Opening a brewery isn’t easy. You have to figure out all the zoning codes, find a building that can fit the brewing equipment, obtain all the federal and state permits — and that’s all before you brew a single batch of beer. It’s no wonder most breweries take years to open.

Now, imagine opening a brewery in Gastonia, where not only are there no other breweries in town, but there weren’t any regulations governing breweries either. That’s the challenge Scott Cavendish and Will Warren faced in opening Cavendish Brewing Company.

“The city didn’t have any rules in place for a brewery or a taproom,” said Warren. “That doesn’t mean it was free reign to open one, but you can’t open one.”

But city leaders were happy to help draft the proper zoning for Cavendish Brewing and the brewery is set to open in March. And now it could allow many other breweries to open.

“They were salivating to have craft beer here in Gastonia. They were happy to help,” Cavendish said about city leaders.

Even with the green light from the city to operate, Cavendish and Warren faced another challenge as the only brewery in town in a relatively forgotten neighborhood. The brewery is in the Highland neighborhood, also called the Gateway to Gastonia, and the city hopes the brewery will help revitalize this part of town.

“The city wants more businesses like us,” said Cavendish, “But there needs to be an anchor. We discussed, ‘Where is the anchor?’ Then we thought, ‘Let’s be the anchor!’”

And Cavendish can help bring like-minded businesses to the area since he owns all eight plots of land on his side of the block. The brewery takes up just one building, the old Craig Dodge automotive dealership at 207 N. Chester St.

“If we ever want to expand like Highland or open a sour facility like Wicked Weed, we can,” said Cavendish. “It’s a car dealership so we have plenty of parking.”

Still, why take on that challenge when the Charlotte market is still thirsty for more breweries? With a population base that rivals the size of Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius combined, Cavendish and Warren saw plenty of opportunity.

“People out here like beer just as much as they do in Charlotte,” said Cavendish. “Plus, we’re on the way to Asheville. Beer nerds from Charlotte can stop on their way up or on their way back.”

What would draw beer nerds out to make the journey? The beer, of course.

Cavendish Brewing doesn’t plan to be your typical brewery that focuses only on blondes, pales and brown ales. Instead, their 17-barrel brew house will focus on old-world-style beers.

“Traditionally, beer capitals of the world have been making beer styles that have disappeared or are unknown here – but are delicious. Our job is to bring them here and make them known,” said Cavendish.

Cavendish Brewery will feature 16-taps. Of those taps, five will pour the brewery’s flagship beers and the rest will pour seasonal and experimental beers. The flagship beers will include a Dampfbier (similar to an Altbier), a Robust Porter, a Belgian Blonde, an IPA and an IPL.

In addition to beer, Cavendish Brewery plans to play upon the building’s automotive heritage by working with local car clubs to host car shows and cruise-ins. There may even be an old hot rod on display in the taproom.

Cavendish Brewery plans to open in March. In the meantime, you can watch their progress on the brewery’s Facebook page, or volunteer during one of their Saturday volunteer days.

Cavendish Brewery: 207 N Chester St., Gastonia.