate. So that makes it more open.”

The youth will be mentored by several local hip-hop artists during their competition period.

Considering entering the competition but never composed a lyrical phrase your life? Moore suggests pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and looking at hip-hop as poetry.

“So if you know how to express your emotions and you can write it out, express your emotions about your city,” she said. “It’s hip-hop, it’s music, it’s connecting people. So come on and get connected.”

