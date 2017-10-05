Halloween is coming — and so are Halloween parties. First and foremost, be sure to revisit David S. Pumpkins to get in the spirit for the season.

Second, if you haven’t already decided to dress like David S. Pumpkins or his skeletal back-up dancers, let’s toss around some Charlotte-inspired costume ideas to get you geared up for your Halloween festivities. Here are eight thoughts:

(1) Stereotypical Charlotte Millennial

If we mushed all of our youthful Charlotte characteristics into one person, this is who we would be: a coworking, craft-beer-drinking, houseplant-hoarding, craft-donut-eating, speakeasy-membership-carrying human.

Pull off the look: Grab a box of donuts from Duck Donuts (your friends drunk on Halloween punch will thank you) and a can of craft beer (the NoDa Brewing Co. Gordgeous is in stores), dress in fitted jeans and a T-shirt painted with the words “Hygge” or “Advent,” let your sassy speakeasy membership card protrude from the shirt pocket (you know you have a Dot Dot Dot membership) and tuck a succulent under one arm.

Can’t stop, won’t stop. #CLT5 🍩🍩🍩 A post shared by CharlotteFive (@cltfive) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

(2) Normie the Lake Norman Monster

This one is timely. A Japanese TV show crew was recently in town trying to capture our local, dinosaur-like, mythical Lake Norman monster commonly known as “Normie.” According to UnknownExplorers.com, “Most that have seen the Lake Norman Monster seem to agree that the beast is more fish like, with a slender body, thick whisker like appendages, flippers and a ragged looking dorsal fin.”

Pull off the look: Add a pair of flippers to a grey sweatsuit, paint long whiskers on your face and tape a ragged dorsal fin made of construction paper to your back. If this doesn’t get you a date, what will?

(3) Hugh McManaway

Corey suggested this gem last year (see his 2016 costume ideas). Because you’ve definitely seen Hugh — the gold statue standing at the corner of Providence/Providence/Queens/Queens. Maybe you’ve even read his story.

Pull off the look: Get an old suit, floppy hat and round glasses, painting them both gold and use some gold body paint to cover any exposed flesh. You can throw on a “Just Married” sign and tie some balloons to your wrist, if you want to go for a decorated Hugh look.

(4) Queen City Quiz Show

If you’ve been living under a rock, Queen City Quiz Show is a Knight Foundation-Funded series of live game shows that has popped up in neighborhoods around Charlotte this summer and is hosted by Tim Miner and Matt Olin of CreativeMornings/Charlotte.

Pull off the look: Dress like Matt Olin (a pair of jeans, a snarky T-shirt, a blazer and some Harry-Potter-like glasses should do) and carry a stack of note cards with Charlotte trivia questions on them. Loudly quiz people throughout the night and maybe dance a little.

(5) Grocery store wars

Charlotte’s grocery store wars rage on, with grocers like Florida-based Publix and Matthews-based Harris Teeter building stores in the same neighborhoods to heat up competition.

Pull off the look: You wear a green T-shirt with “Publix” painted on the front and carry Publix shopping bags. Your friend wears a light-blue T-shirt with “Harris Teeter” painted on the front and carries HT shopping bags (and maybe a sugar cookie). Just add plastic swords. Bonus if you somehow snag a shopping cart.

(6) Panthers fan

The Carolina Panthers went to the Super Bowl in 2016. It happened. It could happen again.

Pull off the look: Don a Panthers jersey (and maybe a pair of $20 Kuechly socks from Paper Skyscraper), carry a Bud Light Panthers can (to CRUSH), bring back the Dab and hold a portable fan. You’re a Panthers fan. Get it?

(7) Price’s Chicken Coop

Remember when C5 tried $6, $14 and $20 fried chicken to see which was the best value? At the beloved Price’s Chicken Coop in South End, you can find 1/4 of a chicken dinner for $6.85. Definitely worth a taste.

Pull off the look: Wrap yourself in some plastic safety fencing and fill it up with faux white feathers. Write “Price’s” on your forehead in face paint. Or Sharpie. Your call.

(8) Zombie Luna’s Living Kitchen Staff Member

On the other end of the food spectrum is the raw vegan. And, as Joanne asserted in her 2015 Charlotte-inspired costume roundup, nothing is scarier than veganism.

Pull off the look: Grab a to-go smoothie and save the labeled glass. Fill it with legumes or stuff a piece of whole grain toast in there. Don’t forget to douse yourself in the blood of their sun-dried tomato sauce from their signature Lunasagna.

Instead of brains, you’re after grains. Grains!

Costume ideas contributed by Corey Inscoe, Joanne Spataro, Katie Toussaint and Rémy Thurston.

Photos: Charlotte Observer files, CharlotteFive